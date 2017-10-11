Asteroid TC4 live video: Watch as it passes between Earth and the Moon

Early on Sunday morning Asteroid TC4 will pass between Earth and the Moon at an estimated distance of 43,500 km above the surface, or about one-eighth of the distance to the moon. As it follows its super-close but still safe trajectory to earth, the house-sized piece of space rock will whiz by at 14 km per second.

And you can watch it here.

Starting at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, Slooh, a virtual telescope company, will train its telescopes on TC4 in an attempt to capture the asteroid as it flies by. The broadcast, which will be embedded on Maclean’s here, will include commentary from Slooh’s asteroid experts, as well as a discussion about the threat asteroids pose to earth.

Here’s the asteroid’s trajectory over the next day.