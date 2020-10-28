Netflix Canada in November 2020: What's new this month

What you should watch
The Liberator (November 10): Animation is usually associated in America with comedy or fantasy, not realistic drama. But this animated series, from writer Jeb Stuart (Die Hard), is a realistic World War II drama, based on a nonfiction book by Alex Kershaw, following a diverse infantry unit through the fight to liberate Europe, ending with the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. Stuart originally wrote it as a live-action series, but instead it wound up being done by Trioscope, an updated form of rotoscoping that creates animation based on live-action reference, and made it possible to tell a story that would have been too expensive (on a Netflix budget anyway) to do with live-action or CGI. The actors who lent their voices and physical acting to the project include Bradley James as the commander of the unit.
The Life Ahead (November 13): Sophia Loren, one of the most famous living movie actors in the world, hasn’t made a movie since 2010, but came out of retirement for this film – probably because it’s directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti. It’s an adaptation of the book The Life Before Us by Romain Gary, about the relationship between Holocaust survivor Madame Roza (Loren) and Momo (Ibrahima Gueye), an Algerian orphan she takes into her home. The book has already been adapted into the film Madame Roza (with Simone Signoret), and a short-lived Broadway musical.
The Crown, season 4 (November 15): Finally, Netflix’s series about the British Royal Family reaches the most important moment in the history of the United Kingdom: the wedding of Charles and Diana. Oh, and also a war and a controversial new Prime Minister and things like that, but let’s face it: we all know what we’re here to see, and it’s not Gillian Anderson made up to look like Margaret Thatcher. In this season, which takes place between 1977 and 1990, the roles of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are played by Olivia Coleman and Tobias Menzies, with Emma Corrin as Diana, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.
Hillbilly Elegy (November 24): Conservative pundit J.D. Vance had a surprise hit in 2016 with his memoir about growing up in a dysfunctional Appalachian family and the values imparted to him by his maternal grandmother. The book was acclaimed as a portrayal of the white working class, but also accused of blaming poverty on poor people’s values. Netflix won the bidding war to adapt the book and assigned it to Ron Howard, one of the kings of U.S. middlebrow filmmaking; Vanessa Taylor’s screenplay has the adult Vance (played by Gabriel Basso) return to his old home and flash back to his past, with Glenn Close as his grandmother and Amy Adams as his mother.
Date TBA
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage – ep 15-17 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The further adventures of Japan’s oldest boy band.
Mismatched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf star as two aspiring tech professionals who meet and fall in love in their last summer camp experience before going to college. Based on the young-adult novel “When Dimple Met Rishi” by Sandhya Menon.
Trial 4 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The story of Sean K. Ellis, who was convicted of killing a policeman when he was 19 years old, and spent many years – and multiple trials – trying to demonstrate that the charges against him were false.
Coming to Netflix on November 1, 2020
Licensed content:
|
|
Coming to Netflix on November 3, 2020
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The German comedian (and former poetry slammer) makes fun of political correctness and talks about what it’s like to realize you’re in your thirties and not young anymore.
Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Thriller about a single mother (Masami Nagasawa) who discovers that her young son has done something terrible.
Coming to Netflix on November 4, 2020
Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lisa Langseth created this eight-episode Swedish comedy/drama about Sofie (Ida Engvoll), a married consultant, and Max (Björn Mosten), an IT professional assigned to work with her – and possibly more than that.
Licensed content:
|
|
Coming to Netflix on November 5, 2020
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Documentary about one of Argentina’s most famous crimes of the century: the death of María Marta García Belsunce, who was found dead in 2002 in what was originally announced as death from a head fracture… until that fracture turned out to have been caused by gunshots.
🎁 Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM
A Congressional aide (Kat Graham) is assigned to investigate an Air Force base and possibly shut down its practice of dropping Christmas gifts on nearby islands. While there she clashes and probably falls in love with her guide (Alexander Ludwig).
Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Six-episode series from Egypt, about a scientist (Ahmed Amin) who finds himself investigating a series of highly un-scientific paranormal occurrences. Based on a popular series of novels by the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik.
Licensed content:
A New York Christmas Wedding
Aquaman
Coming to Netflix on November 6, 2020
Citation — NETFLIX FILM
Based on a true story about a young woman who struggles to be believed after she reports a rape attempt by a professor at her college.
Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Originally announced by Netflix under the title “Country-ish,” this reality show is about the family life of country music star Coffey Anderson and hip-hop dancer Criscilla Crosland, and the way their different parenting approaches reflect the differences between country and city living.
The Late Bloomer
Coming to Netflix on November 9, 2020
Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The first season of this Dutch series had the characters going undercover to investigate illegal drug dealers. This season, they’re investigating illegal arms dealers.
Coming to Netflix on November 10, 2020
🎁 Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Based on the YA novel series “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares,” this romantic-comedy series follows gloomy Dash (Austin Abrams) and happy Lily (Midori Francis), two teens who haven’t met yet but communicate through a notebook that they pass between each other, daring each other to live life to the fullest.
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY
From Netflix’s animation department comes the heartwarming story of a boy and his best friend, an anthropomorphic garbage truck who has eyes and a mouth and can fly sometimes.
Coming to Netflix on November 11, 2020
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Six-episode sketch comedy starring the members of Aunty Donna, an Australian comedy troupe.
The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
See introduction for details
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brazil’s answer to “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” with hosts Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister.
What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Austrian indie drama, directed by Ulrike Kofler, about a couple (Lavinia Wilson and Elyas M’Barek) who find themselves unable to conceive a child.
Licensed content:
Night School
Coming to Netflix on November 12, 2020
Ludo — NETFLIX FILM
Anurang Basu directed this film that tells four overlapping serio-comic stories about crime in the city.
