The science is in: God is the answer
Research shows kids raised with spirituality are happier and healthier in the vulnerable teen years. Why aren’t we all signing up?
Eighteen years ago, Lisa Miller, now the director of clinical psychology at Columbia University’s Teachers College, had an epiphany on a New York subway car. She had been poring over the mountains of data generated by a three-generation study of depressed women and their children and grandchildren. The biological trend was clear: Women with severe—and particularly with recurrent—depression had daughters at equally high risk for the psychological disorder. At puberty, the risk was two to three times greater than for other girls. But the data seemed to show that the onset and, even more so, the incidence of recurring bouts with depression, varied widely.
Miller couldn’t discern why. Raised in a close-knit Midwestern Jewish community, she had already looked for what she says psychologists rarely bothered to seek—religious belief and practice—and found some mild benefit for both mothers and children, but nothing that stood out among the other variants, such as socio-economic status. Then came the subway ride.
“There I was, on a Sunday—quite invested in this question, wasn’t I, going up to the lab on a Sunday,” recalls Miller in an interview. She was in a subway car crowded at one end and almost empty at the other, because that end was occupied by a “dirty, dishevelled man” brandishing a piece of chicken at everyone who boarded while yelling, “Hey, do you want to sit with me? You want some of this chicken?” The awkward scene continued for a few stops until an older woman and a girl of about eight—grandmother and granddaughter, Miller guessed—got on. The man bellowed his questions, and the pair nodded at one another and said, “Thank you,” in unison, and sat beside him. It astonished everyone in the car, including Miller and the man with the chicken, who grew quieter and more relaxed.
The child’s evident character traits—compassion, acceptance, fearlessness—at so young an age prompted Miller’s eureka moment. What struck her was the nod and all it implied: “It was clear as day that the grandchild fully understood how one lives out spiritual values in her family.” Twenty minutes later, Miller was in her lab, running equations on the data that were, in effect, a search for “the statistical nod.” She was looking for mother-teen pairs who had reported a shared religion or non-religious spirituality. She calls the results “the most amazing science I had ever seen.” In the pairs Miller found in the data, shared spirituality (religious or otherwise)—if it reached back to the child’s formative years—was 80 per cent protective in families that were otherwise at very high risk for depression.
It was the start of a long and sometimes rocky road for both Miller and the place of spirituality—however defined—in mainstream psychological thinking. She remembers doors literally slammed in her face and “people walking out of talks I was giving.” But Miller and other researchers, including so-called “spiritual” neuroscientists like Montreal’s Mario Beauregard and the much-cited American psychologist Kenneth Kendler continued to explore the intersection of religiosity and mental health in studies published in major, peer-reviewed science journals. By the end of it, as Miller sets out in a provocative new book, The Spiritual Child, out later this spring, she was convinced not only of spirituality’s health benefits for people in general, but of its particular importance for young people during a stage of human development when we are most vulnerable to impulsive, risky or damaging behaviours.
In fact, Miller declares, spirituality, if properly fostered in children’s formative years, will pay off in spades in adolescence. An intensely felt, transcendental sense of a relationship with God, the universe, nature or whatever the individual identifies as his or her “higher power,” she found, is more protective than any other factor against the big three adolescent dangers. Spiritually connected teens are, remarkably, 60 per cent less likely to suffer from depression than adolescents who are not spiritually oriented. tweet this They’re 40 per cent less likely to abuse alcohol or other substances, and 80 per cent less likely to engage in unprotected sex. Spiritually oriented children, raised to not shy from hard questions or difficult situations, Miller points out, also tend to excel academically.
And teenagers can use all the help they can get. Recent research has revealed their neurological development to be as rapid and overwhelming as their bodily change. The adolescent brain is simultaneously gaining in intellectual power and losing in emotional control; its neural connections—its basic wiring—is a work in progress, with connections between impulse and second (or even first) thought slower than in adults. There is a surge in unfamiliar hormones and, as it turns out, a surge in spiritual longing.
Humans have an innate tendency to ascribe random and natural events to conscious agents and a hunger to belong to something larger than ourselves—both militant atheists and fervent believers can agree on this. The urge is never sharper than in adolescence, when, in the fraught process of individuation, teens develop their own sense of the world and their place in it. “A teen looks out at what’s been handed to him or her, from family or community,” Miller says, “and asks, ‘What about these values, what about this way of life is me, and what is not me?’ And this ‘me/not-me’ work is the most important work a teen does.”
