Netflix Canada in December 2021: What's new this month

Coming to Netflix December 1, 2021

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

Adaptation of a 2000 story arc of the manga franchise about members of the Joestar family, a long line of supernatural evil fighters.

Kayko and Kokosh 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Janusz Christa’s lighthearted comic book of the same name, which debuted in 1972, is the Polish answer to “Asterix,” featuring two medieval warriors – one short and skinny, one fat and tall – who are as close to Asterix and Obelix as you can get without being sued. Now it comes to Netflix as an animated series, with two seasons dropping at the same time.

Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The final season of the darker-and-edgier reboot of Irwin Allen’s cheesy 1960s classic, which also lasted only three seasons, but with a lot more episodes to rerun.

⭐️The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM ⭐️

The first feature film in over a decade from legendary writer-director Jane Campion (The Piano) is her attempt at an American Western, with a touch of There Will Be Blood. Benedict Cumberbatch puts on yet another American accent to play the film’s anti-hero, a nasty but rich rancher in 1920s Montana who goes off the rails when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home his new bride (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and spends the movie trying to destroy them both. Based on the 1967 novel by the aptly named Thomas Savage.

● The Big Lebowski ● Bridesmaids ● The Croods ● Deck the Halls ● Home ● Impractical Jokers: The Movie ● Les Misérables: The Staged Concert ● Love Actually ● Meet Joe Black ● Notting Hill ● Paul Blart: Mall Cop ● Queen & Slim ● Reservoir Dogs ● Schindler’s List ● Spartacus ● Spider-Man 3 ● Tears of the Sun ● Trolls ● Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family ● Wild Wild West

Coming to Netflix December 2, 2021

Coyotes 🇧🇪​​ — NETFLIX SERIES

During an outing, the members of a scout group discover a stash of diamonds, and end up on the run from the people who want those diamonds back.

The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)

Jumanji: The Next Level

🎁 SINGLE ALL THE WAY — NETFLIX FILM

It’s actually surprising that there hasn’t been a Christmas movie with this title yet. Michael Urie plays the single guy, who is tired of his family trying to find him a boyfriend and pretends to be in a relationship with his best friend.

The Whole Truth 🇹🇭 — NETFLIX FILM

A brother and sister uncover a shocking family secret after they find a secret entrance in their grandparents’ home.

Coming to Netflix December 3, 2021

Cobalt Blue 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

Sachin Kundalkar directed this adaptation of his own novel about a brother and sister (Neelay Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman) who both fall in love with a strange man who is staying at their home, a triangle that leads to the uncovering of a shocking family secret.

Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES

Colton Underwood was on The Bachelor in 2019 and came out as gay in 2021, and now he has his own reality show that tries to look in-depth at the experience of coming out.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

This family-friendly animated spinoff of the movie franchise is, you may be surprised to hear, about a bunch of people running away from dinosaurs.

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

The end of one of Netflix’s biggest hit series, which tells intense, multi-season stories about the attempt to pull off “the perfect heist.” In this case, they’ve spent quite a long time trying to rob a bank.

Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM

A look back at Y2K, the global disaster that didn’t happen, from the point of view of the era when a disaster actually happened. As 1999 comes to a close and the world braces itself for Y2K, a plucky orphan (Gemma Brooke Allen) sets out to find all the songs on a broken mixtape her parents left her.

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A making-of documentary about the “Money Heist” series and the international phenomenon it became.

● The Fast and the Furious ● 2 Fast 2 Furious ● The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift ● Fast & Furious ● Fast Five ● Fast & Furious 6 ● Furious 7 ● Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas ● Workin’ Moms: Season 5

Coming to Netflix December 5, 2021

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Coming to Netflix December 6, 2021

🎁 David and the Elves 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FILM

It isn’t Christmas unless there’s at least one movie where someone rediscovers the true spirit of Christmas. In this film, it’s a cynical elf (Jakub Zajac) and a kid (Cyprian Grabowski) he meets after quitting his job with Santa.

Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

David Fincher co-produced this collection of “visual essays” where creators take a deep dive into their favourite films. It’s the kind of thing you used to see as DVD bonus features, back when Netflix was mostly a DVD rental company.

