Netflix Canada in November 2018: What’s coming and going this month

Every month, Netflix refreshes the offerings in its streaming service in countries around the world, and Canada is no exception, with new TV shows, movies, and documentaries and comedy specials coming and going. Thanks to our colleagues at Flare, here’s a list of everything that’s coming and going in August 2018. And click here to read Maclean’s picks of the three things that you need to watch this month.

November 1:

21

Synopsis: A brilliant group of students become card-counting experts with the intent of swindling millions out of Las Vegas casinos by playing blackjack.

Angela’s Christmas (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A trip to church with her family on Christmas Eve gives young Angela an extraordinary idea. A heartwarming tale based on a story by Frank McCourt.

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Synopsis: Robin and Catwoman team up against a Batman who’s turned to the dark side and has designs on taking over Gotham City—and the world.

Beverly Hills Ninja

Synopsis: Looking for someone to tail her shady boyfriend, a pretty woman hires a ham-fisted orphan—who was raised and tutored by ninjas—for the job.

Children of Men

Synopsis: In a grim future in which humans can no longer reproduce, one woman mysteriously becomes pregnant, and a conflicted bureaucrat fights to protect her.

Disobedience

Synopsis: A woman returns to the Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her for her attraction to a female childhood friend.

Ethel & Ernest

Synopsis: The life and times of the parents of the hailed British graphic novelist, Raymond Briggs.

Follow This, part 3 (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: BuzzFeed reporters research sexbots, superbug snipers and more in the third installment of this documentary series.

Jason Bourne

Synopsis: Once again on the run from the government, the former spy is back to take on a shadowy cyber plot and solve the mystery behind his father’s death.

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles , pt. 1

Synopsis: Comedian Katt Williams shares his thoughts on such topics as drugs, politics and pop culture.

Look Who’s Talking Too

Synopsis: Mollie, James and Mikey return for more baby time in this hilarious sequel—and now, they’ve added a new baby girl named Julie to the mix.

Lowriders

Synopsis: Caught up in the lowrider world of his father and embittered brother, an East L.A. graffiti artist grapples with family feud while chasing his dreams.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Synopsis: In the outlaw trilogy’s final chapter, the CIA recruits roaming vigilante El Mariachi to take down a corrupt general allied with a powerful drug lord.

Schitt’s Creek , season 4

Synopsis: The Roses are making the most of life in Schitt’s Creek, and are finally starting to feel at home in the town. And if you love the show us much as we do, check out our monthly advice column by Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose!

The Da Vinci Code

Synopsis: When the curator of the Louvre is killed, a Harvard professor and a cryptographer must untangle a web of deceit involving works of Leonardo Da Vinci.

The Judgement (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: After a traumatic incident at a party makes her a target of gossip and derision, a young college student tries to change her school’s toxic culture.

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

Synopsis: This film celebrates one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, following his evolution from a conservative son of the Old South into a gay rights pioneer whose novels inspired millions to re-claim their lives.

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Synopsis: A boy watches an egg he found hatch into something incredible. But how long can he keep such a big secret from his mom—and the Scottish government?

November 2:

Brainchild (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From germs and emotions to social media and more, it’s the science of your world explained in a way that’s refreshingly relatable.

House of Cards, season 6 (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: With Frank out of the picture, Claire Underwood steps fully into her own as the first woman president, but faces formidable threats to her legacy.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black (Netflix Original documentary)



Synopsis: This documentary chronicles Johnny Cash’s 1970 visit to the White House, where Cash’s shifting ideals clashed with Richard Nixon’s policies.

The Holiday Calendar (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future—and pointing her toward love.

The Other Side of the Wind (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: A completion and restoration of Orson Welles’s unfinished film, this satire follows the final days of a legendary director striving for a comeback.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (Netflix Original documentary)



Synopsis: This engaging documentary explores Orson Welles’s unfinished film, The Other Side of the Wind, which he worked on for a decade before his death.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: With her sunny attitude, Poppy leads her friends in rescuing Mr. Dinkles, supporting Guy Diamond’s new invention and teaching Smidge to be helpful.

November 5:

Homecoming, season 1

Synopsis: Heidi (Julia Roberts) works at Homecoming, a facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, when the Department of Defense questions why she left Homecoming. Heidi realizes there’s a whole other story behind the one she’s been telling herself.

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: With a rapid-fire lesson in overlooked Latin history, Colombian-American actor John Leguizamo comes to Netflix with his one-man Broadway show John Leguizamo: Latin History For Morons. Examining 3,000 years of Latino history, Leguizamo charts everything from a satirical recap of Aztec and Incan history to stories of Latin patriots in the American Civil War, revealing how whitewashed history truly is. Latin History For Morons earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Play on Broadway.

November 6:

Happy!, season 1

Synopsis: An injured hitman befriends his kidnapped daughter’s imaginary friend—a perky blue flying unicorn.