In Miller’s view, and that of many traditional cultures, individuation—the way children become their own individuals rather than unconscious copies of their parents—is an essentially spiritual process. When that process runs into difficulties, says Miller, the health effects can be severe, especially in terms of depression, to which adolescents are suddenly vulnerable. In fact, half of all adults who have suffered depression had their first experience in adolescence; teens are considered the demographic most at risk for it. Research shows that up to 20 per cent of adolescents have a major depression episode at some point, with an additional 40 per cent or more exhibiting what are known as “sub-threshold” levels that leave them distressed enough to seek treatment at the same rates as kids with major depression—and as much at risk for depression in their adult years.
And numbers approaching two-thirds in a single age bracket, Miller argues, are far too high to ascribe to illness alone. Her argument is that brushes with depression are intrinsic to developmental and spiritual awakening. Teens in this often excruciating situation sometimes will turn to substance use, risky sex, physical danger—all of which are shortcuts to transcendence that ultimately have their roots in the same universal drive. On the other hand, adolescents who have supported spiritual lives, especially dating back to childhood, and “practice in asking and living through hard questions, are more prepared to face them,” Miller says.
The evidence for a personal religious advantage is overwhelming, Miller claims, drawn from literally “hundreds” of epidemiological and longitudinal studies. In a 2002 article published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, data taken from a 1995 survey of 3,300 teen girls in North Carolina showed that higher frequency of prayer or meditation correlated with decreased risk of depression. It’s worth noting that the advantage was conferred by individual devotion rather than the degree to which the girls believed sacred writings were the literal word of God—spirituality, then, rather than religion.
(Other studies have identified this distinction, which was first laid out in Kendler’s landmark twin study in 1997. Examining 1,900 female pairs, identical and fraternal, in the Virginia Twin Registry, he concluded people’s religious practices were broadly determined by environment, but that individual devotion was almost 50 per cent due to a twin’s “unique personal environment.”)
A 2005 study found that a teen with this sort of spiritual connection—as manifested by statements like “I turn to God for guidance in times of difficulty”—was at least 70 per cent less likely to move from substance dabbling to substance abuse. Again, the key was personal engagement; there was no protective factor at all from going to church or taking part in family prayer when those acts came from obligation rather than conviction.
And a massive 2012 study from the department of child and family services at the University of Tennessee looked at 9,300 teens from half a dozen countries and regions, from China and India to Palestine and the United States. Its authors cited an earlier American study that showed that religion had an inverse correlation with anti-social behaviour, including substance abuse, carrying weapons and drinking and driving, and a positive correlation with what the researchers called “pro-social behaviour,” which included everything from volunteerism to school engagement. Across the world, the Tennessee study found, adolescents who were more religious than their peer groups had lower rates of depression and higher self-esteem. Those teens who reported experiencing such internal states as “relational spirituality” and “meaningfulness of religion” also reported lower levels of depression. “Overall, there is much support for the relationship between religiosity and youth psychological well-being,” the authors wrote.
Similar correlations have been seen by neuroscientists who work primarily with adults. Researchers who have used neuroscans to examine people at high familial risk for depression have noted brain abnormalities. One 2004 study pinpointed cortical thinning across the lateral surface of the right cerebral hemisphere, which the authors suspected would produce disturbances in sensory arousal, attention and memory for social cues, a situation they suggested might explain the increased chances of developing depression.
“In our lab, we looked at the brains, through MRIs, of people who had a strong sense of relationship in a transcendental dialogue with their higher power,” recalls Miller. That two-way sacred relationship is central to Judeo-Christian spirituality—hence the importance of the subway nod—and those people showed a thickening of the cortex in the same region. “They essentially had stronger wiring, through a sustained personal spirituality,” Millar explains. The exact implications of the neurological findings remain tentative, but stronger, thicker wiring is considered beneficial.
In his now iconic brain-scan studies of Franciscan nuns praying and Buddhist monks meditating, Andrew Newberg—perhaps the leading American expert on the neurological aspects of religion—saw the same neural pathways being used (and strengthened) whether his subject was seeking God or attempting to become one with the cosmos. So Miller was delighted to learn that her lab’s work with devout Christians was, “in an entirely different lab, in an entirely different sample,” replicated with subjects who were meditating. “This is no longer prayer in the Judeo-Christian tradition, this is experienced meditators,” says Miller. “And they too showed cortical thickening in the same regions.”
