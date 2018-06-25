Netflix Canada in July 2018: what’s coming (and going) this month

Between all of our patio drink dates, market outings and relaxing beach days, we barely have a hot minute to ourselves this summer. And let’s be honest, even if you live for social outings, we all need to slow down every once in a while. Self-care comes in many forms—for some it’s going to the spa, or doing an hour-long vinyasa flow class. For others, like us, it’s spending an entire day in bed with a bowl of popcorn watching our fave new show.

Instead of exposing yourself to the harsh elements (read: humidity, insects and sweltering sunlight), stay inside and binge all of the TV shows and movies coming (like buzz-worthy biopic I, Tonya and a new season of Orange Is the New Black) and going (like rom-com The Other Woman starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton and Leslie Mann) on Netflix Canada in July 2018. And click here to read the three movies or TV shows that Maclean’s critics are recommending this month from the list of new or departing works.

July 1:

A River Runs Through It

Synopsis: Director Robert Redford’s Oscar-winning, nostalgic meditation about the bonds that unite and divide families is set in Montana in the early 1900s.

Barbie Dolphin Magic

Synopsis: While visiting Ken and exploring a coral reef, Barbie and her sisters make an amazing discovery and meet a mysterious new friend.

Counterfeiting in Suburbia

Synopsis: Teenagers get involved in the lucrative world of counterfeiting, but when a teacher at their school tries to blackmail them into printing money for him, they have to turn to Riley’s aunt for help.

District 9

Synopsis: After years of segregation and forced labour, a race of stranded aliens enlists in a resistance movement spearheaded by a rogue government agent.

Dogtown and Z-Boys

Synopsis: This documentary focuses on California’s Z-Boys, who revolutionized skateboarding in the 1970s when they infused surfing techniques into the sport.

Hitch

Synopsis: Smooth and sexy Hitch helps clients make a great first impression on a date, but he’s thrown when a lovely reporter starts nosing around his business.

Hot Fuzz

Synopsis: A top London cop is assigned to investigate a seemingly sleepy town, which suddenly starts to stir with a series of grisly “accidents.”

Jawbreaker

Synopsis: In this wicked tale of catfights taken to the max, bossy Courtney convinces Marcie and Julie to kidnap Liz to keep her from becoming prom queen.

Kung Fu Panda 3

Synopsis: Continuing his “legendary adventures of awesomeness,” Po must face two hugely epic but different threats: one supernatural and the other a little closer to his home.

Now You See Me 2

Synopsis: With a new member in the fold, the Four Horsemen use their power of illusion in a heist involving a shady tycoon and revolutionary tech device.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Synopsis: An overzealous security guard finds himself in over his head when he tries to thwart a criminal mastermind’s plot to rob an entire shopping mall.

Return to the Blue Lagoon

Synopsis: This sequel to The Blue Lagoon finds the orphaned son of the lovers from the original film stranded on an island with a widow and her daughter.

Swiss Army Man

Synopsis: A washed-up corpse with surprising abilities gives a hopeless man stranded in the wilderness someone to talk to—and a newfound reason to live.

The Boss

Synopsis: After serving time for insider trading, a broke tycoon seeks to restore her former glory with homemade brownies, but she has unexpected competition.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Synopsis: An agnostic defense attorney is alarmed when she starts to believe her client—a priest accused of negligent homicide after an exorcism gone wrong.

Within

Synopsis: After the Alexanders move into a new home, teen daughter Hannah begins to notice strange occurrences, which lead her to a terrifying discovery.

July 2:

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Synopsis: In this adaptation of the TV series, Tara recovers from an injury and pursues a career in the U.S., where she grapples with love and professional rejection.

July 3:

The Comedy Lineup (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: A diverse group of up-and-coming comedians perform 15-minute sets in this stand-up comedy showcase series.

Good Girls (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence—together.

July 4:

A Beautiful Mind

Synopsis: This Oscar-winning drama charts the life and work of famed economist John Forbes Nash Jr., a brilliant man plagued by the anguish of mental illness.

American Graffiti

Synopsis: On the night before two of them leave for college, four high school pals cruise around town finding love and mischief in this coming-of-age classic.

Brewster’s Millions

Synopsis: A washed-up baseball player learns he has inherited a $300 million fortune from his dead uncle, but must spend $30 million within 30 days to get it.

Charlie St. Cloud

Synopsis: Ben Sherwood’s intriguing novel is the basis of this ghost story about Charlie (played by our fave High School Musical hottie Zac Efron), who is devoted to his brother, Sam, even after Sam’s death.

Curious George

Synopsis: The Man in the Yellow Hat travels to Africa to find a priceless artifact. But he returns with George, an inquisitive chimp who paints the town red.

