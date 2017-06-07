  1

U.K. election 2017: Live results map

Riding-by-riding results as they come in from across the United Kingdom

Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 

On Thursday, June 8, after a 50 day campaign that was disrupted by two terror attacks, Britons will go to the polls to elect the next government and prime minister—current Tory Prime Minister Theresa May or Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Polls close at 5 pm EST (10 pm London time) with the first results expected to come an hour later. Throughout the evening we’ll have the latest results streamed live onto this interactive election map.

 

In the meantime, read these backgrounders on the campaign, Brexit and the terror attacks that will no doubt weigh on voters minds on election day:
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

U.K. election 2017: Live results map

  1. what Ralph addressed I didnt realize that anyone can get paid $6830 in 1 month on the

    PC . i was perusing this>>>>>>>>>>>/ w­­­­­w­­­­­w­­­­­.­99homejobs­.­­­­­c­­­­­o­­­­­m­­­­­ᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵ

    Reply

Sign in to comment.