Patrick McNamara, whose neurological lab at Boston University studies what happens to the brain in religious practice, says, “There are studies that show that religiosity is associated with better executive function and self-control. Those things are moderating factors on a whole host of health-related behaviours.” Although he is more cautious than Miller and thinks religion’s protective features need more study, McNamara agrees that “in the long run we think that religiosity will confer a protective effect against all kinds of disorders.” McNamara has studied the role of the frontal lobes—the part of the brain that exerts executive control over other regions and which teens, incidentally, find hard to access—in religious experience. “The right prefrontal region is especially important for supporting maintenance of the self,” he says. “People who’ve had strokes in that region have problems with self-concept, and people who have dysfunction in that region show lower scores on religiosity tests—that’s what we found.” A strong self-concept, which tends to be enhanced by religion, he notes, is associated with better health outcomes.
In the two decades since she began her career, Miller’s field has moved from the fringe to respectability. Universities such as Duke and Baylor have research centres that focus on the intersection of religion and health and publish studies looking at everything from integrating spirituality into nursing care, to private religious activities and cardiovascular risk, to the interconnections of religious involvement, inflammatory markers and stress hormones in chronic illness. In 2012, Columbia’s teachers college, the oldest and largest graduate school of education in the United States, began to offer the Ivy League’s first master’s concentration in spiritual psychology.
Miller’s ideas may also resonate more with many Canadians than the conventional wisdom about religion’s decline would suggest. University of Lethbridge sociologist Reginald Bibby pioneered the study of religious trends in Canada. His newest data, gathered in partnership with the not-for-profit Angus Reid Institute, sees more than a quarter of Canadians reject religion, compared with the 30 per cent who embrace it. But there is a vast middle ground, 44 per cent, who file themselves between those two poles. Most of them presumably overlap with the 40 per cent of Canadians who call themselves “spiritual but not religious.” Some of the antagonism to, and hesitation about, religion comes from a reaction to organized religion’s institutional hypocrisies—shunting pedophile priests from one diocese to another, for example—and from what modern Westerners increasingly see as intolerable restrictions on their personal autonomy. But Miller says she frequently encounters mothers who worry the spirituality baby has been tossed out with the religious bathwater. The dogma-free spirituality she recommends (and practises herself), which can be “cultivated in nature, in service, in human relationships,” has appeal for adults, and not just for the benefits it promises their children.
But while the public may be open to Miller’s ideas and her fellow academics may no longer slam their doors on her, not everyone is sold on her conclusions. Many materially minded social scientists are skeptical of the neurological view and argue that the health benefits conveyed by religion result from the community support it offers. In her 2014 book The Village Effect: How Face-to-Face Contact Can Make Us Healthier and Happier, Montreal-based developmental psychologist Susan Pinker cites a seven-year study of 90,000 women from across the U.S. that found that those who attended religious services at least once a week were 20 per cent more likely to have longer lifespans than those who did not. As much as the attendance itself, Pinker points to the ritualistic physical synchrony of religious services, the way “praying, chanting, singing, swaying and rocking all together” is “brain-soothing.”
The social benefit of community is behind the sporadic attempts, mostly in the U.S. and Britain, to establish “atheist churches,” though this “if you can’t beat ’em” thinking—epitomized by skeptical philosopher Alain de Botton’s comment, “Religion is too important to be left to believers”—is repellent to more militant atheists. The human tendency toward religious belief should be resisted in the cause of evidence-based science, not accommodated, even in health care.
Their cause is bolstered by religion’s dark side. Tight-knit religious communities can also be over-controlling and outright abusive. “Look at Bountiful,” says Pinker, in reference to the polygamy and child-trafficking charges laid against members of a fundamentalist Mormon community in the small B.C. town. And fundamentalist teens often exhibit high levels of risk-taking because, Pinker says, they have no space for mild rebellion. “They are from families where it is easier to get pregnant at 15 than confess to your parents you don’t believe in God.”
In fact, depression can strike those adolescents harder than teens outside organized religion. A paper by Rachel Dew, a prominent religion and health researcher at Duke University, examined 117 teen psychiatric patients, most from religious families, and found depression in them linked strongly to feeling abandoned by God or unsupported by their faith communities.