Mercury Rising

Synopsis: An autistic 9-year-old boy cracks the U.S. government’s top-secret code when an unapproved test matrix gets published in a crossword magazine.

The Dream Team

Synopsis: While taking four patients to a Yankees game, a shrink is waylaid by crooked cops and the quartet is unleashed on the streets of New York.

The Family Man

Synopsis: A cutthroat investment banker who eschews emotional ties is transported into the life he might have had if he wed his college sweetheart.

July 5:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, Season 2

Synopsis: K-pop diva Lee Hyori and her husband open up their home on the beautiful Jeju Island to welcome travellers for free stays, meals and late-night chats.

July 6:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: In a new set of episodes for 2018, Jerry Seinfeld takes a ride with 12 comedy heavyweights, including Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.

First Team: Juventus, Part B (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the second half of the season, Juve hope to hold off stiff challenges to winning another league title while moving forward in the Champions League.

The Fosters, Season 5

Synopsis: This offbeat drama charts the ups and downs of an interracial lesbian couple and their multiethnic brood of biological, adopted and foster children.

Free Rein, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Zoe and the Bright Fields team prepare for Junior Nationals, they must overcome the loss of a team member, a mysterious fire and other obstacles.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, investigates some of the world’s toughest prisons from the inside.

I, Tonya

Synopsis: Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the sport is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes.

Sacred Games (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series, based on the award-winning novel, explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India’s economic renaissance.

Samantha! (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A child star in the ’80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight.

Somebody Feed Phil, The Second Course (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Phil Rosenthal continues his culinary journey of the world, making stops in Dublin, Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Cape Town and New York City.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: All he wants out of this trip is a chance to bond with his son. And for his son to kill a deer. And to get it all on video.

The Skin of The Wolf (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An animal trapper living in an abandoned mountain town in northern Spain seeks to resolve his loneliness by securing a wife.

White Fang (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A loyal wolfdog’s curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime in this animated update of the Jack London classic set in Canada’s Yukon.

July 8:

War Dogs

Synopsis: Two pals parlay a shaky business plan into a $300 million government contract to supply arms for Afghanistan then find themselves in way too deep.

July 9:

Lockup: Extended Stay, Collection 1

Synopsis: This documentary series offers a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of inmates and officers in detention centers all across America.

Ratchet and Clank

Synopsis: Affable alien Ratchet longs to be a Galactic Ranger and might get the chance when rogue robot Clank tells him of evil Drek’s plot to destroy a galaxy.

July 10:

All the Queen’s Horses

Synopsis: While nearby towns prospered, tiny Dixon, Illinois, was in constant financial crisis—a condition that persisted until a clerk found that the city comptroller had siphoned off more than $50 million over two decades, as detailed in this documentary.

Baby Ballroom, Season 2

Synopsis: Step into the cutthroat world of kids’ ballroom dancing, where ambitious instructors, proud parents and pint-sized performers waltz to win.

Drug Lords, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Drug lords El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma use fear and violence to make money and avoid authorities.

July 11:

Mossad 101, Season 2

Synopsis: Cadets from every level of Israeli society undergo intense training to join their country’s elite, highly classified intelligence service, the Mossad.

July 12:

Suits, Season 7

Synopsis: In Season 7, Mike commences his career as a legitimate lawyer while Harvey starts angling to gain control of Pearson Specter Litt.

July 13

How It Ends (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: As a mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence, a man and his estranged father-in-law race across a chaotic and fractured country to save his pregnant wife.

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: The gleefully irreverent Jim Jefferies pushes buttons and boundaries as he riffs on celebrity encounters, political hypocrisy and bodily marvels.

Last Rampage

Synopsis: Two inmates escape from a Arizona prison and leave a bloody trail in their wake as they head for Mexico in this true-crime thriller.

Sugar Rush (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Time is the most important ingredient as competitive teams race against the clock to bake up the best-tasting sweets.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Facing one misadventure after another, two rascally 4th-grade pals turn their ornery principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero to save the day.

July 15:

Bonusfamiljen, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Lisa and Patrik take their relationship to the next level, mishaps, money troubles and a startling revelation leave the whole family reeling.

Hollywood Weapons, Season 2

Synopsis: Combining combat and firearms expertise, hosts Terry Schappert and Larry Zanoff dissect Hollywood action scenes and put them to the plausibility test.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Part 2 (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s weekly comedy commentary show.

Suicide Squad

Synopsis: A secret government agency recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains (including Harley Quinn, played by the ever-talented Margot Robbie) to form a defensive task force. Their first mission: save the world from the apocalypse.