November 7:

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Synopsis: While visiting New York in 1926, the courageous and eccentric wizard Newt Scamander uncovers a sinister plot that threatens the wizarding community.

Live by Night

Synopsis: During Prohibition, the son of a cop bootlegs his way toward the top of the Florida underworld, but not before making a powerful enemy.

Love Actually

Synopsis: This ensemble comedy is a charming treatise on romance, telling 10 intertwining London love stories, leading up to a climax on Christmas Eve.

Robin Hood

Synopsis: In this big-budget adaptation, soldier Robin happens upon the dying Robert of Loxley and promises to return his sword to his family in Nottingham.

Scent of a Woman

Synopsis: Hoping to earn some cash during the Thanksgiving holiday, a poor prep-school student agrees to look after a blind and cantankerous retired colonel.

Smokin’ Aces

Synopsis: An FBI agent must protect a Vegas magician-turned-federal witness when the snitch wants one last hurrah before entering protective custody.

The Break-Up

Synopsis: Cohabitating ex-couple Gary and Brook’s petty spats turn into an all-out battle for their home.

November 9:

Beat Bugs, season 3 (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Music keeps the Beat Bugs going and points the way to problem-solving solutions in another season of fun and adventure.

Medal of Honor (Netflix Original documentary)



Synopsis: This emotional docudrama tells the stories of Medal of Honor recipients from U.S. military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and more.

Outlaw King (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: This period drama follows Robert the Bruce’s battle to regain control after being made an outlaw by the King of England for taking the Scottish Crown.

Spirit Riding Free, season 7 (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Seasons change, and so do Lucky’s adventures, whether she’s racing through the snow, outsmarting villains or soaring high in the sky!

Super Drags (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Three gay friends, working by day at a department store, lead double lives as crime-fighting superhero drag queens.

Treehouse Detectives, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Brother-and-sister detectives Toby and Teri are back on the case, helping others, being brave—and asking big questions about the world around them.

Westside (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Westside offers an unscripted and deeply personal glimpse into the journeys of nine young L.A.-based musicians as they follow their dreams. Each episode sheds light on their creative processes and personal struggles, interspersing cinema verité-style documentary footage with beautifully produced music videos featuring original songs.

November 10:

American Ultra

Synopsis: He’s just a weed fiend going nowhere, or so he thinks. When the CIA tries to eliminate him, his long-dormant superspy training comes roaring back.

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Synopsis: When the Farmer loses his memory while in the city, wily Shaun and the gang race to rescue him. But a zealous animal-control officer has other ideas.

November 12:

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 8

Synopsis: Journey to the enchanted land of Equestria, where unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her pals have adventures and learn valuable lessons about friendship.

November 13:

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin (Netflix Original comedy)



Synopsis: GRAMMY-winning singer Loudon Wainwright III reflects on the close but complicated relationships between fathers and sons in this intimate evening of music and storytelling, from executive producer Judd Apatow and director Christopher Guest.

Oh My Ghost (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: When a skilled but timid chef is possessed by a sassy spirit, her newfound confidence catches the eye of her longtime crush, a culinary hotshot.

Warrior (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A war veteran plagued by guilt over his final mission teams up with his best friend’s widow to infiltrate a dangerous Copenhagen biker gang.

November 14:

The Flash, Season 5

Synopsis: A forensics expert who wakes from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp.

November 15:

May The Devil Take You (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: When her estranged father falls into a mysterious coma, a young woman seeks answers at his old villa, where she and her stepsister uncover dark truths.

The Crew (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Work-life balance breaks down for Paris’ most gifted armed robbers when a grave mistake forces them to work for a crime boss in a high-stakes heist.

November 16:

Cam (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Her online life has been stolen. Her real life is unraveling. There’s only one way out: beat the impersonator at her own game.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: See the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico.

Ponysitters Club, season 2 (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Skye and the Rescue Ranch gang return for another round of action-packed adventure, incredible friendship and adorable animals.

Prince of Peoria (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: When an easygoing 13-year-old prince goes incognito as a U.S. exchange student, he strikes up an unlikely friendship with a fastidious overachiever.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: In this reboot of the ’80s series, a magic sword transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra, who unites a rebellion to fight against evil.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: Saddle up for six tales about the American frontier from the unique minds of Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed this anthology.

The Kominsky Method (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Michael Douglas stars as a briefly successful actor turned revered Hollywood acting coach. This Chuck Lorre comedy series also features Alan Arkin.

The Princess Switch (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess (both played by Vanessa Hudgens) discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

November 17:

I Feel Pretty

Synopsis: A woman struggling with insecurity (Amy Schumer) wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. Her new confidence empowers her to live fearlessly, but what happens when she realizes her appearance never changed?

November 19:

Donald Glover: Weirdo

Synopsis: Fearlessly funny stand-up comic and sitcom star Donald Glover puts on a live show in New York, confessing his love for Cocoa Puffs and Toys “R” Us.

