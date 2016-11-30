  0

Newsmakers 2016: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s year in fashion

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s exuberant fashion statements command attention, whether you like them or not
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Washington
7
view slideshow
Photos

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s bold fashion statements command attention, whether you like them or not. Suddenly, Canada isn’t so grey and boring.
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.