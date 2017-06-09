A new vision for Canada’s foreign policy: Maclean’s on the Hill

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week.

This week, the Trudeau government unveiled its new defence policy with a promise of pumping billions of new dollars into our armed forces to grow and modernize the military. To kick off our show we have an in depth interview with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who addresses concerns about this major new spending initiative, explains how cyber attacks could allow the military to disrupt organizations like ISIS, and defends the controversial decision to buy unmanned armed drones.

Meanwhile, ahead of the new defence policy, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland gave a speech in the House of Commons outlining the government’s foreign priorities, saying Canada can’t rely on the U.S. anymore for defence or global leadership. Maclean’s Senior Writer Paul Wells and Maclean’s Ottawa Bureau Chief John Geddes share their thoughts.

And we end off our show speaking with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. She was in Ottawa recently in her role as chair of the Global Partnership for Education and we spoke with her about how the Trudeau government can step up its efforts to educate children around the world.

The full episode

Part 1. How will the government deliver on its $63 billion military promise?

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan addresses concerns about the government’s major new spending initiative.

Part 2 of our interview with Harjit Sajjan

Harjit Sajjan explains how cyber attacks could allow the military to disrupt organizations like ISIS, and defends the controversial decision to buy unmanned armed drones.

Part 3. Canada’s role in a world without U.S. leadership

This week Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland gave a speech in the House of Commons outlining the government’s foreign priorities, saying Canada can’t rely on the U.S. anymore for defence or global leadership. Maclean’s Senior Writer Paul Wells and Maclean’s Ottawa Bureau Chief John Geddes share their thoughts.

Part 4. A call for Canada to play a bigger role in education around the world

We speak with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard who was in Ottawa recently in her role as chair of the Global Partnership for Education. She tells Ottawa Bureau Chief John Geddes that the Trudeau government should step up its efforts to educate children around the world.