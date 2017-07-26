Canada at 150: The country technology made

Our nation’s founders turned to technology to address Canada’s fundamental existential challenge—the struggle to unite a small population across vast distances. The railway was used to build and unite this fledgling nation and, by 1885, it stretched across the country, igniting commerce, development and migration everywhere it went.

Now, 150 years later, high-speed Internet access serves much the same vital role once fulfilled by the railway—but to an amped-up degree that once seemed unimaginable. The Internet makes distance practically irrelevant and, just as the railway once did, yields untold opportunities and creates entirely new communities. Recognizing its fundamental importance, the federal government launched the Connecting Canadians initiative, “so that citizens in rural, remote and northern parts of the country can enjoy access to commerce, employment opportunities and distance education and make the most of the digital economy, no matter where they live.” Alongside investments from government, telecommunications companies like Telus invest billions of dollars each year to maintain and enhance the networks that connect Canadians to each other, and to the rest of the world.

Consider the profound impact technology has on citizens in remote communities like Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia. The town relies on a telepharmacy called Pharmasave in which an assistant operates under the direction of Alan Williamson, a remote pharmacist in faraway West Vancouver. In 2010, new provincial regulations were introduced, mandating that telepharmacy assistants upgrade their skills to become technicians by the end of 2016. Sadly, Hudson’s Hope’s assistant passed away as she neared completion of the lengthy training and the Pharmasave faced closure. For residents, many of them elderly, this would have meant formidable travel times for medication and health advice. Thankfully, Hudson’s Hope was connected to the Telus PureFibre network in Fall 2016. The faster and more reliable connection offered Hudson’s Hope a reprieve, allowing Williamson to supervise the assistant by videoconference until a technician is recruited or trained to dispense drugs independently.

Telepharmacies like the one in Hudson’s Hope are part of the broader trend toward telemedicine, which enables patients in remote communities to receive top-quality care, from a distance. “Telemedicine can play a vital role as part of health care delivery for the benefit of patients as well as the sustainability of the system,” says Dr. Ed Brown of the Ontario Telemedicine Network. Naturally, telemedicine and its increasingly important contribution as part of our health care system is entirely dependent on the latest telecommunications technology.

Beyond medicine, high-speed Internet offers potential solutions for another great challenge—skyrocketing real estate costs in places like Toronto and Vancouver. Communities like Revelstoke, B.C., may be one viable solution to this challenge because of affordable housing, superb quality of life and seamless access to the knowledge economy.

Located in the province’s Kootenay Region, Revelstoke nearly doubles in population every year during ski season. More than likely, many of the visitors to this scenic mountain getaway find themselves day-dreaming of living and working here full-time, especially when they see the local housing prices. Following a multi-million dollar investment from Telus, the resort town is now almost universally connected by fibre optics, which prompted a community technology strategy that make locals’ and visitors’ dreams a reality. Led by organizations such as Startup Revelstoke and equipped with shared “co-lab” professional work spaces, the resort town is broadening its economic base by appealing to entrepreneurs, small business owners, technologists, designers and many others.

Naturally, the advantages of high-speed connectivity do not accrue only to smaller communities but are an essential aspect of building better cities, too.

In Edmonton, the city’s leadership has been laying down the framework for a new digital economy. According to its website, the city’s Open Access initiative will make Edmonton a place, “where citizens and businesses have reliable, ubiquitous and seamless access to broadband services at any location in the city.”

This plan was backstopped by a massive $1-billion fibre network expansion investment from Telus in 2015, which aims to bridge the “digital divide” in which pockets of the city did not have access to broadband. Edmonton’s vision is clearly paying off as the city was recently named one of the Top 7 Intelligent Communities in the world. These are cities that the Intelligent Communities Forum cites as “charting new paths to lasting prosperity for their citizens, businesses and institutions.”

In Montreal, meanwhile, the city’s Old Port district and Science Centre, which host seven million visitors each year, will be equipped with a free Telus WiFi zone three kilometres long. It’s part of a $100-million investment, coinciding with the city’s 375th birthday that will see upgrades to the city’s wireless network to the latest LTE-Advanced technology. Telus has also mounted ground-breaking trials for global 5G research, laying the groundwork for the next phase of wireless technology that will connect the next generation—from fast, easy transport via driverless cars to vastly more efficient municipal services within smart cities to innovations in healthcare that will improve and save lives. Beyond these exciting developments in the immediate future lies an entire landscape of yet-to-be-imagined applications, devices and services powered by astonishingly fast and reliable wireless connections.

These communities and so many others across Canada are demonstrating the powerful capacity of high-speed broadband access to add richness and opportunity to our lives. At the same time, this new era of digital connectivity has bestowed upon Canadians a generational first—the unprecedented freedom to live, work and play wherever and whenever we want—even, perhaps, while taking a nice long railway trip across this beautiful country of ours.