Justin Trudeau delivers NYU commencement speech at graduation ceremony – livestream

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will don purple graduation regalia to receive a doctor of laws degree, honoris causa, and give the commencement speech at New York University’s 186th Commencement Exercises being held at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday morning.

For the event Canada’s 23rd prime minister will join key members of NASA’s Voyager team, the president of a China-based mobile transportation platform and the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, according to a NYU statement.

The NYU commencement runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch it here.

The commencement speech is just one of the stops he’ll be making during his three-day trip to the United States. He’s also set to speak to the Economic Club of New York to promote investment in Canada as well as visiting Boston where he’ll take part in a conference at MIT.

Trudeau has previously given the commencement speech at University of Ottawa and University of Edinburgh—where he whipped out a Scottish accent.