July 18:

Queen of the South, Season 2

Synopsis: Forced to work for a cartel that recently killed her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal pal and a mysterious notebook to survive.

July 19:

The Stranger

Synopsis: A Nazi fugitive hiding in Connecticut tries to keep his identity hidden from his naïve new wife while a dogged investigator pursues him relentlessly.

July 20:

Amazing Interiors (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: They might look ordinary on the outside, but inside, these stunning homes have some jaw-dropping secrets to reveal.

Dark Tourist (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From a nuclear lake to a haunted forest, journalist David Farrier visits unusual—and often macabre—tourism spots around the world.

Deep Undercover, Collection 3

Synopsis: Former FBI agent Joe Pistone, the real-life Donnie Brasco, hosts this series that reveals the true stories of undercover crime-fighting operations.

Duck Duck Goose (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A carefree goose takes a pair of lost baby ducklings under his wing after he’s grounded with an injury. Together, they go on a wild adventure.

Father of the Year (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Two college grads return to their hometown, where a hypothetical question—whose dad would win in a fight?—leads to mass mayhem.

Final Space (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his adorable, planet-killing alien pal go on wild interstellar adventures as they try to discover where the universe ends.

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, Season 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Fun-loving Tip and her goofy Boovian BFF take on the world in a new season packed with awesome adventures and cool tunes.

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the 1980s, a simple-minded fool named Hideaki meets comedy legend Sanma, changes his name to Jimmy and becomes a comic superstar.

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: With “Last Chance U” in their rearview mirrors, EMCC players, coaches and staff members reveal how life has gone for them since the show.

Last Chance U: INDY, Part 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The acclaimed series shifts to Independence Community College in Kansas, where a tough-as-nails coach attempts to rebuild a struggling program.

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: She’s back with the power to make the impossible possible! Join Luna and her friends for more magical adventures in Amazia and beyond.

Mom and Dad

Synopsis: A teenage girl and her little brother must survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of unknown origins causes parents to turn violently on their own kids.

July 23:

44 Pages

Synopsis: Produced out of an old house in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, “Highlights” magazine has been delighting and educating kids for more than 70 years. This absorbing documentary follows the periodical’s dedicated staff as they prepare the anniversary edition.

Better Call Saul, Season 3

Synopsis: Jimmy resorts to ever more desperate measures to keep his law career afloat, while Mike is drawn into the orbit of a mysterious new figure.

Sausage Party

Synopsis: After making a gruesome discovery about life beyond the supermarket, an affable sausage strives to save his fellow foods in this raunchy comedy.

The Devil and Father Amorth

Synopsis: Father Gabriele Amorth performs his ninth exorcism on an Italian woman.

July 24:

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Newly engaged, Iliza Shlesinger brings an “elder millennial” perspective to relationships and sexual dynamics in a special shot aboard the USS Hornet.

The Warning (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After the loss of his friend, a mathematical genius figures out a pattern of deaths at a gas station and sets out to warn the next young victim.

July 27:

The Bleeding Edge (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: This groundbreaking documentary explores how America’s profit-driven multibillion-dollar medical device industry puts patients at risk daily.

Daddy’s Home 2

Synopsis: Having finally gotten used to each other’s existence, Brad and Dusty must now deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays.

Extinction (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Plagued by dreams of an alien invasion, a family man faces his worst nightmare when an extraterrestrial force begins exterminating Earth’s inhabitants.

Orange Is the New Black, Season 6 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the wake of the riot, the women are taken to maximum security prison and face serious charges.

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Julius Caesar rises to establish one of history’s greatest dynasties but quickly discovers that unchecked power comes with a price.

Welcome to the Family (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When a broke single mom’s estranged father dies, she and his girlfriend try to cover up his death after learning they’ve been written out of his will.

The Worst Witch, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A second year at Cackle’s Academy means double the magic and mischief for accident-prone witch-in-training Mildred Hubble and her friends.

July 30:

A Very Secret Service, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Amid rising Cold War tensions, the clueless agents trigger a series of international crises, and André goes rogue on a mission of his own.

July 31:

Hinterland, Season 3

Synopsis: Forsaking London for the rustic landscapes of Wales, a police detective with a troubled soul finds himself in a place with secrets as dark as his own.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A new female member joins Terrace House, driving the male members to distraction. And with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, confessions are in the air.

Coming Soon:

El Chapo, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: El Chapo seeks to expand his empire worldwide and becomes acquainted with a famous actress, to whom he pitches his Hollywood-esque life story.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in July:

July 1:

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Dazed and Confused

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Other Woman

Rio 2

July 6:

It’s Complicated

July 11:

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14:

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 25:

Lie to Me, Seasons 1-3

July 27:

Braveheart