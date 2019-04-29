Netflix Canada in May 2019: What’s coming and going

Spring has officially sprung and our Netflix queue is blossoming with a fresh crop of must-watch TV shows and movies. Itching to satisfy your rom-com craving? Turn on laugh-until-you-cry Always Be My Maybe, starring the hilarious Ali Wong. Craving some serious feminist inspo? Check out Knock Down The House, a documentary following four female politicians, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in their race for Congress. Need a dose of true-crime? The super buzzy Ted Bundy drama, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, will start streaming on Netflix this month. Need we say more?

To make your life a heck of a lot easier (’cause we know y’all are busy bees), we rounded up everything coming (like a new season of Nailed It!, and LOL-worthy flick Wine Country starring Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey) and going (like the Christmas classic Love Actually) to Netflix Canada this May.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 1

The 100, Season 6 (weekly episodes)

Synopsis: Set 97 years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization, when a spaceship housing humanity’s lone survivors sends 100 juvenile delinquents back to Earth, in hopes of possibly re-populating the planet.

Jane The Virgin, Season 5 (weekly episodes)

Synopsis: A young, devout Catholic woman (Gina Rodriguez) discovers that she was accidentally artificially inseminated.

Knock Down The House (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: This rousing documentary follows four extraordinary women—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin—who take on the congressional establishment by mounting grassroots campaigns and building a movement during a time of historic volatility in American politics.

Munafik 2 (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Haunted by terrifying visions, a Muslim healer finds his faith tested when he helps a woman locked in battle, body and soul, with a diabolical leader.

Aloha

Synopsis: A celebrated military contractor returns to the site of his greatest career triumphs and reconnects with a long-ago love while unexpectedly falling for the hard-charging Air Force watchdog assigned to him. Starring Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Synopsis: A 1960s secret agent is brought out of cryofreeze to oppose his greatest enemy in the 1990s, where his social attitudes are glaringly out of place.

Blackhat

Synopsis: A furloughed convict and his American and Chinese partners hunt a high-level cybercrime network from Chicago to Los Angeles to Hong Kong to Jakarta.

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion, Part 1 & 2

Synopsis: After being given a mysterious power to control others, an outcast prince becomes the masked leader of the rebellion against an all powerful empire

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Synopsis: A Heffley family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to get to a video gaming convention.

Fifty Shades of Grey

Synopsis: Literature student Anastasia Steele’s life changes forever when she meets handsome, yet tormented, billionaire Christian Grey.

Get Out

Synopsis: A young African-American visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.

Identity Thief

Synopsis: Mild mannered businessman Sandy Patterson travels from Denver to Florida to confront the deceptively harmless looking woman who has been living it up after stealing Sandy’s identity.

Loser

Synopsis: A college student, branded a loser by his roommates and booted from the dorm, falls in love with a coed who has eyes for their condescending professor.

Lost in Translation

Synopsis: A faded movie star and a neglected young woman form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo.

Obsessed

Synopsis: A successful asset manager, who has just received a huge promotion, is blissfully happy in his career and in his marriage. But when a temp worker starts stalking him, all the things he’s worked so hard for are placed in jeopardy. Starring Queen Beyoncé and Idris Elba.

Psycho (1960)

Synopsis: A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer’s client, goes on the run and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

Psycho (1998)

Synopsis: A young female embezzler arrives at the Bates Motel, which has terrible secrets of its own.

Psycho II (1983)

Synopsis: After 22 years of psychiatric care, Norman Bates attempts to return to a life of solitude, but the specters of his crimes—and his mother—continue to haunt him.

Unbroken

Synopsis: After a near-fatal plane crash in WWII, Olympian Louis Zamperini spends a harrowing 47 days in a raft with two fellow crewmen before he’s caught by the Japanese navy and sent to a prisoner-of-war camp.

Wildlife

Synopsis: A teenage boy must deal with his mother’s complicated response after his father temporarily abandons them to take a menial and dangerous job.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 2

Colony, Season 3

Synopsis: In the wake of a mysterious alien invasion, a family fights to stay together in a new world order.

The Flash, Season 5

Synopsis: After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he’s been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, fighting crime in Central City.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 3

A Pesar De Todo (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After their mother’s death, four sisters learn a shocking family secret and embark on an adventure to discover the truth about their genealogy.

