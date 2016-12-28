Celebrities and fans react in shock to Debbie Reynolds’s death

On Thursday evening, legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84. Her loss is all the more heartbreaking due to the fact that it was only a day prior that her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away after suffering a reported heart attack whilst on a transatlantic flight.

The reaction online was, as perhaps expected, that of shock and disbelief – from celebrities and fans alike.

Bette Midler

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

William Shatner

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

Sarah Silverman

This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights @carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 OY x 1000000 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

Gabby Sidibe

I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them. — Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) December 29, 2016

George Takei

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016

Ellen Degeneres

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Ron Perlman

I've had occasion to hear of husbands going within days of their wives and vice versa. But never before a Mom for her…RIP #DebbieReynolds — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 29, 2016

Alyssa Milano

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

Shannen Doherty

RIP Debbie Reynolds. Shocking and so sad. https://t.co/Uo4ZwUjV61 — Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) December 29, 2016

Kevin Smith

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016

Albert Brooks

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

Katie Couric

Oh no. Now Debbie Reynolds one day after Carrie Fisher. I'm really starting to hate 2016. #sosad… https://t.co/3KAxdFgc57 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 29, 2016

Eric McCormack

The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I'm really at a loss here… #toomuch16 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 29, 2016

The Golden Globes

Godspeed, dear Debbie Reynolds, as if this year did not have enough. You'll be missed. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/i0PznMOIaR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 29, 2016

Reynolds’s death hit home in a very personal way for many of her fans. Many of them took to Twitter to remember why the acclaimed actress stole the show in their hearts.

Stunned that DebbieReynolds has died! Broken heart over @carrieffisher. "Singing in the Rain" the "Tammy"movie series. #Hollywood #royalty — Kathy Fuller (@fullerkathy1) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds in "Singin in the Rain" made a young me very very very happy. Totally breaks my heart to see her go. #RIPDebbieReynolds — Max Gomez (@maxkgom) December 29, 2016

While growing up few characters made me happier than Bobbi Adler and Aggie Cromwell. RIP @DebbieReynolds1. — Ashley (@ashleyb2792) December 29, 2016

My heart is broken in to a million pieces that Debbie Reynolds is gone. I spent so much of my childhood watching her in awe. — LAUREN (@wuteverlauren) December 29, 2016

Omg just found out Debbie Reynolds died. She was part of my childhood with Halloweentown. I'm so upset — Amber Chartier (@amberxgrace313) December 29, 2016