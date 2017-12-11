Donald Trump and North Korea’s nuclear war rhetoric is frighteningly similar

Maybe it’s foolish to laugh about nuclear threats, but Donald Trump’s cartoonish war of words with North Korea has each side mimicking the other’s desire to name-call and ratchet up tension. The idiotically high-stakes fight over whose nuclear warhead is longer is worth mocking at least as much as it should be feared.

So do your best to match the quote to the source. There are only two answers: Trump and a variety of North Korean officials. No googling! Tweet your result here!