U.K. election 2017: Live results map

On Thursday, June 8, after a 50 day campaign that was disrupted by two terror attacks, Britons will go to the polls to elect the next government and prime minister—current Tory Prime Minister Theresa May or Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Polls close at 5 pm EST (10 pm London time) with the first results expected to come an hour later. Throughout the evening we’ll have the latest results streamed live onto this interactive election map.

