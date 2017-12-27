 The year the world laughed at U.S. - Macleans.ca
  4

The year the world laughed at U.S.

The world laughed at Trump in 2017, but it often turned its derision to the country that elected him, as well.
“The world is laughing at us.”
—Donald Trump, a million or so times before he became president (and a few since he started the job)

Actually, the Washington Post stopped counting the times Trump said this at 103, and that was a year before his inauguration. In 2017, he often added a back-end to that remark: “They aren’t laughing anymore.”

The fact-checkers never had to dig deep to disprove that Trumpian assertion. The first year of Trump’s presidency seems to have brought more international guffaws, snickers and contemptuous mocking than even the goofiest of Barack Obama mom-jeans moments, George W. Bush malapropisms, Bill Clinton charming sleaziness and Gerald Ford’s trouble with stairs.

January

Netherlands:

Italy:

Scotland:

February

Sweden:

Canada:

Sweden: (again, former PM)

March

Belgium: (Trump’s baseless claim Obama wiretapped Trump Tower)

April

Germany:

Kenya:

May

Norway: (the Prime Minister)

Spain:

June

France: “Make our planet great again”

Mexico: “Mexico will not pay for that f–ken wall”

Russia: Putin offers asylum to former FBI director James Comey

Australia:

July

France: (A pariah in Paris)

August

Britain:

Germany:

Colombia: (“Climate change is a Chinese hoax”)

September

Cuba:

United Nations:

October

Venezeula:

November

New Zealand:

Britain: (Conservative communications director)

December

Costa Rica:

Jordan:

 
  1. Well they’re certainly teaching Trump a lesson! LOL!

    Reply

  2. Too bad there isn’t an article. Just a collection of memes and tweets. What a waste of time.

    Reply

  3. America has never really cared what the world thinks of it.
    Good for it. Too bad Canada didn’t have the same self-assurance
    and stopped its desperate never ending need for approval

    Reply

  4. Now, now, let’s hear some more about the P.M., his socks, and his holiday with a person said to be THE Agha Khan.

    Reply

