Netflix Canada in December 2020: What's new this month

Jaime Weinman’s rundown of all the new shows and movies worth checking out this December on Netflix in Canada

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020): (L to R) Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Glynn Turman as Toldeo, Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Colman Domingo as Cutler. Cr. David Lee / Netflix

What you should watch

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (December 1): New York magazine dubbed this comedy show “The Most Astonishing Special of 2020,” and it may turn out to be the latest in the line of deconstructive Netflix comedy specials that started with Nanette: Palamides does the whole show in character as a very toxically-masculine, moustached man named Nate, whose interactions with the audience are often uncomfortable and invasive, turning the whole hour into an interactive comic exploration of issues like consent and the relationship of performers to their audience. Amy Poehler executive-produced the special and contributes a brief introduction.

Mank (December 4): What’s it like to be the less famous writer on the most famous film of all time? Superstar director David Fincher is betting we’ll want to see a feature film addressing that question: the title character is Herman Mankiewicz, a screenwriter and wit who was part of a famous Hollywood family, but who is best known today for the screenplay of Citizen Kane, for which he shared an Academy Award with the film’s producer/director/star Orson Welles. The film stars Gary Oldman as the title character and Tom Burke as Welles, and deals in part with the controversies over how much each man contributed to the script. And speaking of screenwriting credits, the writer, Jack Fincher, has been dead for 17 years; he was David Fincher’s father, and the script was written in the 1990s, though the director wasn’t afraid to ask his dad for rewrites to make it less anti-Welles: “The first draft,” he recalled recently, “just felt like revenge.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (December 18): The late August Wilson was one of the leading American playwrights of the of the 20th century; Denzel Washington, who already directed and starred in an adaptation of Wilson’s Fences, co-produced this adaptation of another Wilson play, which takes place at a recording session by the great 1920s blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). Directed by George C. Wolfe (Bring in ‘da Noise/Bring in ‘da Funk) and written for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson (who worked with Wolfe on the play and film Lackawanna Blues), the film version also stars the late Chadwick Boseman as Rainey’s trumpet player, who hopes to ditch everyone there and become a star bandleader. Washington has a deal with Netflix to produce further film versions of Wilson’s plays.

The Midnight Sky (December 23): Another busy actor/producer/director, George Clooney, does all three jobs in this film adaptation of the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Most of it was shot in 2019, and yet, even more than many other films released this year, its plot has an unintended relevance to what happened in 2020: it’s about two people in completely different places who discover that the world has experienced an apocalyptic event and it may be impossible for them to return to the world they knew. Augustine (George Clooney) is an eccentric scientist who stayed at his post in the North Pole despite the apocalypse, while Sully (Felicity Jones) is part of a team of astronauts on their way beck to Earth. Mark L. Smith (Overlord) adapted the novel for the screen, and the supporting cast includes David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler.

Coming to Netflix on December 1, 2020

🎁 Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM

A sequel to the 2017 animated special Angela’s Christmas, based loosely on the title character from Frank McCourt’s “Angela’s Ashes”: in this 47-minute special, Angela (voiced by Lucy O’Connell) wants to see her dad for Christmas, and the fact that she’s in Ireland and he’s in Australia isn’t going to stop her.

🎁 The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A special edition of Netflix’s series “The Movies That Made Us,” featuring behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with the makers of modern Christmas classics like Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

See introduction for details

Licensed content:

2012

A Christmas Catch

Annie

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Christmas with a Prince

Christmas Wonderland

Don’t Let Go

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Godzilla

Gridiron Gang

Juliet, Naked

Odd Squad: Seasons 1-2

Super Wings: Season 3

The Dressmaker

The Vow

They Shall Not Grow Old

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Walking Tall

Coming to Netflix on December 2, 2020

Alien Worlds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A four-episode series that’s a mix of science fiction and science, as the creators try to reconstruct what life might look like on other planets.

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Icelandic comedian does an English-language special, focusing on traditional observational comedy tropes, plus some Scandinavian content when he makes fun of Thor’s take on Norse mythology.

Fierce — NETFLIX FILM

Katarzyna Sawczuk, a finalist on the talent show “Voice of Poland,” gets to play a fictional talent-show contestant whose own father is sitting on the jury (and probably should have recused himself).

Hazel Brugger: Tropical — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

A special by the Swiss-American comedian and commentator, who also spends much of her time in Germany and talks about what it’s like to apply for a bank loan there.

Licensed content:

Battleship

Big Fat Liar

Carlito’s Way Children of Men

Half-Baked

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

Leaving Netflix on December 2, 2020

Billy Madison

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious; Tokyo Drift Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious

Coming to Netflix on December 3, 2020

Break — NETFLIX FILM

French film. originally released there in 2018, about Lucie (Sabrina Ouazani), who’s trying to restart her dancing career after an accident, and Vincent (Kevin Mischel), her young and troubled new partner.