Dew, one of the most cited researchers in her field, agrees in an interview that there is “overwhelming evidence that teens involved in religion are less likely to fall into drug or alcohol abuse,” particularly teens who “self-identified” with their faith. Still, Dew continues, studying depression rates so far provides less certain evidence of the health benefits of spirituality or religion. Part of the reason for caution, she says, is that researchers are still uncertain how to define religion and are wrestling with questions of correlation and causation. “We know from twin studies that there is a genetic predilection for religion,” she says. When that’s accompanied by a lower risk of depression, is the cause “in the religion or in the same genetic predisposition?” Moreover, many survey tools remain unsophisticated, seeking religious internalization through religious affiliation questions like “Do you go to church?” “Here in the South,” says Dew, “people see no difference between spirituality and religion.”
Miller thinks it all actually proves her case. In a very real sense, she says, debates over social versus natural, or about neural correlates, miss the point. When she talks about spirituality, she says, it’s with the pragmatism derived from clinical experiences, itself born from patients’ experiences. “No one’s laying any theology or implicit theology on the child; it’s his or her emerging natural spirituality,” she says. Look at the narratives of those who come out of addiction, Miller urges. “They say, ‘It was a hunger to feel a sense of connection that got me in, and it was when I found my relationship with my higher power that I came out.’”
Parents don’t need “big answers” for adolescents working through this, Miller says, and certainly not dogmatic answers. “We just need to show up and take an interest, and let them know the work is real, that this is the set-up, the foundation on which they’ll build their house in life.” However defined—and Miller’s own includes “Shabbat and Seder and a lot of nature”—an inclusive spirituality plainly works for human health and well-being, “and that’s why we do this work, to help kids not suffer.”
Pssst! Check out the atrocities committed in Communist regimes – where the state is not just officially atheist, but often actively persecutes the religious. Stalin and Pol Pot are worth a search. You might check on Hitler too – though he sometimes claimed to be Christian, he was an atheist who has Christians next in his sights had he been able to stay in power.
Another thing to consider when saying all evil is perpetrated by religious people… are they actually doing it in the name of religion, or some other purpose, such as their nation? Unless they are acting in the name of their faith then it is false to attribute their behaviour to their religion.
Finally, you may want to look at all the good done in the name of religion. Schools, charities, hospitals… mostly secular these days in the western world, but most such good works in the past were established by… the religious.
War, killing… all sorts of bad behaviour… are human weaknesses perpetrated equally by the religious and non-religious alike. Religions, by and large, try to teach us how to get along with one another, to help one another, and to avoid this kind of strife.
Sometimes, religion gets perverted by some of the leaders and takes a faith down dark roads. But again – that’s not the religion per se, but more opportunistic, charismatic sociopaths using a version of the religion for their own purposes. Politicians do the same regularly. Sometimes, they are one and the same.
And BTW, I’ve met plenty of atheists who are “ignorant, opinionated arseholes” – in fact, I suspect I just replied to one ;-)
KeithBram on
Psst! Communism is not atheism. Communism is a political religion. An ideology just like religion.
Atheism is not a religion. it is not a philosophy, it doesn’t tell you how to go about your life. We atheists look elsewhere, often to humanism for our philosophical outlook.
Atheism’s not a thing. It’s only a position on a single claim. So to blame communism on atheism is fallacious.
Mike Taylor on
And Hitler was most certainly a Christian. Hitler claimed to have destroyed atheism in Nazi Germany. The Catholic church never excommunicated him. And the overwhelming majority of the Nazi soldiers, the ones doing the actual killing, also professed Christianity. Nice try though.
“Another thing to consider when saying all evil is perpetrated by religious people… are they actually doing it in the name of religion”. yes they are doing it directly in the name of religion. It’s in the texts itself. Kill blasphemers, kill adulterers, kill gay people. Silence women and so on. This isn’t an example of religious people misreading the texts. This is an example of them following it.
Mike Taylor on
I didn’t say no one kills in the name of religion; “Smart” Betty started out with the statement “Religious people cause all the problems in the world. Muslims, Jews, Christians…they all believe in magic and like killing.” [My emphasis.] That’s complete nonsense and it was the statement I was refuting.
I didn’t blame communism on atheism either. I was pointing out the error of her claim. Communism is no more a religion than capitalism. Or tribalism.
Anti-religionists all make the same mistake – they blame religion for a condition that is inherent in all, religious or not. They claim moral superiority where it doesn’t exist.
