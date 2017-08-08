Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Why Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival is still important 50 years later
This year marked the 50th anniversary of Toronto's Caribbean Carnival parade—known as Caribana, locally. Masqueraders, spectators and Premier Kathleen Wynne tell us why the celebration is still necessary after all these years.
