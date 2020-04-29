Watch musicians Alex Cuba and Clear Mortifee in concert

Watch the Canadian artists perform from the comfort and safety of your own home

Watch two performances by Canadian musicians on May 1—Alex Cuba and Clear Mortifee —in concert starting at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream the full performances from the comfort of your own home as you self-isolate.

URGNT, a music collective put together by Mark Marczyk of Lemon Bucket Orkestra, is putting on this concert after the global COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of hundreds of concerts, shows and other gatherings across the world. Maclean’s is supporting these concerts, presented by Kultrún World Music Festival.

Bookmark this page and check back, or visit macleans.ca/inconcert to watch Alex Cuba and Clear Mortifee’s performances on May 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The concert will also be streamed on the Maclean’s Facebook page as well as the Maclean’s YouTube channel.

About the artists

Alex Cuba

Though raised in Artemisa, an hour outside of Havana, Alex Cuba’s artistry is as far-ﬂung as the place he has settled and lived for over ﬁfteen years: Smithers, B.C., 14 hours north of Vancouver. His music at once incorporates his roots and is a unique amalgam of styles, having collaborated with artists ranging from Jason Mraz to Ron Sexsmith and Nelly Furtado; and bringing together melodies, popsoul hooks and rock chords.

A forward-thinking, indie-minded artist, Alex has amassed a steadily growing following among critics and fans and over 20 awards and nominations to his name, including four Latin Grammys and two Junos Awards and three Grammy nominations.

Clear Mortifee

Clear Mortifee is a genre-fluid, non-binary recording artist hailing from Vancouver, Canada. They demonstrate their creative vision through transpirituality and erotic sanctification, initiating an important evolution in the narrative surrounding trans + femme joy, sex, and art. With recent features from Oprah, Tyler Perry, Forbes and The Fader, and with over 5 million streams on Spotify alone, Clear Mortifee channels music that is poignantly suited for our times.

