Schizophrenia: An evolution of understanding

Schizophrenia is a uniquely challenging illness, both for those living with it and those seeking to treat it. To this day, the root causes and biological basis of the illness are still largely unknown, but, as research continues, our models of treatment are thankfully evolving and becoming more successful.

Early treatments often fell short due to underestimation of how complex and far-reaching schizophrenia is. “There isn’t another illness in all of medicine like schizophrenia,” says Dr. David Attwood of The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre. “It impacts every aspect of how people relate to the world around them. Back when we first started using medications to treat schizophrenia, we quickly realized that there was a lot more going on in the brain than just hearing voices and having delusional beliefs. The cognitive symptoms are enormous, as are the negative symptoms like a lack of motivational drive.”

Embracing the extraordinary complexity of schizophrenia makes treatment more complicated, but it also opens the door to entirely new ways of thinking about treatment. “Historically, we always approached the treatment of schizophrenia as one entity, one approach,” says Dr. Phil Tibbo, the Director of the Nova Scotia Early Psychosis Program. “In the last 20 years, however, we’ve developed a realization and appreciation that schizophrenia is a phased illness, which has also allowed us to develop specific phase-appropriate treatment options.”

Early intervention and patient-centred care

The advent of early-phase psychosis intervention clinics, where treatment is begun as early in the progression of the disease as possible, has proven invaluable for long-term recovery. “People seem to accumulate disability as their disease progresses,” explains Dr. Attwood. “They begin to lose their life goals and, for some, their cognitive deficits seem to become more pronounced. An illness that used to respond in days or weeks, very often now takes weeks to months and sometimes years of intensive treatment and, even then, we often end up having to be satisfied with a partial response and inadequate recovery.”

As the shift has been made toward understanding schizophrenia as a phased illness, a similar shift has also begun toward putting the patient rather than the diagnosis at the centre of the treatment plan. “We need to make sure that we focus on the person and not just on the illness,” says Dr. Attwood. “Each patient is a complex person with wants and desires. Recovery means helping them become the person they want to be.”

This is part of a larger trend in the field of mental health toward recognizing that the social and psychological aspects of treatment can often play a stronger role in recovery than the pharmacological aspects. “In psychiatry in general, we’ve really moved toward a biopsychosocial framework,” explains Dr. Diane McIntosh, a psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor at UBC. “Rather than just seeing people as needing drugs, we look at what their situation is, what kind of supports they already have, and how we can provide additional supports.”

Of course, medication remains a valuable tool in schizophrenia treatment, and the paradigm shift in treatment has happened simultaneously with long-needed pharmaceutical advances. Next generation antipsychotics appear to be better tolerated than the older medications, and patients often feel much better and are thus more likely to stay invested in their treatment plan.

Building a system that can support recovery

Considering all these new lessons and developments, there’s every reason to be hopeful that more and more Canadians with schizophrenia will be making strong recoveries. Unfortunately, however, these advancements have not universally translated into improved care for Canadians with the disease. “Stigma still exists within the medical community, and the funding and resources for mental illness are abysmal,” says Dr. McIntosh. “Some patients, particularly in large urban centres, are fortunate to be able to access great teams that can support them well, but access to services in many areas is still poor. Problems like abuse of mentally ill patients are still rampant in many parts of the country. We do need to get some political will behind us to improve things, especially because people struggling with a mental illness are among the least likely to speak out.”

Just as treating schizophrenia in an individual requires looking beyond the illness to the person, improving schizophrenia treatment in Canada as a whole requires looking beyond the individuals to the system. It’s a system that finally has the blueprints for optimal treatment, but is, in too many areas, lacking the tools, resources and expertise to implement them.

Bringing enlightened schizophrenia treatment to patients across Canada is critical. Our national commitment to health care demands it, not just because mental health is central to health as a whole, but also because it represents an opportunity to bring real hope to an illness that was for so long seen as hopeless. “Recovery is possible, and sustained remission is possible,” Dr. Tibbo emphasizes. “We aim to get people back to where they want to be. We can get them to a situation where they have minimal symptoms and are happy with their lives.”

That’s worth fighting for.

If you are struggling with mental illness you are not alone. The Schizophrenia Society of Canada is dedicated to advocating for the mental health of all Canadians. Please visit www.schizophrenia.ca to find support, additional resources, or seek help.

