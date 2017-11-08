Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Inside the Canada Science and Technology Museum's big renovation - Macleans.ca
In 2014 the Canadian Science and Technology Museum was closed after mold was discovered in the walls and officials determined the building’s leaky, asbestos-infested roof was at risk of collapse. After extensive repairs and renovations the museum is set to re-open on November 17. Photographer Blair Gable was given behind-the-scenes access to the museum as workers prepare to the big unveiling.
Museum tour guides build and race cars in the ZOOOM gallery, a section of the museum dedicated to introducing children to the world of innovation (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Tom Everrett, curator of communications, and Derek Brousseau, artifact handler and mount maker, assemble a display in the Sound By Design exhibit. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Paul Bown, vice-president and volunteer with Bytown Railway Society, washes the exterior of a Canadian Pacific locomotive. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Danny Matteau polishes a brass banister leading up to a Canadian Pacific locomotive. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Morley Ouderkirk, interactive specialist and metal worker, assembles an “exploding” Smart car display in the From Earth to Us exhibit. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Artifact exhibit installers Nigel Bowers and Dawn Carlisle assemble a display case in the From Earth to Us exhibit. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Museum tour guides get their first look at the the Hidden Worlds exhibit. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Museum tour guides get their first look at the Crazy Kitchen + exhibit. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
A worker cleans the floors in the Into the Great Outdoors exhibit. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Annie Jacques, exhibition interpretation officer, tests interactive exhibits in the Medical Sensations area. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
Annie Jacques, exhibition interpretation officer, tests interactive exhibits in the ZOOOM. (Photograph by Blair Gable)
The main entrance at the newly renovated Museum of Science and Technology. (Photograph by Blair Gable)