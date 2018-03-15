Together we can improve Canadian pharmacare

Canadians care a lot about health care. And, though an overwhelming majority of Canadians are happy with our health care system (73 per cent gave the system an A or B grade in the most recent Canadian Medical Association survey), there’s always room to improve. Of the gaps in our current system, perhaps the largest is in equal access to treatment and medicine. Fortunately, the conversation on how to bridge that gap is underway.

As pharmacare in Canada works on a hybrid public/private basis, the coverage that Canadians receive can vary with their circumstances and not everyone receives the level of access that they should. “We need to talk about the issue in Canada with the underinsured and uninsured,” says Pamela Fralick, President of Innovative Medicines Canada. “Despite our public health care system, there are still big gaps and pharmacare in general is one. There are some people who don’t get access to medicine at all.”

There are many seats at the table

The 16th annual Market Access Summit was held on November 13-14, 2017, in Toronto, and brought together top people from the pharmaceutical industry, the government, private payers, patients, employers and drug access networks. At this conference, thought leaders put all their cards on the table in an effort to work together toward solving inequality of access in this country.

It’s not an easy problem, and that’s why it’s so important that all the stakeholders have a voice at the table. And while access to medicine is far from a new concern, it’s an issue that’s evolving rapidly. “The environment that public payers find themselves in has changed dramatically,” explains Brad Alyward, Manager of Business Solutions at the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness. “Although we all saw it coming, now is a major inflection point for payers. It would be too simple to say that the prices are just too high, though costs have risen. The biggest issues are not just escalating prices, but also an overall trend away from blockbuster medications and toward higher cost drugs for more specialized diseases.”

These new medications represent important advancements in medical science and offer hope for many with conditions that may have been previously untreatable, but their costs can be disproportionate. “We believe that Canadians should have access to affordable prescription drugs,” says Karen Voin, Vice President of Group Benefits and Anti-Fraud at the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association. “A lot of new, life-changing drugs are being developed, but they have to be affordable to be accessible, and that’s really the challenge. Specialty drugs accounted for 30 per cent of prescription drug costs in 2016 and are expected to reach 40 per cent by 2022. And yet they make up only 2 per cent of actual claims.”

Collaboration is the path forward

These issues and others, including the time it takes new drugs to reach market and concerns that excessive focus on price reduction could limit Canada’s future access to innovative therapies, are now at the centre of productive industry-wide conversation. And while it would be premature to say a solution is on the horizon, the spirit of collaboration among disparate stakeholders has set the community up for success. “I’m always humbled a little bit when I’m reminded how much all the stakeholders actually agree on,” says Alyward. “Yes, traditionally, the relationship particularly between payers and industry has been somewhat strained and adversarial. But at a high level, I think there’s more alignment in goals and principles than we might expect.”

And while there’s a lot left to figure out, the first steps toward change are already beginning. “The good news is that there’s a lot of activity already in motion, initiated by the federal government, toward reducing the cost of prescription drugs and increasing accessibility for Canadians,” says Voin. “We’ve seen a lot of positive change over the last few years with more discussion and collaboration happening between stakeholders.”

It’s a big task, but, like anything difficult, it gets much more manageable when people work together. “Everyone is aligned in thinking that we could do better, whether you’re speaking to the federal government, provincial governments, patient groups, payers or industry,” says Fralick. “Nothing is easy when you’re changing big systems that have developed over the course of decades. But if you can get the critical mass of decision makers, including patient groups, all recommending the same changes, it becomes a lot easier to make those changes happen.”

For all Canadians, the future of our health care is resting on an open conversation between all parties, from payers to drug manufacturers to patient advocacy groups. If they can get together and agree on fundamental goals, as evidence is showing they can, we have a great chance of evolving our pharmacare system into one solidly equipped to provide fair and sustainable access to medications in today’s changing landscape. And that’s what we need to grow the health care system we love into the one that will serve us best in the decades to come.

To learn more about the 2018 Market Access Summit visit www.MarketAccessCanada.ca.

Connect with us:

LinkedIn: Market Access & Reimbursement Network

Twitter: Canadian Market Access Summit