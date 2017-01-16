Maclean’s Donald Trump Tweet Predictor No. 1: Results
How would Donald Trump respond on Twitter? You told us.
Our challenge this week was to predict how Donald Trump would react on Twitter to the following scenario:
On Jan. 21, the new President awakens to discover that CNN and other news organizations are broadcasting images that suggest the public gathering for his inauguration was much smaller than the 2008 crowd for Barack Obama.
Dozens of people responded on Twitter using the hashtag #MTTP. Here are some of my favourites:
Dems SWAMPED Obama's inauguration with THOUSANDS of illegal immigrants! My supporters CHOSE to join ME! LOVE! #mttp
— Kevin Caldwell (@KevinGCaldwell) January 17, 2017
#MTTP Dirty Hillary and the Swamp Crowd called my supporters and told them the Inauguration was being held in Detroit!!! SHAME!!
— Dr.Gary Munn (@Munner3000) January 17, 2017
FAKE NEWS site CNN has it completely, totally wrong again, mine is definitely bigger than Obama's #MTTP
— Kalenn Istarion (@KalennIstarion) January 17, 2017
Dishonest media strikes again.HUGE crowd but camera never turns. Truth=bigest crowd EVER for the ratings machine, DJT. Thanks, Donald. #MTTP
— Stephanie Bolton ن (@stephabees) January 17, 2017
Lying media, washed up! Ratings were through the roof, never so high before! Unpresidented! CN didn't carry, SAD! #MTTP
— Tammy Romaniuk (@Fab_Tammy) January 16, 2017
#MTTP Dishonest media couldn't see that Crowd only looked small compared to my hands. BIGGEST INAUGERATION EVER!!! https://t.co/ReiXO9IHCE
— Gerald Stang (@GDStang) January 16, 2017
#MTTP Dishonest media says crowds were small & imply something else is small. I guarantee you there's no problem. I guarantee you!
— (((Jodi Williams))) (@Jodi_Williams_) January 16, 2017
Biggest, most attractive inauguration crowd ever! All 10's. Turned away millions when all 30 seats were filled. LOSERS! #MTTP
— Nancy Bennett (@Nancy178) January 16, 2017
#MTTP Inauguration crowd was HUGE! Putin said he could hear the cheers from Moscow. Thank you!
— Amy Rose (@amyelizrose) January 16, 2017
Most popular inauguration in history! #cnnfakenews
Trump predicting life by Macleans. He’s too busy for that. Though I suspect some Canadians will rise to the task.
He will complain about poor turnout, no doubt, eve if there were more people on hand that at Obama’s inauguration. Especially if anyone suggests attention is down. What’s perhaps worse, coverage of the boycott of Trump’s inauguration. That is going to be really fascinating.
He’s going to get a record breaking turnout, of protesters.
Love the tweets.
