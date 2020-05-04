Call for submissions: Tell us what "home" means to you

We want to hear what home means to you!
In partnership with Surex, Maclean’s is producing a video that will capture the collective insights of “being at home” from Canadians across the country. After the majority of us have spent the last two months in our houses and apartments, we welcome your reflections on what home means in the context of shelter, family, safety, identity and community.
If you’d like to share your story or experience with the significance of home in your life right now, submit your self-filmed video, up to 45 seconds in length, along with your name and location to: Gillian.Berner@stjoseph.com. Please send your video in by May 14, 2020.
We will be donating to a charitable organization that supports Canada’s homeless population on behalf of every participant who is selected to appear in the video.
Recording prompts
Not sure where to begin? When recording your :45s video submission, try responding to some of the following prompts:
- What does home mean to you?
- When you close your eyes and think of home, what do you imagine?
- What has your experience been like while self-isolating at home?
- What have you learned about yourself, your community and your residence while spending this time at home?
- Who or what makes your current dwelling “feel like home”?
- How does it feel to call Canada home?
- What does your home offer you?
Video requirements
- Use a tripod, if available, or have someone help set up your phone or camera.
- Record in landscape format.
- Shoot in daylight. If possible, shoot while facing a window so the light is on you, NOT behind you.
- Shoot in a quiet place, and sit/stand no further than 3-4 feet from your device.
- Look into the camera’s lens, and not at the phone’s screen.
- Centre yourself in the frame, leaving space on either side of your face (to allow for cropping), like this: