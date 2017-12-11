  4

Donald Trump and North Korea’s nuclear war rhetoric is frighteningly similar

Trump and North Korean officials are lodged in a non-stop war of nuclear-tipped name-calling. See if you can name the source of these five tongue lashings.
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Email

 

Kim and Trump (Reuters)

Maybe it’s foolish to laugh about nuclear threats, but Donald Trump’s cartoonish war of words with North Korea has each side mimicking the other’s desire to name-call and ratchet up tension. The idiotically high-stakes fight over whose nuclear warhead is longer is worth mocking at least as much as it should be feared.

So do your best to match the quote to the source. There are only two answers: Trump and a variety of North Korean officials. No googling! Tweet your result here!
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Donald Trump and North Korea’s nuclear war rhetoric is frighteningly similar

  1. The world wouldn’t be in this mess if unemployed Ukrainian missile technologists did not leave Ukraine for North Korea, dramatically accelerating the N.K. missile program, after the Obama/Clinton coup in Ukraine where they installed a US-proxy government. The unintended consequences of Obama/Clinton foreign policy stupidity in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Chaos everywhere because of these two buffoons.

    The first Bush and Baker had the good sense to make sure for Soviet scientists were gainfully employed after the fall of the Berlin wall. Not so Obama and Clinton.

    Reply

  2. ‘Rhetoric’ is the correct word for it.

    Same with Weetabix..

    Reply

Sign in to comment.