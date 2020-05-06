An online music festival during the coronavirus pandemic

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of concerts and festivals across the country. Here's how you can watch this virtual music festival.

This summer’s music festivals are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic—but you can tune into a ten-concert online festival this Friday, May 8 starting at 7 p.m. ET, right here.

URGNT, a music collective put together by Mark Marczyk of Lemon Bucket Orkestra, has partnered with Music Together to put on this online festival to help support artists and bring music to fans, despite the circumstances. Maclean’s is supporting these concerts. Here’s how you can support URGNT.

This online event is the latest in a series of free, livestreamed concerts that have happened over the last few weeks. Watch the last few concerts streamed on Maclean’s: Measha Brueggergosman, Moscow Apartment, The Holy Gasp, Clamp and Digging Roots.

Bookmark this page and check back, or visit macleans.ca/inconcert to watch the 10-concert music extravaganza starting at 7 p.m. ET on May 8. The concert will also be streamed on the Maclean’s Facebook page as well as the Maclean’s YouTube channel.

Schedule, artists and co-presenters

7pm – Gryphon Trio – Chamberfest

7:20pm – Kobo Town – Northern Lights Festival Boréal

7:45pm – Ori Shalva – Folk Camp

8:20pm – Laila Biali – TD Sunfest

8:40pm – Stewart Goodyear – The Royal Conservatory of Music

9:00pm – Scott Merritt – Hillside Festival

9:20pm- Britta B – Unity

9:45pm – OKAN – Sunfest

10:10 – Meesha Shafi – Small World Music

10:30 – Skratch Bastid – URGNT