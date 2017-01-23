  2

Maclean’s Donald Trump Tweet Predictor No. 2

Scott Feschuk offers up a hypothetical scenario that gets on Donald Trump’s nerves. Your challenge: How would Trump respond in a tweet?
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Turnberry Golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, June 24, 2016. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Each Monday morning, we will post a new scenario at Macleans.ca. Your challenge: How would Donald Trump respond in a single tweet?

Enter via Twitter using the (new) hashtag #DTPredictor. A collection of my favourite entries will be published here Tuesday morning. Points for both wit and plausibility. For inspiration, check out our past Tweet Predictor challenges.

Scenario No. 2

Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Barack Obama for golfing too frequently during his time as president. But Trump, who owns a number of golf courses, is an enthusiast of the sport. He wakes one morning in spring to discover the New York Times has a front-page story detailing the number of times he has ditched work to go golfing.
  1. Donald Trump used ‘Chicanery’ to bamboozle the American voters to elect him, now Trump is using ‘Chicanery’ to low ball the credibility the American MSM.

  2. Has anyone started a Trump fact checker site? The dems had one during the campaign and I think mainstream should have one too. Does anyone know of one?