Coming to Netflix December 7, 2021

Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Fish-out-of-water animated comedy/adventure about a horse (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) who finds herself stuck in a world of half-horse half-human creatures. And since she’s not Canadian, she isn’t used to them because she never grew up watching Newton on “The Mighty Hercules.”

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Edu-tainment animated series about two dogs who run around and do stuff and learn lessons in a world where all cities have names that are dog puns, like “Pawston” and “Chew York City.”

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Emmy-nominated comedian and host of Netflix’s “Nailed It!” gets her first full-length Netflix comedy special, where she discusses her life and the pandemic era.

Coming to Netflix December 8, 2021

🎁 Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX COMEDY

A Christmas-specific comedy set from the German comedian (yes, they exist).

Titans: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The angsty adaptation of the “Teen Titans” comic brings in a mysterious antagonist known only as “Red Hood,” whose identity isn’t so mysterious if you’ve read the DC comics storyline this is based on.

Coming to Netflix December 9, 2021

Asakusa Kid 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX FILM

An established comedian’s career begins to decline at the same time his young protégé’s career is taking off.

Bonus Family: Season 4 🇸🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

Swedish comedy/drama about a married couple who are both recently divorced.

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A reality show for Brazilian sertanejo star Zezé Di Camargo and his daughter Wanessa Camargo, who is also a successful singer, hence the title.

The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)

The Grudge

Coming to Netflix December 10, 2021

Anonymously Yours 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX FILM

The latest take on the “Shop Around the Corner/You’ve Got Mail” plot: two people bicker in real life, unaware that they’re falling in love with each other as anonymous text-message correspondents.

Aranyak 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES

A small-town cop must team up with a big-city detective to solve a crime, which seems to confirm the local myth that there’s a bloodthirsty monster lurking in the forest.

Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM

In this animated feature, a group of animals make a daring escape from the zoo and try to go back to the… er… the place the title says.

🎁 How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES

It isn’t Christmas without movies about disastrous family gatherings. This is a sequel to last year’s How to Ruin Christmas, and the protagonist finds Christmas extra-ruined when an unexpected death leads to a funeral right around Christmastime.

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — NETFLIX SERIES

The original title, “Roaring Twenties,” may have been too vague about what this reality series is about; as the new title makes clear, it’s about a group of people in their twenties hanging out and trying to find romance in Austin, Texas.

⭐️ Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES ⭐️

It really is a shame Netflix couldn’t make an exception to their rule that shows don’t release on Saturdays. This adult animated comedy, created by Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) and Ben Jones, is a tribute to the cheesy Saturday morning cartoon shows of the 1980s and early ’90s. In live-action segments, Mooney plays various characters (including twin brothers) who link together animated parodies of everything we hold dear about cartoons of the era: cheap animation, celebrities playing themselves, and of course, lots and lots of valuable life lessons.

Still Out of My League 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

Sequel to last year’s Out of My League, about Marta (Ludovica Francesconi), a young woman who is happy despite having a terminal illness, and who sets out to find love (the love she found in the last movie is over, otherwise there wouldn’t be a sequel).

Two 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

Two people wake up and discover that someone has sewed them together at the abdomen. This is a horror film, though the same premise could be a wacky comedy.

The Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM

Not to be confused with Netflix’s “The Club,” about a woman who is released from prison after serving time for murder and tries to reconnect with her daughter, this film is about a woman who is released from prison after serving time for murder and tries to reconnect with her younger sister.

Coming to Netflix December 11, 2021

The Hungry and the Hairy 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Kim Tae-ho produced this series about two friends taking a motorcycle sightseeing trip across Korea. The official description does not specify which one is hungry and which one is hairy.

Coming to Netflix December 12, 2021

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Just Mercy

Coming to Netflix December 14, 2021

The Future Diary 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reality-show reboot of a popular series from 1998, whose premise is that two strangers are asked to improvise a romantic relationship based only on a rough outline of the story (the so-called future diary). Then we see if their fictional romance becomes real as they act it out.

