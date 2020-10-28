Netflix Canada in November 2020: What's new this month

Jaime Weinman’s rundown of all the new shows and movies worth checking out this November on Netflix in Canada

What you should watch

The Liberator (November 10): Animation is usually associated in America with comedy or fantasy, not realistic drama. But this animated series, from writer Jeb Stuart (Die Hard), is a realistic World War II drama, based on a nonfiction book by Alex Kershaw, following a diverse infantry unit through the fight to liberate Europe, ending with the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. Stuart originally wrote it as a live-action series, but instead it wound up being done by Trioscope, an updated form of rotoscoping that creates animation based on live-action reference, and made it possible to tell a story that would have been too expensive (on a Netflix budget anyway) to do with live-action or CGI. The actors who lent their voices and physical acting to the project include Bradley James as the commander of the unit.

The Life Ahead (November 13): Sophia Loren, one of the most famous living movie actors in the world, hasn’t made a movie since 2010, but came out of retirement for this film – probably because it’s directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti. It’s an adaptation of the book The Life Before Us by Romain Gary, about the relationship between Holocaust survivor Madame Roza (Loren) and Momo (Ibrahima Gueye), an Algerian orphan she takes into her home. The book has already been adapted into the film Madame Roza (with Simone Signoret), and a short-lived Broadway musical.

The Crown, season 4 (November 15): Finally, Netflix’s series about the British Royal Family reaches the most important moment in the history of the United Kingdom: the wedding of Charles and Diana. Oh, and also a war and a controversial new Prime Minister and things like that, but let’s face it: we all know what we’re here to see, and it’s not Gillian Anderson made up to look like Margaret Thatcher. In this season, which takes place between 1977 and 1990, the roles of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are played by Olivia Coleman and Tobias Menzies, with Emma Corrin as Diana, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Hillbilly Elegy (November 24): Conservative pundit J.D. Vance had a surprise hit in 2016 with his memoir about growing up in a dysfunctional Appalachian family and the values imparted to him by his maternal grandmother. The book was acclaimed as a portrayal of the white working class, but also accused of blaming poverty on poor people’s values. Netflix won the bidding war to adapt the book and assigned it to Ron Howard, one of the kings of U.S. middlebrow filmmaking; Vanessa Taylor’s screenplay has the adult Vance (played by Gabriel Basso) return to his old home and flash back to his past, with Glenn Close as his grandmother and Amy Adams as his mother.

Date TBA

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage – ep 15-17 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The further adventures of Japan’s oldest boy band.

Mismatched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf star as two aspiring tech professionals who meet and fall in love in their last summer camp experience before going to college. Based on the young-adult novel “When Dimple Met Rishi” by Sandhya Menon.

Trial 4 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The story of Sean K. Ellis, who was convicted of killing a policeman when he was 19 years old, and spent many years – and multiple trials – trying to demonstrate that the charges against him were false.

Coming to Netflix on November 1, 2020

Licensed content:

12 Gifts of Christmas

A Belle for Christmas

A Perfect Christmas List

About Last Night

Angels & Demons

Argo

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Bad Santa

Broadcasting Christmas

Catch and Release

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival

Clueless

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Due Date Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Gangs of New York

Little Monsters

Mr. Deeds

Papillon

Penelope

Peppermint

Rocky

Ronin

The Da Vinci Code

The Juror

The Notebook

Widows

Coming to Netflix on November 3, 2020

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The German comedian (and former poetry slammer) makes fun of political correctness and talks about what it’s like to realize you’re in your thirties and not young anymore.

Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Thriller about a single mother (Masami Nagasawa) who discovers that her young son has done something terrible.

Coming to Netflix on November 4, 2020

Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lisa Langseth created this eight-episode Swedish comedy/drama about Sofie (Ida Engvoll), a married consultant, and Max (Björn Mosten), an IT professional assigned to work with her – and possibly more than that.