🎁 Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas edition of the animated series “Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt,” about Chico Bon Bon, a monkey with a tool belt.

🎁 Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — NETFLIX FILM

It’s a holiday version of Groundhog Day when Jorge (Leandro Hassum), who hates Christmas, finds himself trapped in a time loop where it’s Christmas every day.

Coming to Netflix on December 4, 2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s an updated version of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when Beanie Bhatnagar (Swara Bhaskar) decides to leaver her humdrum domestic life and goes to Mumbai to make it as a stand-up comedian.

Big Mouth: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s animated sitcom about a group of 7th-graders going through puberty is almost, but not quite, on the brink of letting them go to the eighth grade.

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM

Gitanjali Rao directed this animated film, which was chosen to open International Critics Week at the Venice Film Festival; it’s about a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim boy while trying to get out of an arranged marriage.

🎁 Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

In this Christmas spinoff of the popular franchise, the characters go back in time to change Christmas traditions before they can get started.

🎁 Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — NETFLIX FILM

Director Detlev Buck offers a black-comedy take on the holiday film: a man has to spend Christmas on the run because he stopped a murder and the killers are out for revenge.

Leyla Everlasting — NETFLIX FILM

Ezel Akay directed and co-wrote this film about a strange triangle between a married couple and their marriage counsellor

Mank — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

Selena: The Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Biographical drama series about the short life of pop star Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos).

Licensed content:

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Coming to Netflix on December 5, 2020

Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In an adaptation of the popular video game, a high school student discovers that the school is full of ghosts from the White Terror era in Taiwan.

🎁 Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the holiday edition of the animated show about a talking train, the talking train tries to save Christmas by making Santa’s deliveries.

Licensed content:

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Coming to Netflix on December 6, 2020

Everybody Knows (2019)

Coming to Netflix on December 7, 2020

Ava (2020)

Coming to Netflix on December 8, 2020

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A concert film by the Brazilian rapper Emicida, intercut with segments celebrating the history of Black culture in Brazil.

Lovestruck in the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

12-episode series about a disappointed romantic (Ji Chang-Wook) who falls for a free-spirited young woman (Kim Ji-Won).

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this Welcome Back, Kotter-style sitcom, Gabe Iglesias (played by standup comic Gabriel Iglesias) continues to teach a group of misfit high school students.

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Another entry in Netflix’s popular animated series about Lucky, a girl who loves horses, and her friends, who also love horses.

🎁 Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas edition of the animated series about a group of kids who are all children of famous monsters.

Coming to Netflix on December 9, 2020

🎁 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Originally titled The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, this sitcom follows teen genius Ashley (Paulina Chávez) who has to move in with her working-class uncle (Jencarlos Canela).

🎁 The Big Show Show: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas edition of the family sitcom about the family life of the wrestler known as Big Show

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — NETFLIX FILM

Sydney Sibilia directed this Italian film about a man who creates an artificial island and declares it to be an official country.

The Surgeon’s Cut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A four-part documentary series, co-produced with the BBC, profiling four leading surgeons and the work they do: Kypros Nicolaides (fetal surgery), Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa (neurosurgery), Nancy Ascher (organ transplants) and Devi Shetty (cardiac surgery).

Coming to Netflix on December 10, 2020

Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adaptation of Haro Aso’s manga about people who find themselves in an apocalyptic alternate reality where they are forced to participate in Hunger Games-style games if they want to live.

Coming to Netflix on December 11, 2020

🎁 A Trash Truck Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas edition of the animated series about a boy whose best friend is an anthropomorphic garbage truck. They must save Christmas when Santa may be unable to perform his duties.

Canvas — NETFLIX FILM

Pixar animator Frank E. Abney III wrote and directed this animated short about an old man trying to return to painting after a tragic event caused him to lose his passion for art.

Giving Voice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary, about student actors auditioning for the August Wilson Monologue Competition, was picked up by Netflix after it won the audience award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spanish series about a teacher (Inma Cuesta) who begins a new job at a high school in her husband’s old home town, and finds that the school has secrets that may place her life in danger.

The Prom — NETFLIX FILM

Ryan Murphy continues to get the most out of his lucrative Netflix contract by signing up Meryl Streep and James Corden to star in this musical film he directed (based on a musical that had a short 2018 run on Broadway); they play washed-up Broadway actors who try to get some good publicity by going to a small Indiana high school to crusade for LGBT rights.

Coming to Netflix on December 14, 2020

🎁 A California Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Lauren Swickard wrote, produced and starred in this movie, one of the first U.S. films to be shot entirely under COVID restrictions, about a Josh (Josh Swickard) who poses as a ranch hand to try and get Callie (Lauren Swickard) to sell her family’s ranch.

Hilda: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated series about a plucky girl (voiced by Bella Ramsey) and her adventures in a magical city called Trolberg.