Russell Howard: Lubricant 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX COMEDY

Two-part standup comedy special, focusing mostly on life during lockdown.

🎁 StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year 🇨🇦 — NETFLIX FAMILY

A rather premature New Year’s special for the animated children’s series about a girl who turns into a nonviolent superhero.

Coming to Netflix December 15, 2021

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

In between seasons of the thriller series Elite, we get these mini-episodes about characters who go to the elite (hence the title) school the show revolves around.

The Hand of God 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

Paolo Sorrentino (The Young Pope) wrote and directed this semi-autobiographical film that takes place in his native Naples in the 1980s; it’s about Filippo (Fabietto Schisa), who wants to be a football star but – even the official description doesn’t try to hide it – will likely end up as a filmmaker instead.

Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES

A reality series about a Black-owned, all-female real estate agency in Tampa. Yes, it’s a reality series about realty. A realtyality series?

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Sleepless in Seattle

Superstore: Season 6

Taxi Driver

Coming to Netflix December 16, 2021

🎁 A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM

It’s not Christmas without sequels to last year’s Christmas movies. In 2020’s A California Christmas, plucky farm girl Callie (Lauren Swickard, who also wrote the script) found love with San Francisco city slicker Joseph (Josh Swickard, Lauren’s real-life husband). This year, they leave the farm and move to San Francisco, where they will presumably find love all over again.

🎁 A Naija Christmas 🇳🇬 — NETFLIX FILM

It’s not Christmas without movies where someone makes a Christmas wish. In director Kunle Afolayan’s film, the wish is backed up by a financial incentive, as the mother of three adult sons offers a prize to whichever one of them can give her what she asks for.

Aggretsuko: Season 4 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

Animated series about a twentysomething who has the typical problems of an urban white-collar worker, except that she’s a talking panda.

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disney has sort of been hogging the “aren’t animals cute” genre ever since they bought National Geographic, but Netflix will try to give them a run for their money with director Nick Robinson’s documentary about an adorable pufferfish looking for a home. Narrated by Rose Byrne.

The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)

Coming to Netflix December 17, 2021

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY

In final season for the animated spinoff of the indefatigable Fast and Furious series, our heroes drive their very fast cars around the entire globe, a feat not accomplished in animated television since the animated spinoff of The Dukes of Hazzard.

The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Henry Cavill returns for a second series of the sword-and-sorcery drama that has become one of Netflix’s breakout hits and made everyone forget Game of Thrones.

Coming to Netflix December 18, 2021

The Boss Baby

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

The protagonist of this fantasy series is 600 years old thanks to an ancient curse and, tired of living forever, sets out to get their soul back so they can finally die.

Gemini Man

Coming to Netflix December 19, 2021

What Happened in Oslo 🇳🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES

Norwegian crime series set in 1993 and using the historic Israel/Palestine Oslo Accords as a backdrop. Not to be confused with Oslo, the HBO film from earlier this year, which also took place in 1993 during the negotiation of the Accords.

Coming to Netflix December 20, 2021

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

Another mini-episode about characters from Elite.

Coming to Netflix December 21, 2021

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY

The prolific comedian returns for a comedy special about how bad 2021 was, not to be confused with the specials about how bad 2020 was, or upcoming specials about 2022.

🎁 Grumpy Christmas 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX FILM

It’s not Christmas without a movie about a bickering family. In this film, a sequel to 2016’s Un Padre No Tan Padre, Don Servando, the grumpy old grandpa from the first movie, gets into a spat with a grumpy old aunt about how the family should celebrate Christmas.

Coming to Netflix December 22, 2021

⭐️ Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES ⭐️

Darren Star (Beverly Hills 90210, Sex and the City) proved he hadn’t lost his touch for escapism with this series about an American (Lily Collins) in an American creator’s idea of what Paris is like. The first season was one of the biggest successes of the pandemic era, and Emily is surely not out of clothes to wear and romantic complications to get into. By the way, it’s pronounced “Emily in Paree,” making the pronunciation the most authentically French thing in the show.

Little Women (2019)

Coming to Netflix December 23, 2021

Elite Short Stories: Patrick 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

A Christmas-themed, but still dark, mini-episode about an Elite character.

