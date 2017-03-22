The bad poetry of Donald Trump, vol. 3

Aside from the titles, these are the words of Donald Trump—taken directly from transcripts of recent public events and speeches. You can read the last volumes here.

By the Way

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

We are going to reduce your taxes

Big league

Big

Big

By the way

Aren’t our borders getting extremely strong?

Questions for the Senate Majority Leader

Mitch McConnell

Where is he?

Come here, Mitch

Thank you, Mitch

How you doing, Mitch?

Hey Mitch

Are we going to be okay?

Everything good?

That healthcare is looking good?

Good

Thanks, Mitch

The Three Phases of Health Care Reform, Fully Explained



Phase three

There will be incentives added

Phase three is a part of it

You have phase one

Which you know about

You have phase two

Which is really not a phase

And then phase three

A lot of the goodies are added in

The end result is

When you’re at

Phase one Phase two Phase three

It’s going to be great

It’s going to be great

That’s My Guy Right There

I saw this man on TV just now:

You

I just saw him on television

He said: I love Trump

Let Trump do what he has to do

That’s my guy right there

Come here

Let him up

I’m not worried about him

I’m only worried

He’s going to give me a kiss

I’m not worried about anything else

This guy is so great

He was one of many people

Come on up here Come on up Guy was great

Hop over the fence

Come on He can do it He’s in good shape

Look at him Look at this guy This guy is great

This guy

Because of Selfish

If this bill were perfect

If it was the greatest thing

For Democrats and Republicans

We wouldn’t get one Democrat vote

They’re going to vote against it

Because of selfish

Intelligence Briefing

I saw it this morning on Fox & Friends

I watch

I like that group of three people

But they had a man who was saying:

Trump is the greatest president ever

And there will never be one like him

But he was very enthusiastic

But he was talking

Donald Trump Totally Wrote Down Those Dates

So as you folks all know

Henry Clay was the legendary Kentucky politician

Who became the eighth Speaker of the House

In 1811

You know, they compared my campaign to Jackson

President Jackson, right?

1828

1828

That’s a long time ago

Oh, boy

Governing is Hard!

We’re going to bring it down

Medicine prices will be coming way down

Way,

way,

way

down

And that’s going to happen fast

We’re just adding to the bill

I said: We’ve got to add that to the bill

“We’re going to do a bill later”

We’re trying to add it to this bill

And if we can’t

We’re going to have it right after

We have some crazy, arcane laws, folks

Just in case you haven’t heard

I Didn’t Be Booed I Be Booo-urns-ed

Tonight I’ll go home

I’ll say: Listen



I’ll turn on that television

My wife will say: Darling, it’s too bad you got booed

I said: I didn’t be booed

I said: No, no

They were booing Obamacare

It is Somehow Fitting That Trump Would Liken His Own Election to a Natural Disaster

In 2016

The Earth shifted beneath our feet

The rebellion started as a quiet protest

Spoken by families of all colors and creeds

Finally

The chorus became an earthquake

Land Sucks

The soon-to-be commissioned Gerald R. Ford USS

What a place

It really feels like a place

You stand on that deck

And you feel like you’re standing

On a very big piece of land

But this is better than land

I Have No Idea What the Facts Are But These Are the Facts

They gave me this beautiful hat

I have no idea how it looks

But I think it looks good

It’s a great looking hat

It Was a Random Adjective Tide

Many brave Americans died that day

And through their sacrifice

They turned the tide of the Pacific War

It was a tough tide

It was a big tide

It was a vicious tide

And they turned it

They Were in My Office

Harley Davidson makes great motorcycles

They were in my office

They were in my office

And they came in

I said: How you doing?

“Great”

How’s business?

“Great”

How do you overseas?

“Well, it’s tough. We have some countries that charge us a 100 per cent import tax”

I said: 100?

“100 per cent”

Think of it

Melania Ivanka

My wife was here last week

And took a tour

And it was something that she’s still talking about

Ivanka is here right now

Hi, Ivanka

Donald Trump Answers the Question: “Why not wait to tweet about it until you can prove it? Don’t you devalue your words when you can’t provide evidence?”

Because The New York Times wrote about it

Not that I respect The New York Times

I call it the failing New York Times

But they did write on January 20

Using the word wiretap

And I think if you watch

If you watched the Bret Baier

And what he was saying

And what he was talking about

And how he mentioned the word wiretap

You would feel very confident

That you could mention the name

He mentioned it

And other people have mentioned it

Selflessness

I don’t think it’s fair

And I’ve been complaining about it for a long time

Because I don’t care about me anymore

I care about the people out there

Me, I’m very satisfied

Trump Explained in 15 Words

We don’t like bad news

Right?

I don’t want to hear

An alternative to good