All In My Family (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From documentarian Hao Wu comes a heartfelt portrait of how he created a thoroughly modern family in America, only to face the dilemma of introducing his same-sex partner and their children to his deeply traditional parents and relatives in China.

Alles ist gut (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A woman sexually assaulted by her new boss’s brother-in-law tries to move on as if nothing happened, but the night weighs heavily on her mind and body.

Dead to Me (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A dark single camera comedy about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy (played by Zac Efron) from the perspective of Liz, his longtime girlfriend, (played by Lily Collins) who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

Flinch (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Faced with various frightening and uncomfortable events, contestants in this game show had better not flinch—or they’ll suffer painful consequences.

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: On the run from a dogged internal affairs agent, a corrupt cop reluctantly teams up with a defiant teen to unravel a conspiracy—before it’s too late.

The Last Summer (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Standing on the precipice of adulthood, a group of friends navigate new relationships, while reexamining others, during their final summer before college. Starring KJ Apa and The Fosters’ Maia Mitchell.

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Two bird women—a carefree toucan and anxious songbird—live in the same apartment building and share their lives in this animated comedy.

Undercover (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A major ecstasy producer living in luxury on the Dutch-Belgian border faces big changes with two undercover agents begin moving in on his operation.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 4

Like Arrows

Synopsis: When conflict, rebellion and resentment overwhelm their family, Charlie and Alice are forced to change their parenting strategy, and are surprised to find effective, life-long solutions were closer than they imagined.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 6

Abyss (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A prosecutor discovers that she’s been reincarnated into a different person after getting into an accident—and also learns she’s not the only one.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 8

Lucifer, Season 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Chloe struggles to come to terms with Lucifer’s disturbing revelation, a rogue priest sets out to stop a long-rumoured prophecy.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 10

Dry Martina (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An odd encounter with a fan and a tryst with that fan’s ex-boyfriend leads a sexually adventurous singer on an escapade in Chile.

Easy, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Diverse characters fumble through the modern maze of love, sex, technology and culture in Chicago.

Gente que viene y bah (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After her partner cheats on her, an architect returns to her hometown to reassess her life with the help of her eccentric family. Based on the novel.

Harvey Girls Forever!, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The hardworking Harvey Girls are back, making new enemies in the form of older siblings, finally meeting their boy-band idols—and more!

iZombie, Season 5 (weekly episodes)

Synopsis: A medical resident finds that being a zombie has its perks, which she uses to assist the police.

Jailbirds (Netflix Original docuseries)

Synopsis: At the Sacramento County Jail, incarcerated women fight the power and one another as they try to make the best of life—and love—on the inside.

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share (Netflix Original documentary series)

Synopsis: A long-form documentary series of high profile, in-depth stories about music’s impact on society, as told by critically acclaimed directors, with each episode revealing surprising insight beyond the expected or commonly known. Lion’s Share tracks South African journalist Rian Malan’s journey to find the original writers of the legendary song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” which earned over 15 million dollars in royalties for American groups like The Tokens, Pete Seeger and the Weavers. Malan discovers the original writer, a Black South African named Solomon Linda, whose family currently lives in poverty in the slums of Sweto. Driven by his own guilt that his uncle was one of the architects of apartheid, Malan goes after fat cat businessmen in the U.S. music industry to force them to pay their fair share to Linda’s family.

Shéhérazade (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Fresh out of prison and forced to fend for himself on the streets of Marseille, 17-year-old Zac falls in love with a young prostitute Shéhérazade.

The Society (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun, but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

Wine Country (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: During a vacation to Napa Valley, a group of long-time friends (played by Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and more) reunite and revisit past choices in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy directed by Poehler.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 3 (Netflix Original comedy series)

Synopsis: Hasan Minhaj‘s Peabody Award-winning series returns with new episodes, bringing his unexpected comedic perspective to current global events and pop culture.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 13

Malibu Rescue (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When a long list of shenanigans lands Tyler in hot water, he’s forced to suit up and spend his summer training for an elite junior lifeguard program.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 14

Revisions (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: When Shibuya time-warps to 2388, high-schooler Daisuke and his friends are conscripted by AHRV agent Milo to fight the hostile cyborg race, revisions.

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix Original comedy series)

Synopsis: The stars come out for this special tribute to Laugh-In, the revolutionary sketch comedy show of the 1960s and ’70s.

