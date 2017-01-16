Maclean’s Donald Trump Tweet Predictor No. 1: Results

Our challenge this week was to predict how Donald Trump would react on Twitter to the following scenario:

On Jan. 21, the new President awakens to discover that CNN and other news organizations are broadcasting images that suggest the public gathering for his inauguration was much smaller than the 2008 crowd for Barack Obama.

Dozens of people responded on Twitter using the hashtag #MTTP. Here are some of my favourites:

Dems SWAMPED Obama's inauguration with THOUSANDS of illegal immigrants! My supporters CHOSE to join ME! LOVE! #mttp — Kevin Caldwell (@KevinGCaldwell) January 17, 2017

#MTTP Dirty Hillary and the Swamp Crowd called my supporters and told them the Inauguration was being held in Detroit!!! SHAME!! — Dr.Gary Munn (@Munner3000) January 17, 2017

FAKE NEWS site CNN has it completely, totally wrong again, mine is definitely bigger than Obama's #MTTP — Kalenn Istarion (@KalennIstarion) January 17, 2017

Dishonest media strikes again.HUGE crowd but camera never turns. Truth=bigest crowd EVER for the ratings machine, DJT. Thanks, Donald. #MTTP — Stephanie Bolton ن (@stephabees) January 17, 2017

Lying media, washed up! Ratings were through the roof, never so high before! Unpresidented! CN didn't carry, SAD! #MTTP — Tammy Romaniuk (@Fab_Tammy) January 16, 2017

#MTTP Dishonest media couldn't see that Crowd only looked small compared to my hands. BIGGEST INAUGERATION EVER!!! https://t.co/ReiXO9IHCE — Gerald Stang (@GDStang) January 16, 2017

#MTTP Dishonest media says crowds were small & imply something else is small. I guarantee you there's no problem. I guarantee you! — (((Jodi Williams))) (@Jodi_Williams_) January 16, 2017

Biggest, most attractive inauguration crowd ever! All 10's. Turned away millions when all 30 seats were filled. LOSERS! #MTTP — Nancy Bennett (@Nancy178) January 16, 2017