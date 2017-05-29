Canada’s Best Jobs 2017: The Top 25 Jobs in Canada

Canada’s Top 25 Jobs

This is our definitive ranking of Canada’s Best Jobs for 2017. Using our proprietary formula, we use publicly available data from Statistics Canada and Employment & Social Development Canada to rank the jobs with the highest salaries, strongest job growth, and best long-term hiring momentum.

No ranking can determine the perfect job for you, however. We don’t account for job satisfaction, for instance, or how long it takes (and how much it costs) to get qualified for a given career. But this ranking does provide a useful snapshot of current job market opportunities: the fields that are in need of fresh talent, and are therefore likely to pay you well for your work.

Click or tap through this gallery to count down Canada’s Top 25 Jobs—and then start polishing that resumé….