Weed the People

Synopsis: Patients suffering from cancer, and their families, struggle against mean-spirited legislation and the proclaimed goal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to roll back marijuana reforms in states such as California.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 15

Call the Midwife, Season 8

Synopsis: Chronicles the lives of a group of midwives living in East London in the late-1950s to mid-1960s.

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Synopsis: Dennis, Gnasher and their irrepressible friends Rubi, JJ, Pieface and his pet potato Paul cook up crazy plans, get in all sorts of scrapes and take on every challenge, no matter how big.

Spring Breakers

Synopsis: Four college girls—played by Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine—hold up a restaurant in order to fund their spring break vacation. While partying, drinking and taking drugs, they are arrested, only to be bailed out by a drug and arms dealer.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 16

Good Sam (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When a mysterious good Samaritan, a.k.a. “Good Sam,” leaves $100,000 cash on seemingly random doorsteps, New York City TV news reporter Kate Bradley (Tiya Sircar) sets out to discover Good Sam’s true identity and motive, turning her personal life upside down.

Into the Forest

Synopsis: After a massive power outage, two sisters learn to survive on their own in their isolated woodland home.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 17

1994, Limited Series (Netflix Original documentary series)

Synopsis: 1994 is an hour-long five-episode investigative documentary series that will tell the story of one of the most critical years in Mexico’s history.

It’s Bruno (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A digital series that follows a man and his beloved dog Bruno strolling around his neighbourhood.

The House

Synopsis: After the town takes away their daughter’s college scholarship, a couple start an illegal casino in their friend’s house to make back the money.

Maria (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A woman whose parents were killed by a gang when she was a child grows up to be a hired assassin. Unfortunately, trying to leave that past behind is proving to be more difficult than it seems.

Morir para contar (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Seeking answers after a life-changing incident in 2012, filmmaker Hernán Zin interviews other war reporters about the personal toll of their work.

Nailed It!, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Nicole and Jacques are back to judge the chaos in the kitchen, from half-baked doll cakes to delightfully creepy edible clowns.

See You Yesterday (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Two Brooklyn teenage prodigies, C.J. Walker and Sebastian Thomas, build makeshift time machines to save C.J.’s brother, Calvin, from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.

The Rain, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Trapped in the Zone, Simone and her friends must find a cure for the virus Rasmus is carrying before it kills him—and the rest of humanity.

Well Intended Love (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A third-rate actress with leukaemia becomes entangled with CEO Ling because she needs him for treatment. In order to receive bone marrow transplant sooner and to continue her career as an actress, Xia Lin enters into a secret marriage with Ling Yi Zhou, the CEO of a company. Despite the conspiracies and misunderstandings they encounter, the two find true love.

White Gold, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After forcing Walsh out, Vincent’s headaches include answering to a gangster boss and a new rival salesperson who’s swooping up all the best jobs.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 20

Ben Is Back

Synopsis: A drug addicted teenage boy shows up unexpectedly at his family’s home on Christmas Eve.

Mission: Impossible 6

Synopsis: Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Prince of Peoria, Part 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: While Teddy works toward finishing his application for MIT’s summer robotics program, Emil tries to squeeze even more fun out of his time in Peoria.

Rough Night

Synopsis: Things go terribly wrong for a group of girlfriends who hire a male stripper for a bachelorette party in Miami. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer and more.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 21

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix Original comedy series)

Synopsis: Emmy Award-nominated actress and 30-year comedy veteran, Wanda Sykes, delivers a sharp-witted and hilarious critique on the state of the world in her first Netflix comedy special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal. The one-hour special addresses the comedian’s perspective on the current political and cultural climate, which she can only describe as, well… not normal!

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Two countries, two restaurants, one vision. At Gabriela Cámara’s acclaimed Contramar in Mexico City, the welcoming, uniformed waiters are as beloved by diners as the menu featuring fresh, local seafood caught within 24 hours. The entire staff sees themselves as part of an extended family. Meanwhile at Cala in San Francisco, Cámara hires staff from different backgrounds and cultures, including ex-felons and ex-addicts, who view the work as an important opportunity to grow as individuals. A Tale of Two Kitchens explores the ways in which a restaurant can serve as a place of both dignity and community.

One Night in Spring (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When Lee Jeong-in and Yu Ji-ho meet, something unexpected happens. Or it just may be that spring is in the air—and anything is possible.

