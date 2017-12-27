The year the world laughed at U.S.

“The world is laughing at us.”

—Donald Trump, a million or so times before he became president (and a few since he started the job)

Actually, the Washington Post stopped counting the times Trump said this at 103, and that was a year before his inauguration. In 2017, he often added a back-end to that remark: “They aren’t laughing anymore.”

The fact-checkers never had to dig deep to disprove that Trumpian assertion. The first year of Trump’s presidency seems to have brought more international guffaws, snickers and contemptuous mocking than even the goofiest of Barack Obama mom-jeans moments, George W. Bush malapropisms, Bill Clinton charming sleaziness and Gerald Ford’s trouble with stairs.

The world laughed at Trump in 2017, but it often turned its derision to the country that elected him, as well.

January

Netherlands:

Italy:

Scotland:

February

Sweden:

Is the Swedish deputy PM, Isabella Lövin trolling Trump with this all-female photo? #i‘mlovingit https://t.co/3gLvjAx8Pa pic.twitter.com/H5Dof5pxws — Queen’s Park Media (@ThisQueensPark) February 4, 2017

Canada:

Justin Trudeau and Canadian beaver try to appease Donald Trump during meeting. (Cartoon by Malcolm Mayes) pic.twitter.com/dwbPHb3oEo — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) February 12, 2017

Sweden: (again, former PM)

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

March

Belgium: (Trump’s baseless claim Obama wiretapped Trump Tower)

April

Germany:



Kenya:

May

Norway: (the Prime Minister)

Spain:

¡Extra, extra! El nuevo número de mayo ya está en los quioscos. Si quieres saber qué vas a poder leer, ‘click’ aquí. https://t.co/2zvPitj791 pic.twitter.com/Wl6I6sNWaH — Tapas Magazine (@TapasMagazine) May 5, 2017

June

France: “Make our planet great again”

Mexico: “Mexico will not pay for that f–ken wall”

Russia: Putin offers asylum to former FBI director James Comey

Australia:

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull mocks Trump: ‘We are winning in the polls. Not the fake polls…I have this Russian guy…Believe me.” pic.twitter.com/f3r3MpcYzi — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 15, 2017

July

France: (A pariah in Paris)

August

Britain:

Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/lYD3HLXvSC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

Germany:

German magazine @sternde has Trump making the Hitler salute on its new cover page. Sein Kampf = his fight. Feel free to comment. pic.twitter.com/9D1JrZLHu5 — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 23, 2017

Colombia: (“Climate change is a Chinese hoax”)

September

Cuba:

United Nations:

The #UNGA just LAUGHED at Trump for criticizing socialism pic.twitter.com/iGUJZtJocH — jordan yule log ⛄️ (@JordanUhl) September 19, 2017

October

Venezeula:

Venezualan President @NicolasMaduro: “[Trump] doesn’t even know where Venezuela is on the map. He repeats what the Pentagon writes for him.” pic.twitter.com/Rz8CmTO4IK — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 4, 2017

November

New Zealand:

Britain: (Conservative communications director)

Wrong twitter handle. And that’s just the start pic.twitter.com/Vzw3mA905v — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) November 30, 2017

December

Costa Rica:

Jordan: