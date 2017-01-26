The poetry of Donald Trump, vol. 1

Apart from the titles, these are the words of Donald Trump—taken directly from the transcript of his sit-down interview Wednesday with ABC News’ David Muir.

An Important Difference

Mr. Pompeo was just approved

Affirmed by the Senate

He’s a fantastic guy

He’s gonna be the head of the CIA

And you have somebody fabulous

as opposed to the character that just got out

Who was not fabulous at all

Two Questions About Torture

Do I feel it works?

Absolutely I feel it works

Have I spoken to people at the top levels

and people that have seen it work?

I haven’t seen it work

But I think it works

America

Our roads,

our bridges,

our schools.

It’s falling apart.

On Certainty

Sure.

Sure.

Sure.

Sure, done.

I Don’t Actually Know If There Was Voter Fraud, or How Much Voter Fraud There Was, But Somehow—Somehow—I Apparently Do Know This

Of those votes cast,

none of ’em come to me

None of ’em come to me

They would all be for the other side

None of ’em come to me

My Hands Are Tiny So You’re Going to Have to Bear with Me While I Compensate

I spoke to the crowd

I got a standing ovation

They said it was the biggest standing ovation

since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl

and they said it was equal

I got a standing ovation

It lasted for a long period of time

That speech was a total home run

They loved it

People loved it

They loved it

They gave me a standing ovation

For a long period of time.

They never even sat down,

most of them

Clearing Things Up

You have a lot of stuff going on

possibly

I say probably.

But possibly.

We’re gonna get to the bottom of it.

Actually, No, You Brought It Up When You Obsessed Over It for the Entire First Full Day of Your Presidency

You just brought it up

I didn’t bring it up

I didn’t want to talk about the inauguration speech

But I think I did a very good job

and people really liked it

You bring it up

I didn’t bring it up

They say I had the biggest crowd

In the history of inaugural speeches

But I didn’t bring it up

You just brought it up

The Only 29 Words You Ever Need to Read to Understand How Donald Trump Thinks

You can’t have thousands of people being shot

In a city

In a country

That I happen to be president of

Maybe it’s okay if somebody else is president

Chicago

I love Chicago

I know Chicago

And Chicago is a great city

Can be a great city

It can’t be a great city

Excuse me, it can’t be a great city

If people are shot walking down the street

For a loaf of bread

Can’t be a great city

On Problems, and Having Them



So look

Look

Our country has a lot of problems

Believe me

I know what the problems are even better than you do

They’re deep problems

They’re serious problems

We don’t need more

The President Explains the Trump Doctrine to a Man Named David

There’s plenty of anger right now

How can you have more?

The world is a mess

The world is as angry as it gets

What? You think this is going to cause a little more anger?

The world is an angry place

The world is a total mess

The world is a mess, David

Honestly, Based on All Evidence to Date, I’m Not Sure We Can Admit That

Remember the $5 billion website?

Remember the website fiasco

I mean, you do admit that I think, right?

The website fiasco