The Last Kingdom, season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Alfred’s health weakens—and with it his dream of a united England—Uhtred must take command and confront a new threat: Danish warlord Sigrid.

November 20:

Kulipari: Dream Walker (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Now the Blue Sky King, Darel must lead a rescue mission to save a Dream Walker—leaving the village under the protection of the Kulipari youth.

Motown Magic (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Imaginative boy Ben transforms his city by bringing colourful street art to life, armed with a magic paintbrush—and the classic sounds of Motown.

Sabrina (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: A toymaker and his wife are terrorized by a demonized doll after their adopted child tries to summon her late mother’s spirit using a spooky ritual.

The Final Table (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Final Table is a global culinary competition show featuring the world’s most talented chefs fighting for a spot at the elite Final Table made up of the greatest chefs from around the globe.

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Trevor Noah gets out from behind the Daily Show desk and takes the stage for a stand-up special that touches on racism, immigration, camping and more.

November 21:

The Tribe (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An executive-turned-viral sensation loses his reputation and his memory, but finds a new life with his biological mother and her empowered dance group.

November 22:

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: This season, Kinga subjects Jonah and the bots to a devious new experiment: a back-to-back marathon of six hilariously cheesy—and riffworthy—films.

The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure. A new Christmas classic from the makers of Harry Potter and Home Alone.

November 23:

Fugitiva (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: A woman organizes a escape plan camouflaged as a kidnapping to protect her children from her husband’s enemies.

Sick Note, season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Rupert Grint, Nick Frost and Lindsay Lohan star in the second dose of the brilliantly dark comedy. And the lies just keep on coming…

Sing Street

Synopsis: In 1980s Dublin, a teen whose family is falling apart transfers to a tough school, where he forms a rock band to fit in and win a girl’s attention.

To Build or Not to Build, season 2

Synopsis: Simon O’Brien follows some the 20,000 British people who self-build their own home each year.

November 24:

Forever My Girl

Synopsis: After being away for a decade, a country star returns home to the love he left behind.

Hostiles

Synopsis: After a long career battling the Cheyenne, a U.S. Army captain is ordered to safely escort the tribe’s most influential chief to his Montana homeland.

November 25:

Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story

Synopsis: Storyboard artist Harold Michelson and his film researcher wife, Lillian, recall the influence they had on 60 years of Hollywood’s biggest hits.

November 26:

Bad Santa

Synopsis: Criminals Willie and Marcus disguise themselves as Santa Claus and an elf and find work at major department stores—with plans of robbing them blind.

November 27:

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Veteran comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell roast each other, the audience and special guests.

Operation Red Sea

Synopsis: PLA Navy Marine Corps launch a hostage rescue operation in the fictional Republic of Ihwea and undergo a fierce battle with rebellions and terrorism.

November 28:

Bleed for This

Synopsis: The inspirational story of World Champion Boxer Vinny Pazienza who, after a near-fatal car crash which left him not knowing if he’d ever walk again, made one of sport’s most incredible comebacks.

November 29:

Passengers

Synopsis: A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers (played by Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) are awakened 90 years early.

Soltera codiciada (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A heartbroken ad copywriter living in Lima, Peru, is inspired to write a blog about life as a single woman and is surprised by her website’s success.

November 30:

1983 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In a totalitarian Poland, law student Kajetan Skowron and detective Anatol Janów unravel a terrible conspiracy stretching to the country’s foundations.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: A year after helping Richard secure the crown, Amber’s getting ready to walk down the aisle with him. But she’s not so sure she’s cut out to be queen.

Baby (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: By day, Chiara is a promising student at one of Rome’s most elite private high schools. But by night, she leads a scandalous secret life.

Death by Magic (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: British magician Drummond Money-Coutts, or DMC for short, is on a mission to uncover the stories of magicians who died performing the most dangerous stunts ever attempted.



F is for Family, season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When Frank befriends a handsome young fighter pilot—voiced by Vince Vaughn—the family embarks on a whole new set of adventures.

Happy as Lazzaro (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Ordinary teen Lazzaro is content with life as a sharecropper in rural Italy, but a visit from the aristocrat landowner’s son changes everything.

Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Based on the life of Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam, this series follows his ups and downs, from early drug use and prison to his rise to global success.

Rajma Chawal (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: An internet-rookie father attempts to use social media to enhance his faltering relationship with his millennial son.

Spy Kids: Mission Critical, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Finally feeling like a real team, the Mission Critical kids face their toughest test as they set out to destroy Golden Brain’s lair once and for all.

The World Is Yours (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: To escape his life of crime, a small-time mobster in Paris accepts one last job involving Spain, drugs, the Illuminati and his overbearing mother.

Tiempo compartido (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Two men join forces to rescue their families from a tropical paradise, convinced a U.S. timeshare conglomerate has a sinister plan to take them away.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in November:

November 1:

The Queen

November 11:

Central Intelligence

November 21:

Moonlight

November 29:

Philomena

November 30:

Doctor Strange