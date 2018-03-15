The stigma of mental health: it wants silence, but it needs attention

Imagine for a moment you’ve broken your ankle. As you leave the hospital with a cast and a pair of crutches, you start thinking about the logistics: how will I get to and from work, how will I climb the stairs at my apartment—the practical stuff.

Now imagine you’re leaving the hospital after being admitted for an acute depressive episode. Uncertainty sets in, raising unsettling questions: who can I tell, will my friends accept me or fear me, how will I tell my boss, will I get fired?

What if mental illnesses—conditions like schizophrenia, psychosis and bipolar disorder—were treated like physical illnesses? Would we start to reconsider these attitudes and behaviours?

The discrepancy with which we address mental and physical health is a symptom of stigma—a collection of negative beliefs, attitudes and stereotypes. For centuries, there’s been a homogenized view of the mentally ill that pinpoints them as fundamentally different from the rest of society. This deeply engrained prejudice has plagued all corners of life, making stigma at times more painful than mental illness itself. It’s surprising, given that a staggering one in five Canadians experience some form of mental illness.

Understanding stigma

According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada in their 2013 Opening Minds Interim Report, stigma is enacted at three levels: self, public and structural.

Self-stigma refers to an individual’s acceptance of the negative stereotypes associated with mental illnesses. It’s their own personal opinions and beliefs that prevent them from speaking out. Public stigma is the discriminatory attitudes and behaviours expressed by the general public. Communities differ with regards to their acceptance of mental illness. Structural stigma is broader in scope. It lies in society’s institutions, policies, and laws and can put someone with a mental illness at a steep disadvantage in all aspects of life.

Dr. Heather Stuart is a professor of Public Health Sciences at Queen’s University and the first Bell Canada Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research Chair. As her title would suggest, she’s a world leader on this issue. Dr. Stuart says that while we’ve come a long way in terms of normalizing mental illness, a great deal of work needs to be done at the micro and macro levels to ensure mental health is given equal priority to physical health.

“We’re socialized to view mental illnesses differently than physical illnesses, and so we treat people with mental illnesses differently, often negatively. Part of the problem is that mental illnesses are largely invisible, intangible and difficult to understand. Physical illnesses, on the other hand, have a reality that seems to generate more empathy and policy priority,” says Dr. Stuart.

Breaking the silence

Dr. Stuart had been working with Bell Let’s Talk—Bell Canada’s corporate mental health initiative—for the previous five years when she was first appointed to the position. She’s seen first-hand the importance of grassroots awareness and public outreach. She says she’s been most surprised by the outpour of emails and phone calls she received from people wanting to share their experiences with mental illness.

“Every time I do a media interview or contribute to an article, people start contacting me out of the blue. They have stories to tell, they want to talk,” she says. “It’s almost like people haven’t had a voice and all of a sudden there’s a lightning rod and they want to talk about how it’s affected them, their families and their lives. All I do is listen.”

The feedback she’s received has only strengthened her research finding that one of the most powerful agents of change is for people who have experienced a mental illness to talk about it.

“If we can get people to tell us their recovery stories, we can use that to change the way others think about and understand those with a mental illness,” says Dr. Stuart.

Making sure needs are met

However, as with all social causes, advocacy must be met with action. A failure to translate campaigns into resources could be detrimental to those suffering. As more people speak out, our health care system must be equipped to manage the demand.

For too long, mental health has been underfunded both in research dollars and treatment facilities—yet again, another symptom of stigma. Countless reports address this inequity, showing that mental health and addictions services do not receive adequate support proportionate to the amount of people suffering. Dr. Stuart says we need think about realigning our resources to reflect the burden of illnesses.

“Policymakers have to be more informed and to take a more epidemiological approach, where we look at where the highest frequencies of illnesses are and then align our budgets with that,” says Dr. Stuart.

In the meantime, she says we can all play a part in shifting the negative perceptions associated with mental health to create more inclusive and supportive environments, both at home and at work.

“Become part of the solution and think about ways that you can contribute,” says Dr. Stuart. “Just try to treat people the way you’d want to be treated yourself if you had an illness.”

By doing so, we build a future where those people struggling feel more comfortable coming forward and asking for help. After all, as with physical health, identifying the problem is the first step to recovery.

If you are struggling with mental illness you are not alone. The Schizophrenia Society of Canada is dedicated to advocating for the mental health of all Canadians. Please visit www.schizophrenia.ca to find support, additional resources, or seek help.