The Boss Baby

Synopsis: A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 23

Ballerina

Synopsis: A poetic take on a true pas de trois—the difficult balance act between human love and true artistic passion.

Slasher: Solstice (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Rampaging serial killers leave carnage in their wake as their next victims fight to stay alive in this honour anthology series.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 24

After Maria (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Short following families in Puerto Rico who are currently living in FEMA hotels around New York City. Their stories will unfold observationally over the course of the next month as they face the extreme situation of getting kicked out of the hotel or are forced to go back to Puerto Rico. Many people see these families as illegal immigrants and don’t want them here. We follow these families as they try to maintain their Puerto Rican identity, but assert their American citizenship.

Alta Mar (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Mysterious deaths aboard a luxurious ship traveling from Spain to Rio de Janeiro in the 1940s reveal secrets surrounding two sisters traveling together.

Joy (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Joy is a young Nigerian woman, caught in the vicious cycle of sex trafficking. She works in this merciless system of exploitation to pay off debts to her exploiter Madame and supporting her family in Nigeria.

Rim of the World (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Four misfit campers must band together and conquer their fears in order to save the world during an alien invasion.

She’s Gotta Have It, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Romantic turmoil, artistic challenges and an eye-opening trip to Puerto Rico set Nola Darling on a new course.

The Perfection (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A troubled musical prodigy (Allison Williams) seeks out the new star pupil (Logan Browning) of her former school with shocking consequences in this elegant and terrifying suspense ride.

What/If (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A raw, voyeuristic examination of acceptable people doing unacceptable things. A conflict driven series of high stakes morality plays with a first season narrative focusing on two struggling newlyweds who accept a powerful woman’s ethically perilous proposition to secure a badly needed financial windfall.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 27

Historical Roasts (Netflix Original comedy series)

Synopsis: Renowned “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross’s new half-hour comedy series Historical Roasts brings together A-list comedians in period-appropriate garb to celebrate prominent historical figures of the past, from Presidents (Abe Lincoln) to Rockstars (Freddie Mercury) and everything in between. Based on the Los Angeles live show of the same name, the six-episode series is “teaching history a lesson” and honouring some of the most important voices of our time the only way they know how—with a searing roast. The stellar lineup of comedian guest stars includes Bob Saget, John Stamos, Natasha Leggero, Jaleel White, Nikki Glaser, Rachel Feinstein, Ryan Phillippe, Gilbert Gottfried and Seth Green to name a few.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Synopsis: A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 29

Animal Kingdom, Season 3

Synopsis: Centres on a Southern California family, whose excessive lifestyle is fuelled by their criminal activities.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 30

Chopsticks (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An under-confident but talented girl, who is sidestepped at every stage of her life, seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving crazy Mumbai gangster and in the process finds her confidence and place in the sun.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on May 31

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Everyone assumed Sasha and Marcus would wind up together except for Sasha and Marcus. Reconnecting after 15 years, the two start to wonder… maybe?

Bad Blood, Season 2

Synopsis: A dramatization of the life and death of Montreal mob boss Vito Rizzuto.

Black Spot, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Major Weiss’s recovery prompts residents to question the odd circumstances she was found in, and how she survived injuries that would kill anyone else.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 6

Synopsis: Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an immature, but talented N.Y.P.D. detective in Brooklyn’s 99th precinct, comes into immediate conflict with his new commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Ray Holt.

Good Girls, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In their second season, the women come face-to-face with the consequences of their criminal behaviour.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: What if a teenager built up a drugs empire from his bedroom in Leipzig? Inspired by real events.

Jugar con fuego (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A seductive man has romantic affairs with three prosperous women—including a mother and her daughter—in Colombia’s Coffee Triangle.

Killer Ratings (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The true story of a Brazilian TV host who literally killed for ratings—and used his crime TV show to cover up the grizzly truth.

Vis a vis (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Sentenced to seven years in prison for crimes her boss committed, naïve Macarena struggles to adapt in an environment filled with dangerous women.

When They See Us (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A four-part limited series from director Ava DuVernay that continues themes from her documentary 13th, her exploration of the criminal justice system through the true case of the Central Park Five—five teenagers who were wrongfully accused and convicted of rape.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in May:

May 1:

Office Christmas Party

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

May 7:

Love Actually

Scent of a Woman

May 11:

Switched at Birth, Seasons 1 to 5

Drugs, Inc., Season 3 to 4