Coming to Netflix December 24, 2021

🎁 1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

It’s not Christmas without a movie where someone starts out disliking Christmas but learns to love it. Or a movie where a city slicker goes to a small town for Christmas and finds love. Lucky us, this movie is both of those at once: Tamar Novas plays a city slicker who hates Christmas until his boss sends him to a small Spanish town on a work assignment.

⭐️ Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM ⭐️

Writer-director Adam McKay, who started out as a director of light comedies (Anchorman), has moved into darker comedies in recent years. This film is a comedy about nothing less than the apocalypse: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomers who discover that a comet is heading for Earth, and embark on a press tour to try and get the world to take the threat seriously, only to discover that nobody cares. Filming of the movie was delayed for several months due to the pandemic, so McKay’s originally-intended allegory for climate change might now include other disasters. The starry cast includes appearances from Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Matthew Perry (no relation), Chris Evans and Cate Blanchett.

Minnal Murali 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

A humble (but brave) little tailor (Tovino Thomas) is struck by lightning and gets super powers.

The Silent Sea 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Three astronauts Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon try to recover something important from an abandoned research building on the moon in this thriller series, directed by Choi Hang-yon.

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX FILM

A sequel to the film Stand By Me Doraemon, adapted from the manga series Doraemon, about the wacky adventures of a guy and a time-traveling robot cat.

Coming to Netflix December 25, 2021

Single’s Inferno 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Yet another reality dating show: twenty single people are marooned on a desert island where the only way out is to fall in love and go on a date.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY

Stand-up comedy special full of self-proclaimed dark jokes.

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Yes, Netflix can sign up anyone, even the Pope. This is based on Pope Francis’s book “Sharing the Wisdom of Time,” and is about the elderly sharing their wisdom with the young: the filmmakers are under 30, and they interview Francis and other men and women over 70 to get the benefit of their life experience.

Coming to Netflix December 26, 2021

Lulli 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

A non-comedic take on the premise of What Women Want, where a medical student (Larissa Manoela) discovers that she is able to hear other people’s thoughts after an accident.

Coming to Netflix December 28, 2021

Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cute little animated animals continue to believe that they can make learning fun for kids. This time they’re singing about how to recognize numbers and patterns.

Coming to Netflix December 29, 2021

Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES

Rashomon-style comedy-drama about a robbery gone wrong: eight people held hostage by an inept crook have different memories of what happened. This being a TV series from 2021, their flashbacks tease a larger mystery which you’ll have to watch to the end to solve.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Crime Scene” is a series of documentaries about the locations of famous crimes; this focuses on the “Times Square Killer” of the 1970s and ‘80s, and looks at Times Square, and New York City as a whole, in this turbulent era.

Coming to Netflix December 30, 2021

Kitz 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

A young woman (Sofie Eifertinger) insinuates her way into a group of wealthy teenagers, who don’t know that she blames one of them for her brother’s death.

Hilda and the Mountain King 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FILM

A special feature-length installment of the animated adaptation of Luke Pearson’s graphic novel series about Hilda, a plucky Scandinavian girl who lives in a world where all Scandinavian myths are real. In this story, she gets turned into a troll and has to figure out how to un-troll-ify herself.

Coming to Netflix December 31, 2021

Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The “Karate Kid” sequel series continues to be one of the most successful reboot in this golden age of nostalgia reboots.

The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM

A woman meets a younger woman who reminds her of the lost daughter of the title.

Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Speaking of nostalgic reboots, the revival of the 2000s makeover series is one of at least two Netflix reality shows going to Austin, Texas this month.

Stay Close 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES

Miniseries adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel, one of a series of Coben adaptations Netflix is producing under an exclusive contract with the prolific crime novelist.

Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM

Thankfully, this is not another movie about Navy SEALS, it’s an animated movie about a squad of actual seals who team up to stop a gang of actual sharks.

Leaving 12/13, 2021

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/14, 2021

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/30, 2021

Suits: Seasons 1-9

Leaving 12/31, 2021

Family Guy: Season 12

Modern Family: Seasons 1-9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7