Tiny Pretty Things — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drama series about students at a ballet school where the standards are gruelling and the competition is fierce. Written by Michael MacLennan, based on the book by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra.

Coming to Netflix on December 15, 2020

Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the podcast by Hrishikesh Hirway, each episode of this show takes a deep dive into the making of a hit song. Artists featured in this batch include Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade.

Licensed content:

PAW Patrol: Season 7

Pup Academy: Season 1-2

Coming to Netflix on December 16, 2020

Anitta: Made In Honorio — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Intimate” promotional documentary about the Brazilian pop star.

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about the history of rock ‘n’ roll in Latin America and how it intersected with changes in youth culture.

🎁 How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this three-episode comedy series from South Africa, Thando Thabethe and Busisiwe Lurayi play sisters who meet again at a disastrous holiday family gathering: one of them is planning to get married, and the other accidentally ruins the engagement.

The Ripper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary looking back on the “Yorkshire Ripper” murders of the late 1970s, when a serial killer of women managed to create more terror than any killer since the original Jack the Ripper.

Run On — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drama series from Korea about a romance between a sprinter (Yim SI-wan) and a professional translator of foreign-language movies (Shin Sae-kyeong).

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A comedy special recorded after the pandemic began, with the comedian talking to his viewers from his own home in Mumbai.

Licensed content:

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Coming to Netflix on December 18, 2020

🎁 Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Romantic half-hour drama series from Norway about an Oslo nurse (Ida Elise Broch) and her attempts to avoid being alone for Christmas.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orphaned teenager Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) discovers that his new apartment building is full of literal monsters in this 10-episode horror series.

Licensed content:

Guest House

Coming to Netflix on December 22, 2020

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The English stand-up comic does a special examining the mystery of why a good romantic partner is so hard to find.

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Rhyme Time Town friends, a group of singing animated animals, sing some more.

Coming to Netflix on December 23, 2020

The Midnight Sky — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

Your Name Engraved Herein — NETFLIX FILM

Jing-Hua Tseng and Edward Chen star in this period drama about two high school boys who fall in love in 1987 Taiwan during the end of martial law.

Coming to Netflix on December 24, 2020

A Dog’s Way Home

Holmes & Watson

Coming to Netflix on December 25, 2020

Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Another Netflix contractee, Shonda Rhimes, executive produced this series, based on Julia Quinn’s series of Regency England romance novels, a sort of Regency England Gossip Girl where the marriage ambitions of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor) are threatened by a poison-pen gossip sheet written by the unseen Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). One of Rhimes’s Grey’s Anatomy writers, Chris Van Dusen, wrote the first and last of the eight episodes.

Grandma’s Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela) — NETFLIX FILM

Last year, Netflix released a sequel to the popular 2015 comedy Grandma’s Birthday (El cumple de la abuela), called Grandma’s Wedding (La boda de la abuela). The cast and crew quickly reassembled to make another sequel, where Grandma (Susana Alexander) tries to decide which of her relatives will inherit her house when she dies.

Licensed content:

Rogue

Coming to Netflix on December 26, 2020

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

The third movie in the series that’s the Norwegian answer to Fast & Furious, about a guy (Anders Baasmo Christiansen) who is very good at driving a car very fast.

DNA — NETFLIX FILM

The French actor/director Maïwenn directed and starred in this film as a woman who is forced to reconnect with her family after her beloved grandfather dies. Her mother is played by the veteran star Fanny Ardant.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY

A new season of adventures in this animated spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

After a series of specials about a kid who is a talking car, Cory is back for another full season of episodes.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY

A New Year’s special edition of the popular franchise about a magic school bus, which, in this episode, takes the gang back in time.

Coming to Netflix on December 28, 2020

Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM

Animated short that uses a poem about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery as its soundtrack and inspiration.

Licensed content:

A Simple Favor

Isn’t It Romantic

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Coming to Netflix on December 30, 2020

Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cooking competition show where the contestants are asked to make delicious, nutritious meals using nothing but leftovers.

Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 1999, young Astrid saw a bus full of students disappear. In 2019, Astrid tries to solve this mystery, only to discover she ends up changing the past.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — NETFLIX ANIME

Another chapter in the origin story of the good-guy robots known as the Autobots.

Licensed content:

Wentworth: Season 8

Coming to Netflix on December 31, 2020

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Netflix has dabbled in every other TV genre, so why not the clip show? This is a selection of what Netflix considers the funniest clips from its 2020 stand-up specials (well, only the specials from the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia… but that’s still a lot of specials).

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The dark and edgy take on an Archie comics franchise (no, the other dark and edgy take) sees more mystic menaces menacing Sabrina’s town, building up to yet another epic final confrontation that may decide the fate of the world.

Licensed Content:

A Nice Girl Like You

The Children Act

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Hotel Artemis

Sorry to Bother You

Leaving Netflix on December 31, 2020

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Forensic Files

Gossip Girl (the original series)