Coming to Netflix on November 13, 2020
🎁 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM
From David E. Talbert, director of Almost Christmas and El Camino Christmas, comes a new Christmas musical film, starring Forest Whitaker as toymaker whose most wondrous toy is stolen by his apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key). John Legend wrote the new songs.
The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM
See introduction for details
The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A rich man gets a series of increasingly threatening letters from a mysterious organization known as the Minions of Midas. Based on Jack London’s story of the same name, but updated to present-day Madrid.
Licensed content:
The Outpost
Coming to Netflix on November 15, 2020
The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
See introduction for details
Licensed content:
A Very Country Christmas
Hometown Holiday
Leaving Netflix on November 15, 2020
Love, Actually
Zombieland
Coming to Netflix on November 17, 2020
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
More episodes of the animated spinoff of the DreamWorks animated film franchise, about a boss who is a baby (or, if you prefer, a baby who is a boss).
The Mule
We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rainn Wilson (The Office) executive-produced this documentary series, where each episode focuses on a real-life competition and the people who enter it. The competitions include “Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing and Frog Jumping.”
Coming to Netflix on November 18, 2020
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spanish cop Rosa Vargas (Maria Mera) is still recovering from last season’s trauma when she is forced to go undercover to investigate a sex-trafficking case.
🎁 Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Benjamin Bradley, who has been dubbed “Mr. Christmas” for his huge collection of Christmas memorabilia, stars in this series where he guides the viewers on how to decorate their homes for the season.
Leaving Netflix on November 18, 2020
Shrek
Shrek 2
Coming to Netflix on November 19, 2020
🎁 The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM
In 2018, Vanessa Hudgens starred in a “Princess and the Pauper” story about a Duchess who switches places with someone who looks exactly like her. In the sequel, they switch places again, but then it turns out there’s a third person who looks just like them.
Coming to Netflix on November 20, 2020
🎁 Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM
A stop-motion animated film about aliens who try to take over the world but are foiled by the Christmas spirit. From the Chiodo Bros. (Killer Klowns from Outer Space), based on their book.
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Documentary series about cooking in different regions of China, with this season focusing on Gansu province.
If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Animated short about a couple dealing with the aftermath of their child’s death.
Voices of Fire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In this series, Pharrell Williams returns to his home town of Hampton Roads, Virginia to show how the local church, led by his uncle Ezekiel, built a world-class gospel choir.
Leaving Netflix on November 20, 2020
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Twilight
Coming to Netflix on November 21, 2020
Licensed content:
The Hangover: Part III
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Coming to Netflix on November 22, 2020
🎁 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM
Another original Christmas musical, with new songs by producer and star Dolly Parton. It stars Christine Baranski as a female Scrooge who wants to evict everyone from her hometown until an angel (Parton) shows her the way. Directed by Debbie Allen.
Coming to Netflix on November 23, 2020
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A documentary about a world tour by Canadian music star Shawn Mendes.
Coming to Netflix on November 24, 2020
🎁 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
A special Christmas episode of the DreamWorks animated series, a spinoff from How to Train Your Dragon.
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM
Based on a true story about a woman who, upon learning that she has a terminal illness, creates a notebook for her young son to remember her by.
Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM
See introduction for details
Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY
Animated show for preschoolers where talking and singing animals provide educational fun.
Coming to Netflix on November 25, 2020
🎁 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM
Sequel to the 2018 film about a brother-sister team (Darby Camp and Judah Lewis) who had to replace Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on his annual duties. This time, they have to save Santa from a villain who wants to destroy the North Pole and, presumably, Christmas. Chris Columbus (Home Alone), who produced the first movie, writes and directs this one, which also stars Goldie Hawn and Mrs. Claus.
Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
More adventures of the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels-style odd couple of Laurent, an elegant and suave con artist, and Makoto, a vulgar small-time con artist.
Licensed content:
Halloween (2018)
Coming to Netflix on November 26, 2020
Mosul — NETFLIX FILM
Anthony and Joe Russo produced this film where renegade cops are the good guys: it’s based on a true story about a SWAT team that waged a fight against ISIS in their home town.
Licensed content:
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Coming to Netflix on November 27, 2020
🎁 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Yet another instalment of Netflix’s animated show about a talking car. In this special, he meets Santa Claus, who is reimagined as a talking snow plow.
The Call — NETFLIX FILM
A woman picks up an old phone in her old home, and finds that it connects her directly to someone else who used to live in the house.
🎁 Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Legendary choreographer/director Debbie Allen, also present on Netflix this month as director of Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, is profiled in this documentary as she stages her annual production of “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” with a cast of young dancers.
Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM
Horror film about a man who thinks he hears the voice of his dead son.
🎁 Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Special Christmas-themed edition of the baking competition series.
🎁 Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Three-part limited series, about a Christmas reunion between two brothers, one of whom is now dating the other one’s ex-girlfriend. Starring German comic Luke Mockridge.
Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) moved from the big city to a small California town last season and found that small-town life was a lot more dramatic than she expected. This season, the drama continues, including murder.
La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM
A man tries to capture the kidnappers of his daughter, but he’s also a suspect in the crime.
Leaving Netflix on November 27, 2020
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Coming to Netflix on November 28, 2020
The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Korean drama series about restaurant employees who are actually undercover demon slayers.
Coming to Netflix on November 29, 2020
🎁 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Wonderoos continue to teach children through talking and singing, this time with a holiday theme.
Coming to Netflix on November 30, 2020
A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Korean remake of the Chinese teen drama series about two childhood friends who fall in love.
Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM
Sue Ramirez and Jelson Bay star in the story of a man reconnecting with the mother who abandoned him.
Licensed content:
Doctor Strange
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Leaving Netflix on November 30, 2020
E.T.
Jurassic Park