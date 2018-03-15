Recovery from schizophrenia requires understanding and hope

Mental illness is a difficult subject. Stigma, fear and widespread misconceptions can make it hard to talk about, especially for those who are dealing with a new diagnosis. And schizophrenia is perhaps the most feared and misunderstood of all.

“Everyone has heard of schizophrenia,” says Dr. Chris Summerville, the CEO of the Schizophrenia Society of Canada. “But because of the way it’s portrayed in movies and on TV, there’s an unfortunate lack of a clear understanding of what schizophrenia is. Characters with schizophrenia in movies are portrayed as violent, whereas the reality is that 97 per cent are not violent and never come in conflict with the law.”

This unfair characterization only makes it more difficult for those battling with the illness to successfully navigate the road to recovery. And the truth is that, with the right treatment and support, recovery is very possible.

Finding the path out of darkness

Corey Maruca of Victoria, BC has been living with schizophrenia and depression for 25 years, and the early days after his diagnosis were dark and challenging. “I had a pretty rapid onset of schizophrenia,” says Corey. “It was in psychosis within about six months of the first symptoms. I was frequently dissociated from reality and was paying more attention to the voices and hallucinations than I was to what was going on in my life.”

A lack of public education about schizophrenia meant that Corey needed to start from scratch with no map to help him find the road to recovery. “At the time, I didn’t know anything about mental illness, and neither did my family,” Corey says. “So there was a real learning curve not just for myself but for my whole family in learning to understand the disease and figure out which interventions would be effective.”

After a series of hospitalizations, changing medications and poorly matched psychiatrists, Corey did finally find his on-ramp. “Eventually, I got moved to one of the newer medications and I found it very helpful,” he says. “It was the first time I really had hope that I could get well. Finding a psychiatrist I could relate to was a big thing for me as well. I learned that if I were to recover at all I would have to have many pieces in place.”

Multifaceted treatment for a complex illness

It’s important to note that though the right medication can provide a substantial head start to recovery, it is, as Corey says, just one of many pieces. “The goal of the mental health system is to create an environment in which recovery can take place. Health care has to be coupled with social care,” says Dr. Summerville.

Recovery, in other words, is about more than just treating the symptoms. It is, more importantly, about empowering the patient to build a new life. “Recovery is ideally about giving the patient the tools they need to recover,” says Corey. “The patient has to have buy-in in wanting to get well. When the older medications were the only things on offer, patients often didn’t want to go along with it. But if you can give them the recovery tools and life skills that allow them to be more autonomous and to have more control over the treatment they receive, that’s when people really recover.”

In pursuit of providing those tools to others, Corey started a peer support program in Victoria with the Schizophrenia Society in 2001. That program is still going strong today with about 10 volunteer peer support workers, and Corey now works full-time for the Vancouver Island Health Authority on the Assertive Community Treatment team in Victoria. “I’m in full recovery and have been for 15 years,” Corey says. “It’s an amazing feeling to transcend out of the misery and suffering of mental illness. I feel very lucky to be able to give back to the community by helping others do the same. I have a real sense of meaning and purpose now.”

Meaning, purpose and hope

Of course, it’s important to remember that schizophrenia has no cure. Corey still takes a daily low-dose antipsychotic, and he must practice mindfulness to monitor his symptoms. But just because it can’t be cured, that doesn’t mean it can’t be managed. “It does come back and kick me in the butt once in a while,” Corey acknowledges. “But I have ways of dealing with my symptoms now that allow me to go on with my day. I can still work full-time, hang out with my friends, play in my band and do all the volunteer work I take on.”

Corey’s story is a hopeful one, but there are many others in Canada who are just beginning on the road to recovery, and the challenges they face can be overwhelming. As a society, we must work together to make that road easier to travel. “There’s a lot of stress associated with living with mental illness, but many of those stresses are produced by society,” says Dr. Summerville. “We’ve come a long way as a society toward eliminating barriers for people with physical disabilities. We have wheelchair ramps and elevators in buildings where we didn’t before. We need to do the same for people with mental illnesses. We as a society have to accommodate, which means that structures, rules, policies and practices that discriminate may have to be changed in order to ensure that people living with severe mental illnesses are able to fully enjoy equal benefits, equal treatment, equal rights and equal access with respect to housing, employment and services.”

With early intervention, strong social supports, patient-centred treatment, and a commitment to public education and the dismantling of stigma, there’s a lot of room for hope that Canada will begin to see more stories of life with schizophrenia that look like Corey’s, and far fewer that reinforce the bleakness too often seen in the media.

“We don’t have all the answers and we certainly don’t have a cure,” Corey says. “But we can give people the recovery tools that can help them heal themselves and manage their own illnesses.”

If you are struggling with mental illness you are not alone. The Schizophrenia Society of Canada is dedicated to advocating for the mental health of all Canadians. Please visit www.schizophrenia.ca to find support, additional resources, or seek help.

Connect with us:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SchizophreniaSocietyCanada/

Twitter: twitter.com/SchizophreniaCa