Celebrities and fans react in shock to Debbie Reynolds’s death

In Hollywood and beyond, folks took to Twitter on hearing of the death of Debbie Reynolds
FILE - This Oct. 14, 2011 file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

On Thursday evening, legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84. Her loss is all the more heartbreaking due to the fact that it was only a day prior that her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away after suffering a reported heart attack whilst on a transatlantic flight.

The reaction online was, as perhaps expected, that of shock and disbelief – from celebrities and fans alike.

Bette Midler

William Shatner

Sarah Silverman

Gabby Sidibe

George Takei

Ellen Degeneres

Ron Perlman

Alyssa Milano

Shannen Doherty

Kevin Smith

Albert Brooks

Katie Couric

Eric McCormack

The Golden Globes

Reynolds’s death hit home in a very personal way for many of her fans. Many of them took to Twitter to remember why the acclaimed actress stole the show in their hearts.
