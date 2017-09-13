Cassini will plunge into Saturn on Friday as NASA watches: Live video

On Friday morning the Cassini spacecraft will turn its antennae towards earth one last time as it plunges into Saturn’s atmosphere and eventually burns up, the grand finale of Cassini’s remarkable 20-year expedition to explore the ringed giant and its moons.

Starting at 7 a.m. EDT on Friday, NASA will broadcast a special tribute to the spacecraft as the engineers and rocket scientists who’ve worked on the project for more than two decades bid it farewell. At about 7:55 the spacecraft will begin its descent into Saturn’s atmosphere, transmiting scientific data back to earth until it is destroyed two to three minutes later.

Watch this short film of NASA explaining what will happen to Cassini on Friday.

Watch Cassini’s Grand Finale livestream here: