Commuting from Brampton to Toronto in under two minutes - Macleans.ca
Five per cent of Canadians spend more than an hour in their car each day. What’s that feel like? Maclean’s went behind the wheel to experience the crawling morning commute from Brampton to downtown Toronto during peak rush hour, hitting three highways, one expressway, and the stop-and-go of the city’s traffic lights. How long is your commute?
Commuting from Brampton to Toronto in under two minutes
