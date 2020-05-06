Steven Page in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live Replay

The singer-songwriter sat down for a candid conversation about life, work and the pandemic lockdown. Watch the full replay here.

Award-winning Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells welcomed special guest Steven Page, singer-songwriter and co-founding member of beloved Canadian rock band, Barenaked Ladies, for a candid conversation in this virtual Maclean’s Live.

They talked about life, work and the impact of the lockdown on creativity, including the recent cancellation of Page’s new musical debut at the Stratford Festival, entitled Here’s What It Takes. There was also a live performance by Page.

You can watch the full replay of the conversation above.

