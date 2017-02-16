Death of Alberta government MLA’s sister ruled a homicide

STRATHMORE, Alta. — The death of an Alberta MLA’s sister is being investigated as a homicide.

Strathmore RCMP say an autopsy has confirmed 25-year-old Victoria Levesque was the victim of a homicide.

Her body was discovered on Saturday in a rural area near Lyalta, Alta., about 30 kilometres east of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Levesque was the sister of Calgary member of the legislature Deborah Drever.

When the body was discovered, Drever said the family was in shock and needed time to grieve.

“The news of Victoria’s death has come with shock and deep sadness to her family and friends,” she wrote in a statement.

“She was a bright young woman, who deserves to be remembered for her good humour, her love of animals and her genuine desire to bring others happiness.

“During this time of grief, and as the investigation into her death continues, our family requests privacy out of respect for the loss of our loved one.”

At the time of her death, Levesque was facing criminal charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats, harassment, assault and possession of stolen property. The charges were dropped Tuesday.