Humans distrust and dislike the “other”. Whether that “other” is an opposing sports team or business, up to nations, or sex, race or creed – it’s what we do. Religion may sometimes be used as the excuse; it’s not the cause. In fact, most wars in the last few centuries have been in the name of country; tribalism writ large.
As to Hitler – there is debate as to where exactly he fits where religion is concerned. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religious_views_of_Adolf_Hitler#Hitler_and_atheism He wasn’t a practicing Christian, though, and his actions were not done in the name of God.
Which was, and is, my point. One most anti-religionists, in their bigotry, seem to have a hard time grasping
KeithBram on
Hey Betty how many universities and medical schools were founded by atheists?
Brian Mouland on
Not sure about universities, but there was this little country called the United States of America that was created by founding fathers who recognized the dangers of religion and worked hard to ensure religion and state were separated, despite the relatively modern movement by right-wing evangelicals to re-write that history…
A Thinking Man on
Hey Brian, thanks for pointing out that, until about the last 50 years, everyone in western civilization was forced to be Christian. That’s the reason why until recently religion, like a peeing dog, sprayed itself over everything in our society. However, now that atheists can openly leave Christianity without fear of being stoned to death or burned at the stake for doing so, you might be disappointed to learn that at the highest levels of all sciences atheists are VASTLY over-represented per capita. Kind of shoots your “all the old hospitals were named after Saints” argument in the foot.
I Shaw on
I would argue the science is not “in” and this article is completely misleading. There has been a lot of research that contradicts some of the findings here and, nonetheless, the beginning of your article mentions “non-religious” spirituality (think Sam Harris’ ‘Wake Up’) and no need for God or religion.
Eliassen, Taylor, and Lloyd (2005) found that the highest level of mental distress, for youth, were the weakly religious; were as the highly religious and nonreligious had similar levels of mental wellbeing. Donelson (1999) supported this finding with evidence that mental wellbeing is associated with strong beliefs either way (religious or nonreligious). This suggests that group cohesion and understanding where you stand has positive effects on mental wellbeing. In addition, how do we know that nonreligious aren’t experiencing problems because they are a minority in many countries?
Putative liability to mental health and irreligion may reflect being ostracized or a lack of group belonging. For example, Doane and Elliott (2014) find that atheist identification is positively associated with well-being and that atheists fare better when they strengthen their group identification, which is protective against discrimination. Also, Chou and Hofer (2013) found that the congregation matters when protecting against depression. For example, individuals that don’t feel accepted within their church experience heightened states of depression; moreso than those that feel like they “belong” in their church congregation.
This also leads to the current problem in religious research: church attendance (and associated social in-group benefits) often confounds with religiosity itself. Although religiousness has been found to affect factors such as wellbeing and moral behaviours, demographics factors such as class and socioeconomic status are much better predictors of these variables.
Articles like this are definitely not helping stigmatized atheist youth and are actually reflective of a huge problem: bad science reporting. No; the science is not in that “God is the answer”. I strongly suggest that the authors review some of the problems within religious research and that they also look at the research that completely contradicts this supposed consensus. For a great source of a lot of the research please see ‘Emerging Adults’ Religiousness and Spirituality: Meaning-Making in an Age of Transition by McNamara Barry and Abo-Zena. There are some great citations there and many more sources available that, if reviewed, clearly contradict this “science reporting”.
Suzi Elizabeth on
Where are non-religious youth being “stigmatized”? Certainly not in the public school system. That only happens in insular, closed societies like Hutterites, Amish, Mennonites, Hasidic Jews or other Orthodox sects, and perhaps a few others. While sizeable, these groups are very much in the minority. The “research” you cited (I can have fun with quotes too) is no more or less valuable than the research cited above. All we can conclude is that the verdict is still in. But some very disturbing signs (high teen suicide, record high antidepressant use despite the severe side effects, increasing narcissim that not even the pop psychobabblers try to deny anymore, ) are pretty much begging for an explanation. Clearly, a steady diet of self-esteem and secularism has not helped the post-religious generations much. I don’t pretend to have the answers. But I sure can tell when someone else is pretending.
Raging_Ranter on
Of course, I meant “the verdict is still out”, not ‘in’. I wish we had an edit feature.
Raging_Ranter on
Also, I don’t have the answers and neither does science. My point is that this is “bad science reporting” because it attempts to suggest “The Answer is God”. Look no farther than the heading. I don’t know why my reference of contradictory research, which shows that the science is NOT in, is problematic for you. If you believe the verdict is still out, then why is this article acceptable to you?
