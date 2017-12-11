Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Donald Trump and North Korea's nuclear war rhetoric is frighteningly similar - Macleans.ca
Maybe it’s foolish to laugh about nuclear threats, but Donald Trump’s cartoonish war of words with North Korea has each side mimicking the other’s desire to name-call and ratchet up tension. The idiotically high-stakes fight over whose nuclear warhead is longer is worth mocking at least as much as it should be feared.
So do your best to match the quote to the source. There are only two answers: Trump and a variety of North Korean officials. No googling! Tweet your result here!
The world wouldn’t be in this mess if unemployed Ukrainian missile technologists did not leave Ukraine for North Korea, dramatically accelerating the N.K. missile program, after the Obama/Clinton coup in Ukraine where they installed a US-proxy government. The unintended consequences of Obama/Clinton foreign policy stupidity in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Chaos everywhere because of these two buffoons.
The first Bush and Baker had the good sense to make sure for Soviet scientists were gainfully employed after the fall of the Berlin wall. Not so Obama and Clinton.
whyshouldIsellyourwheat on
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/14/world/asia/north-korea-missiles-ukraine-factory.html
whyshouldIsellyourwheat on
‘Rhetoric’ is the correct word for it.
Same with Weetabix..
Emilyone on
Good ole’ uncle milty.
Da-mojo on