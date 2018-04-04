2018 Product of the Year Canada Winners

Each year for three decades, Canadian consumers and a jury of industry experts look far and wide on store shelves to ask: Which new products pushed the innovation boundaries—including design, value, function and packaging—to successfully knock shoppers’ socks off?

Winners are found this way: First, the Product of the Year Canada jury carefully selects the finalists—that is, products that meet or exceed innovation standards—which are then categorized and judged by an online survey, on behalf of Rogers Insights and conducted by TNS, of thousands of regular Canadian shoppers. Their feedback and opinions form each product’s Methodology Innovation Index Score (ISS), which accounts for and incorporates satisfaction, innovation, appeal and intent to purchase.

To be considered for Product of the Year, and gain the coveted POY 2018 red seal, products must demonstrate innovation in design, function or packaging. The seal is your assurance that the product has undergone a rigorous judging process, including being reviewed by industry experts and actual Canadian consumers.

Here are the 2018 winners: