Obese kids will soon outnumber underweight kids in the world - Macleans.ca
Worldwide obesity rates have undergone a similar increase. During the same time frame, the global obesity rate for children and adolescents rose to nearly eight per cent for boys and six per cent for girls from less than one per cent. If the trend continues, the report notes, by 2022 there will be more obese children and adolescents in the world than those moderately or severely underweight.
Polynesia and Micronesia had the highest obesity rates for both boys and girls (22.4 per cent and 25.4 per cent respectively), and the largest increases took place in East Asia, the high-income English-speaking region (which includes Canada) and the Middle East and North Africa.