McDonald’s says online jobs site hacked, applicant info compromised

TORONTO – McDonald’s Canada says the jobs section of its website has been hacked, compromising the personal information of about 95,000 applicants over the last three years.

The company says the accessed information included names, addresses, phone numbers, employment histories and other standard job application information.

But McDonald’s says the site doesn’t collect social insurance numbers, banking information or health information.

In a statement, McDonald’s Canada says it is investigating and apologizes to those affected.

It advises anybody interested in applying for a job to do so in person at any McDonald’s Canada restaurant.

McDonald’s has more than 1,400 restaurants in Canada and more than 80,000 Canadian employees.