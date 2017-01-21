How Donald Trump will save the left
The Women’s March proved President Donald Trump can unite the left. Now it’s up to this new force to do something with its energy.
Donald Trump is going to save the left from itself, and may end up doing more to benefit progressive causes than any president since Lyndon B. Johnson.
I wouldn’t have said that on Inauguration Day. I spent it on the National Mall in Washington, watching him being sworn in to the presidency. His crowd, albeit much smaller than any recent inauguration, was loudly supportive. And there were very few protesters.
The new President’s inaugural address, with this theme of “American carnage,” was one of the most aggressive and ominous in modern history. It did not bode well for women, peace, the rule of law, and human rights. This was clearly the beginning of a new, much more conservative era in the United States.
But I spent today wading through a different crowd, and by the end I arrived at a very different conclusion. Heading back to the Mall I was frequently forced to a standstill because I simply couldn’t squeeze through the wall of bodies in front of me. And that was just on the side streets. The Women’s March was enormous, much larger than the inaugural crowd. It was more diverse. More energetic. Louder. And angry.
After some time I gave up trying to move forward. I backtracked several blocks, and then made my way around the marchers to the Washington Monument. It stands on a hill, with a commanding view of the entire Mall. From there I could watch as hundreds of thousands of people carried their placards and their voices right to the gates of the White House itself.
It was an incredible sight. And that was just in Washington. There was a similar enormous march in Chicago. Across the United States, and around the world, rallies filled the streets. I can’t remember the last time so many people, in so many places, came together in protest.
And Hillary Clinton didn’t do this. In her seemingly endless pursuit of the White House, she was never able to inspire even a fraction of this passion. No one marched like this for her. There were no rallies this size to make her president.
No, Donald Trump did this. All of these people, in all of these cities, came together because of him. They had many different reasons. Some were protesting his ties to the Kremlin. Others were afraid he will ban abortion. Many had signs demanding the new president release his tax returns. And there were chants about protecting Obamacare. But behind all of that was one thing: Trump.
His successful campaign for the Oval Office proved he could motivate conservatives to get out and cast a ballot. He attracted more votes for the Republican cause than any other candidate in history. After today, I am beginning to realize he was able to motivate even more people to vote against him. Hillary Clinton is gone now, but the crowds supporting her causes are bigger than they ever were.
President Trump may turn out to be the best thing that has happened to the American left since Lyndon Johnson pushed the Civil Rights Act through the Senate in 1964. Trump has done something that neither Hillary Clinton nor Barack Obama could do: unite the left in one voice and one cause—to stop Donald Trump remaking America in his own image.
But it is up to the left to do something with this energy. This can go one of two ways. The anti-Trump marchers can follow the chaotic, confused demise of the Occupy Movement. Or, they can organize into an effective political force like the Tea Party did.
Which means much more than carrying placards and shouting slogans. After all, as the sun set on Washington on Saturday, not much had actually changed. Donald Trump is still going to sleep in the White House, where the bulletproof windows will block out any noise of the protesters at the gates outside. And not one comma has been changed in the Republican agenda.
Today’s marches didn’t actually achieve anything concrete. It was therapy. It created a sense that those opposed to Trump are not alone, it gave hope that all is not lost, and it gave people a sense of purpose. But none of those things will actually move the levers of power.
Change requires more than a rally. It requires people to organize. It needs citizens to run for office, and if not to run, then to support those who do. Change needs money. It needs calls and letters to Congress. And, above all else, it needs votes.
If Trump does succeed in uniting the left with a powerful new purpose, the left must turn that purpose into action. Today made it clear their moment has arrived. Tomorrow will tell us if they intend to actually do anything with this unlikely opportunity.
Oh cut it out !!
The women’s march isn’t remotely ‘left’
Ferchrisakes……will you people PLEASE get over the GD Cold War!!
This march couldn’t be FOR Hillary specifically or it would look like an attempted coup….but it WAS for equal rights.
In jobs, education and under the law.
The world changed today….it wasn’t just a ‘protest’.
Fuck Donald Trump….and all who think like him.
Emilyone on
If you read some of the twitter feeds the R trolls are out in droves. Makes me wonder how many of them are ‘paid’ staff.
Don’t underestimate the levels of contempt people are feeling both in and out of the U.S. Politicians and reporters take note.
Da-mojo on
This is the worst mistake the US has EVER made…..and they’ve made more than a few over the years.
Emilyone on
I’m gonna give them the benefit of doubt and say not all of it is their fault. They need jobs but I don’t think the ‘Republican’ way is the way to go. They need sustainability not immediate gratification. We all know who benefits from immediate gratification.
Da-mojo on
Boo hoo! Are your feelings hurt? I heard the jilted have been provided a Linus blanket and a puppy dog for you to cuddle. What do you care? You’ve told us more then once that you’re not American — and proud of it.
