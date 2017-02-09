The inadvertent poetry of Donald Trump, Vol. 2
You might not expect to find poetry in a president’s speech to a room of police chiefs. But it’s impossible not to see it in Trump’s remarks.
Apart from the titles, these are the words of Donald Trump—taken directly from his Feb. 8 speech to the Major Cities Chiefs Police Association.
Can I Be a Lawyer?
You can be a lawyer
or you don’t have to be
a lawyer
Donald Trump Reads a Statute and Attempts to Explain the Statute by Using Pretty Much the Exact Same Words That Are in the Statute
“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens”
— okay, the entry of any aliens
“or of any class of aliens”
— so any aliens, any class of aliens
“into the United States”
— so the entry of people into the United States, let’s say, just to be precise, of aliens into the United States
“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any alien or any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States… he may by proclamation and for such period as he shall deem necessary…”
— so here it is, people coming in —
“suspend the entry of all aliens”
— okay, so you can suspend the aliens
right?
A bad high school student
would understand this
Anybody
would understand this
General Kelly
General Kelly is an extremely talented man
and a very good man
We are doing our job
He’s a great man
We are doing our job
Things We Knew and Do and Did
We totally knew about it
We knew about everything
We do things well
We did things right
Four Increasingly Dubious Statements
I was a good student
I understand things
I comprehend very well, okay?
Better than I think almost anybody
Use It, Unless You Can’t Use It, in Which Case Use It
I said to my people:
Why don’t you use the Boston case?
And there were reasons
why they couldn’t use the Boston case
But use the Boston case
A Long, Confusing Sentence About Polls, and Then a Shorter Sentence About the Long, Confusing Sentence About Polls
I can read the polls
maybe better than anybody
because it seems that I understood the polls
a lot better than
many of the pollsters understood the polls
assuming they were honest polls
which I think probably many of them weren’t.
I really believe that.
No Kidding
I will say this:
We will give him a wall
And it will be a real wall
The wall is getting designed right now
A lot of people say:
Oh oh
Trump was only kidding with the wall
I wasn’t kidding
I don’t kid
I don’t kid
I watch this
and they say I was kidding
I don’t kid
I don’t kid
about things like that
I can tell you
No we will have a wall
It will be a great wall
A Question You Could Ask Israel If Ever You’re in a Conversation with It
Just ask Israel about walls
Do walls work?
Just ask Israel
A Surprisingly Solemn and Coherent Tribute That Ends with a Curious Choice of Complimentary Phrase
Last year in Dallas police officers were targeted for execution
Think of this
Who ever heard of this?
They were targeted for execution
These heroic officers died as they lived
protecting the innocent
rushing into danger
risking their lives for people they did not even know
Hats off to you people
The Bad Ones
You know them
You’re there
You’re local
You know the illegals
You know them by their first name
You know them by their nicknames
You have that power
You’re in the neighborhoods
You know the bad ones
You know the good ones
I want you to turn in the bad ones