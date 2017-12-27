The year the world laughed at U.S.

“The world is laughing at us.”
—Donald Trump, a million or so times before he became president (and a few since he started the job)
Actually, the Washington Post stopped counting the times Trump said this at 103, and that was a year before his inauguration. In 2017, he often added a back-end to that remark: “They aren’t laughing anymore.”
The fact-checkers never had to dig deep to disprove that Trumpian assertion. The first year of Trump’s presidency seems to have brought more international guffaws, snickers and contemptuous mocking than even the goofiest of Barack Obama mom-jeans moments, George W. Bush malapropisms, Bill Clinton charming sleaziness and Gerald Ford’s trouble with stairs.
The world laughed at Trump in 2017, but it often turned its derision to the country that elected him, as well.
January
Netherlands:
an incredible, amazing, super wonderful #HAPPYNEWYEAR pic.twitter.com/TdNrepsbZk
— bas van der schot (@bvdschot) January 2, 2017
Italy:
Oh hell yes!! #WomensMarch #WomensMarchRome #Rome #SisterMarch pic.twitter.com/EQHuvGBozu
— Sarah May Grunwald (@AntiquaTours) January 21, 2017
February
Sweden:
Is the Swedish deputy PM, Isabella Lövin trolling Trump with this all-female photo? #i‘mlovingit https://t.co/3gLvjAx8Pa pic.twitter.com/H5Dof5pxws
— Queen’s Park Media (@ThisQueensPark) February 4, 2017
Canada:
Justin Trudeau and Canadian beaver try to appease Donald Trump during meeting. (Cartoon by Malcolm Mayes) pic.twitter.com/dwbPHb3oEo
— Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) February 12, 2017
Sweden: (again, former PM)
Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj
— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017
March
Belgium: (Trump’s baseless claim Obama wiretapped Trump Tower)
#cartoon #Trump pic.twitter.com/6iXtaRusYS
— Klier (@Klier_cartoons) March 6, 2017
April
The First Hundred Days…?! #Trump https://t.co/Rc8mSXA0Dh pic.twitter.com/AdbWPbrONS
— Gado Cartoons (@iGaddo) May 5, 2017
May
Norway: (the Prime Minister)
Spain:
¡Extra, extra! El nuevo número de mayo ya está en los quioscos. Si quieres saber qué vas a poder leer, ‘click’ aquí. https://t.co/2zvPitj791 pic.twitter.com/Wl6I6sNWaH
— Tapas Magazine (@TapasMagazine) May 5, 2017
June
France: “Make our planet great again”
Mexico: “Mexico will not pay for that f–ken wall”
Russia: Putin offers asylum to former FBI director James Comey
Australia:
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull mocks Trump: ‘We are winning in the polls. Not the fake polls…I have this Russian guy…Believe me.” pic.twitter.com/f3r3MpcYzi
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 15, 2017
July
France: (A pariah in Paris)
A la une de Libé demain https://t.co/7HuARv4zj6 pic.twitter.com/UzDxH5HEwn
— Libération (@libe) July 13, 2017
August
Britain:
Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/lYD3HLXvSC
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017
Germany:
German magazine @sternde has Trump making the Hitler salute on its new cover page. Sein Kampf = his fight. Feel free to comment. pic.twitter.com/9D1JrZLHu5
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 23, 2017
Colombia: (“Climate change is a Chinese hoax”)
Mi nueva caricatura para @dw_espanol ::: https://t.co/kMVT7XAD5z #Havladdorías pic.twitter.com/vMdDPcradD
— Vladdo (@VLADDO) August 31, 2017
September
Cuba:
United Nations:
The #UNGA just LAUGHED at Trump for criticizing socialism pic.twitter.com/iGUJZtJocH
— jordan yule log ⛄️ (@JordanUhl) September 19, 2017
October
Venezeula:
Venezualan President @NicolasMaduro: “[Trump] doesn’t even know where Venezuela is on the map. He repeats what the Pentagon writes for him.” pic.twitter.com/Rz8CmTO4IK
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 4, 2017
November
New Zealand:
Jacinda Ardern’s burn on Donald Trump https://t.co/IJN2873Yf8 pic.twitter.com/UJsHY4Mu6p
— nzherald (@nzherald) November 16, 2017
Britain: (Conservative communications director)
Wrong twitter handle. And that’s just the start pic.twitter.com/Vzw3mA905v
— Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) November 30, 2017
December
Costa Rica:
#Trump enciende la mecha. pic.twitter.com/IFkuUxgMhT
— ARCADIO (@cartoonarcadio) December 7, 2017
Jordan:
#نتنياهو وصافرة القرن #ترامب#كاريكاتير#عماد_حجاج#العربي_الجديد#القدسpic.twitter.com/dH5vYtRJRk
— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) December 11, 2017
Well they’re certainly teaching Trump a lesson! LOL!
Daudderguy on
Too bad there isn’t an article. Just a collection of memes and tweets. What a waste of time.
Shannon Luft on
America has never really cared what the world thinks of it.
Good for it. Too bad Canada didn’t have the same self-assurance
and stopped its desperate never ending need for approval
jimmyjohnson on
Now, now, let’s hear some more about the P.M., his socks, and his holiday with a person said to be THE Agha Khan.
Mack in Texas on