Chip M. on
Like I said before Chipper……get a better dealer. You’re in the sawdust crowd.
Emilyone on
Not me man. You’re the one still using sexualized slurs like f@#k. Please, please I beg of you look up its etymology. That term was used to subjugate woman.
Are you really that blatantly ignorant Emily? Why in the world would you use a term that was invented to subjugate women in an article that celebrates the march of women on Washington? It is utterly baffling!!!???!!! You have no ability to critically think through even you own comments! You flippantly use words and terms that are in direct derision to the contents of the article. It’s almost like your commenting just for the sake of having your voice heard (ironically kind of like Trump).
Chip M. on
Still being silly and giggly eh?
Well I never argue with fools……and I don’t have the patience for your brand of nonsense…..so ciao.
Emilyone on
You can’t unite the left, as long as you attack progressive social issues that are important to people who want to be included in American society, and separate the church, from the state. The left only needs to unite the center, in order to take back government in the next term, the left will never unite with the fringe far right. Women will be the major driving force behind the next leader of the DNC in order to drive this new pariah out of office, i nominate Michelle Obama to run as next POTUS with Hillary Clinton as vice president, could be a powerful force to motivate every women in the US in 2020. Good luck on your future endeavors.
carpet bomber on
Unfortunately Michelle Obama has said hell no to politics but damn, this sounds really good!!!! New hashtag. #MichelleforPOTUSHillaryforVPOTUS
Joanne Reid on
I would say that “all these people, in all these cities, came together” in spite of him. ☺
Joanne Reid on
Let’s be real. Do you think that a bunch of on the fence Liberals are going to look at lunatics busting up shops and crazy lesbians wearing vagina hats and all of a sudden be like “The Left is great!”. NO!!! They will see them as the deranged nuts that they are and push to the right, which is the demographic trend as of 2016. Find a single “Classical Liberal” that supports the modern left!
Tzar Nicholas on
Boy, yer really not paying attention, areya….
Emilyone on
Good luck with that.Four years of hysterical screaching from the likes of Michael Moore,Ashley Judd etc.will do more to re-elect Donald Trump than “save the left”.
David N on
How exactly did Trump’s speech ” not bode well for women, peace, the rule of law, and human rights.”? Lol, you guys are ridiculous. Yea, yesterday was nice that there were no riots. It’s nice to see that many people come together peacefully. But there’s no way that the left will end up being united. They are too far into their Oppression Olympics, Critical Race Theory, Progressive Stack etc. They always devour each other, and I predict that it will continue.
Honestly, I think all the protests yesterday were more a tribute to the power of media than any kind of protest against Trump. These “nasty women” wear pussy hats and march when a Republican gets legitimately elected. But they can’t be bothered to do anything about all the brutal oppression of women in the Islamic world, or what’s happening to women in Europe now that the Islamic world is expanding into there.
JohnD80 on
I noticed a few things today…
1. I have to give Scott Gilmore a break. He wrote this article and has to go home to his wife cabinet minister Catherine McKenna. You have to keep peace at home so you can be bias.
2. 1,000,000 people world wide protest. Out of 7 billion people that is roughly .015 of 1% . Nothing to brag about.
3. Most media talked about the low turnout for the inauguration. This means the Republicans have jobs and can’t take the work day off to go to an inauguration and caught it on the T.V.. Add in the people who watched on T.V. (31 million…. why would you watch if your person didn’t win) and you have exceeded Obama’s numbers.
4. Democrats are a violent bunch. Smashing windows, burning cars, throwing rocks, breaking windows with hammers and starting fights confirms this. This also happened during the election with paid infiltrators trying to disrupt Trump rallies (Project Veritas is a good source). None of this happened when the Republicans lost the previous 2 elections.
5. Finally… where are all the ladies (actresses, porn stars, people looking for the 15 minutes of fame, or financial gain) that were accusing Trump and then promptly disappeared from the scene. This protest would have been where they should appear.
Most of the people commenting here are Canadian. Don’t mess in another country’s politics. You are not Obama (threats to Britain over Brexit), nor the CIA ( phone taps on the EU leaders including Queen Bee Merkle) nor George Soros (you don’t have the money to interfere all over the world). Mind your own business and try to work with our most valuable partner (economic and military) in this world. Get over the loss of the election. Trump hasn’t even started and already you are crying and protesting. A special note to Emilyone …you could be so lucky!
Ken Bothwell on
Like I said, people like you have a low IQ….which is why the US has it’s current mess. They just can’t keep up with the times.
Emilyone on
Ooopppsss how embarrassing Emily. You made a common mistake with the contraction in your sentence. Speaking of IQs…
Chip M. on
Say what you want about Trump Komarade Gilmore But got more Fat Women off their Asses marching then Michelle Obama did in Eight Years..
JoeFrmEdm on