  0

B.C. woman can file suit against Facebook in Canada, says Supreme Court

Deborah Douez wants to file a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, but the company had argued she would have to pursue the case in California
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
FILE - In this May 16, 2012 file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook is adding more Snapchat-like features to its app. The company says it wants to let people's cameras "do the talking" as more people are posting photos and videos instead of blocks of text. With the update coming to users starting Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Facebook is adding a camera icon to the top left corner of its mobile app.. (Matt Rourke/AP)

(Matt Rourke/AP)

OTTAWA – The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman who wants to sue Facebook over its use of “sponsored stories” can pursue her case in British Columbia.

Deborah Douez wants to file a class-action lawsuit against the social media giant over a now-defunct advertising format, which allegedly used her name and profile photo in ads endorsing a company for which she had clicked the “Like” button.

The ads were generated for companies that purchased the sponsored stories format and were sometimes displayed on the newsfeeds of her friends.

A lower court approved her suit, but the British Columbia Court of Appeal stayed the case, saying it should properly be pursued in California, where Facebook is based.

The appeal court said all potential users of Facebook must agree to its terms of use, which include a forum selection and choice-of-law clause requiring that disputes be resolved in California according to California law

In a 4-3 decision today, the Supreme Court calls the clause unenforceable.

Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.