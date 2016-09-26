  0

Play Maclean’s U.S. Debate Night Bingo

Stuck with picking between two unpalatable presidential choices? Choose our special Bingo game, instead.
There’s no question that the U.S. election is important, even if Canadians have no ability to dictate its terms. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun with it. Inspired by the competitive spirit that will undoubtedly arise between the Democrats’ Hillary Clinton and the Republicans’ Donald Trump on the debate stage—and spurred by many viewers’ desire to reach for a stiff beverage amid a cascade of talking points—we’ve created some Bingo cards for tonight’s debate. Grab some friends and print your favourite sheet below! You can also download a PDF of all four right here.

DEBATE BINGO_ DEBATE BINGO_4 DEBATE BINGO_3 DEBATE BINGO_2

 