Suzi Elizabeth on
Maclean’s likes attention-grabbing headlines. The article is a little more equivocal, but intends to challenge existing preconceptions. From your response, I’d say it may be doing just that.
KeithBram on
I don’t recall declaring a wholesale endorsement of the the article. I merely stated that it has as much value as the studies you cited. You seem to think the studies you cited completely invalidate what was discussed in the article. Personally, I commend the brave researchers for challenging the Dawkins’ inspired status quo, and look forward to more of the same. It’s a debate worth a thorough airing.
Raging_Ranter on
A study, published in the October issue of Psychological Medicine but online now, followed more than 8,000 people in rural and urban areas in seven countries for one year. During the research, they were each examined at six- and 12-month intervals.
In those time frames, 10.3 per cent of religious participants became depressed, compared with 7.0 per cent for atheists and 10.5 per cent for those with a “spiritual understanding of life,” the study found.
See: Spiritual and religious beliefs as risk factors for the onset of major depression: an international cohort study, Psychological Medicine / Volume 43 / Issue 10 / October 2013, pp 2109-2120
Suzi Elizabeth on
Atheists are discriminated against in the public school system; even “secularism” is discriminated against. An example of this is the CFI Canada saga with the Chilliwack School District that refused to distribute Dawkins’ ‘The Magic of Reality’, but circulates Gideon Bibles.
Also, depending on where you come from, I am originally from the USA, you will not have (at least an openly) nonreligious rep in government. This leads to issues we are seeing today like the anti-gay “religious freedom” bill recently approved in Illinois.
Suzi Elizabeth on
Spirituality is a pure & natural truth. It is free and available to all but not compulsory.
Religion is the thief that perverts that truth. This is wickedness in the classic sense, truth twisted.
DredOne on
Hi Suzi, I think you’re absolutely right. You might be interested in this blog post, which covers the vast amount of research showing that the assumptions behind this article are just plain wrong.
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/epiphenom/2015/04/the-science-is-in-and-god-is-not-the-answer.html
Epiphenom on
In a 2002 article published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, data taken from a 1995 survey of 3,300 teen girls in North Carolina showed that higher frequency of prayer or meditation correlated with decreased risk of depression.
^ Here is just such an example of bad science reporting. How does, “prayer or meditation correlated with decreased risk of depression” translate to evidence that “the answer is God”. We know that meditation can help people’s mental wellbeing.
Suzi Elizabeth on
Let me just say that I am a religious person, raising my children in my religion, and I think this article is really dumb.
The science is never “in.” Scientific discovery is never really finished, and this social science theory is hardly proven. Sure, a few researchers are convinced, but others are not.
Secondly, I doubt very much that it’s religion or spirituality that keeps kids safe during their teenaged years. It’s probably the fact that many of these families have close community ties.
I’m quite sure that atheist families can confer these benefits to their children by being tied to their communities and by encouraging introspection and questioning, as well as respecting their children’s needs and interests.
Frankly, I’ve seen a number of functional and dysfunctional religious and non-religious families, and from what I have observed, children who feel respected and loved have better lives than those who don’t. Full stop.
blahscreenname on
His Shadow on
I read this article and sent a letter to the editor. This is an un-scholarly and un-academic propaganda piece. Reg Bibby is just a mouthpiece for religion, as he pretends that it isn’t declining in slanted “poll” after biased “article”. The values of Western civilization come from the 18th Century secular Enlightenment, not the Christian-dominated Dark Ages – and thank goodness for that! If you want to see where religion still dominates “morality” and “ethics”, look at Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan.
I Shaw on
Lets pretend for a while and assume that this study is accurate. If you re-run the data and the positive results are mostly seen in only one religion then the conclusion is obvious. But if its seen in multiple religions … well you can figure it out
Vincent Maldia on
http://www.bustle.com/articles/62411-raising-children-without-religion-may-be-a-better-alternative-suggests-new-research
Louis Cyphre on
Macleans, fire this author/editor/headline writer for misusing data to bolster his personal assumptions. To wit: ” In the pairs Miller found in the data, shared spirituality (religious or otherwise)—if it reached back to the child’s formative years—was 80 per cent protective in families that were otherwise at very high risk for depression.”
Louis Cyphre on
