Money for plumbing in Trump’s trillion-dollar infrastructure plan

You get a billion, and you get a billion, and…

Trains, planes and automobiles—all will have an easier time of it thanks to the president’s infrastructure bonanza. Donald Trump says his plan to overhaul roads, airports, water systems, and the like could total more than $1 trillion, if only he can pry off the pesky regulations clamping its wheels. Space-and-subterranean entrepreneur Elon Musk’s boring idea is one example of a project the mixed private-public strategy might support.

C’est ma vie

Being the boss’s son only got Eric Trump through the door, up the elevators and into a corner office, but staying there was all his own work, he maintains. President Dad is a demanding boss, and no lackey is likely to last long by letting him down, the Second Son (Jr. is obviously first) believes. In a February interview published today, Trump the Younger calls nepotism “kind of a factor of life.” Of his, certainly.

Who blares wins

The other Trump fils, meanwhile, followed his father’s prize pooh-poohing example this morning, tweeting in support of a Pulitzer for Mike Cernovich. The conspiracy theorist/filmmaker’s accomplishment: Claiming that then-national security advisor Susan Rice had asked for Trump aides swept up incidentally in general government surveillance be ID’ed in intelligence reports. (The story was also covered in the regular press). Cernovich’s views on topics like consent and race might give even the nudge-nudge wink-wink Trump camp pause, but that didn’t stop Donny boy from claiming the awards were rigged, much as his dad did for the Emmys.

He giveth, and he taketh (and taketh and taketh) away

An extra $300,000 a year doesn’t mean much to the Donald (has he mentioned he’s a billionaire?), so Trump is donating his presidential salary to worthy federal departments. For his Q1 benediction, he picked a particularly needy beneficiary: the National Park Service, part of the Department of the Interior, which will forego $1.5 billion in funding under Trump’s proposed budget. Every little bit helps, right?

And now, a word from the McCains

Fox News anchor Meghan McCain thinks the mainstream media has a double standard when it comes to negative stories about Obama versus Trump; John, who the former beat to the presidency, is decrying the current Oval Office-holder’s downgrading of the Syrian conflict.