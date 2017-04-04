  1

Perimeter Public Lecture, live: Math for the masses with pie and pi

This month’s Perimeter Public Lecture tackles complex math with tasty treats—and we’re live-streaming it on April 5 at 7 pm ET
Digital Fractal on Black

Complex math can be, well, complex. The complicated equations can be hard to be stomach. So Eugenia Cheng has come up with a novel solution: “baking pi” into our lives, one tasty treat at a time.

In this month’s Perimeter Public Lecture—the series that brings high science to the masses at the Perimeter Institute stage in Waterloo, Ont.—the author and scientist-in-residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago who has been featured in places like Late Night Wtih Stephen Colbert cooks up some new ways to make math more palatable. And it won’t just be all through the stomach: Cheng will be making advanced abstract algebra more understandable through juggling and music, too. Watch a trailer for the lecture here.

As we do every month, Maclean’s is proud to be able to broadcast a live-stream of this talk. Watch it below at 7 pm ET on Wednesday, April 5.
  1. Been fortunate to attend a number of the public lecture series. Well worth attending in person.

    Reply

