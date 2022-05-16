Sponsored

Kal Tire Summer Road Trip Contest Entry

Win a grand prize of one Kal Tire voucher valued at $1,000 and one Airbnb gift certificate valued at $1,500. In addition, three lucky winners can score one Kal Tire voucher valued at $500.

Enter now to win a Kal Tire and Airbnb gift voucher!

A grand prize valued at $2,500. One lucky winner will receive a $1,000 Kal Tire voucher to any location for a vehicle tune-up and a $1,500 Airbnb gift certificate. 

In addition, three lucky winners will receive a prize of one gift voucher valued at $500 to redeem at any Kal Tire location. 

No purchase necessary. Complete the details below to enter. Contest closes June 26, 2022 at 11:59 pm est. Open to residents of Canada over the age of majority, except for residents of Quebec. 

By entering your information in the contest form, you agree that you have read the rules and regulations of this contest and consent to being contacted if you are the winner. 

Simply fill out the online entry form above. One entry per person. See full rules and regulations.

