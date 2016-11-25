Trail-blazing innovation since 1785



The University of New Brunswick is a place where every future matters. Throughout its 230-year history, UNB has empowered and inspired students to become globally-aware citizens in an environment fuelled by entrepreneurship, research, innovation and creativity. Offering much more than just a traditional degree, UNB helps students craft unique, one-of-a-kind experiences that lead them to discover the person they hope to become.

The oldest English-language university in Canada, UNB was the first school in the country to offer degrees and programs in critical global fields such as engineering, forestry, and computer science, and its students pursued Canada’s first accelerated degree in interdisciplinary leadership. It is on this foundation that UNB has evolved into one of the country’s nest comprehensive universities offering a personalized, custom approach to research and learning.

Recognized as Canada’s most entrepreneurial university by Start-Up Canada, students come to UNB to succeed in the world of startups and entrepreneurship. They’re building the next big idea in an atmosphere of collaboration, mentorship and hands-on learning.

UNB students learn by doing. Its nationally renowned creative writing program offers intimate learning experiences that shape and inspire. Business students manage $8 million in real assets as they sharpen their investment skills and participate in valuable, career-building cooperative learning opportunities. UNB turns the ocean into the classroom as one of the only universities in Canada to offer marine biology, and education students change lives in teaching placements around the world.

Research and innovation lives and prospers at UNB. The university is leading the world in the development of MRI technology, and its halls are home to one of the most advanced, innovative and unique motion analysis labs in North America. And as one of only eight universities in North America chosen by IBM to help in its fight against cybercrime, UNB is a proven leader in cybersecurity.

UNB creates a safe, supportive learning environment that champions, challenges and supports students in their journey to create their own future as innovative, resourceful citizens ready to make their mark and create change in the world.