Licensed content:

Blackhat

50 Shades of Grey

The Good Shepherd

In the Lake of the Woods

Mallrats Dracula Untold

Get Him to the Greek

Identity Thief

King Kong (2005)

Unbroken

Coming to Netflix on November 5, 2020

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about one of Argentina’s most famous crimes of the century: the death of María Marta García Belsunce, who was found dead in 2002 in what was originally announced as death from a head fracture… until that fracture turned out to have been caused by gunshots.

🎁 Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM

A Congressional aide (Kat Graham) is assigned to investigate an Air Force base and possibly shut down its practice of dropping Christmas gifts on nearby islands. While there she clashes and probably falls in love with her guide (Alexander Ludwig).

Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Six-episode series from Egypt, about a scientist (Ahmed Amin) who finds himself investigating a series of highly un-scientific paranormal occurrences. Based on a popular series of novels by the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik.

Licensed content:

A New York Christmas Wedding

Aquaman

Coming to Netflix on November 6, 2020

Citation — NETFLIX FILM

Based on a true story about a young woman who struggles to be believed after she reports a rape attempt by a professor at her college.

Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Originally announced by Netflix under the title “Country-ish,” this reality show is about the family life of country music star Coffey Anderson and hip-hop dancer Criscilla Crosland, and the way their different parenting approaches reflect the differences between country and city living.

The Late Bloomer

Coming to Netflix on November 9, 2020

Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The first season of this Dutch series had the characters going undercover to investigate illegal drug dealers. This season, they’re investigating illegal arms dealers.

Coming to Netflix on November 10, 2020

🎁 Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the YA novel series “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares,” this romantic-comedy series follows gloomy Dash (Austin Abrams) and happy Lily (Midori Francis), two teens who haven’t met yet but communicate through a notebook that they pass between each other, daring each other to live life to the fullest.

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY

From Netflix’s animation department comes the heartwarming story of a boy and his best friend, an anthropomorphic garbage truck who has eyes and a mouth and can fly sometimes.

Coming to Netflix on November 11, 2020

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Six-episode sketch comedy starring the members of Aunty Donna, an Australian comedy troupe.

The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See introduction for details

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brazil’s answer to “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” with hosts Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister.

What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

Austrian indie drama, directed by Ulrike Kofler, about a couple (Lavinia Wilson and Elyas M’Barek) who find themselves unable to conceive a child.

Licensed content:

Night School

Coming to Netflix on November 12, 2020

Ludo — NETFLIX FILM

Anurang Basu directed this film that tells four overlapping serio-comic stories about crime in the city.

Coming to Netflix on November 13, 2020

🎁 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM

From David E. Talbert, director of Almost Christmas and El Camino Christmas, comes a new Christmas musical film, starring Forest Whitaker as toymaker whose most wondrous toy is stolen by his apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key). John Legend wrote the new songs.

The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A rich man gets a series of increasingly threatening letters from a mysterious organization known as the Minions of Midas. Based on Jack London’s story of the same name, but updated to present-day Madrid.

Licensed content:

The Outpost

Coming to Netflix on November 15, 2020

The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See introduction for details

Licensed content:

A Very Country Christmas

Hometown Holiday

Leaving Netflix on November 15, 2020

Love, Actually

Zombieland

Coming to Netflix on November 17, 2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

More episodes of the animated spinoff of the DreamWorks animated film franchise, about a boss who is a baby (or, if you prefer, a baby who is a boss).

The Mule

We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rainn Wilson (The Office) executive-produced this documentary series, where each episode focuses on a real-life competition and the people who enter it. The competitions include “Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing and Frog Jumping.”

Coming to Netflix on November 18, 2020

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spanish cop Rosa Vargas (Maria Mera) is still recovering from last season’s trauma when she is forced to go undercover to investigate a sex-trafficking case.

🎁 Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Benjamin Bradley, who has been dubbed “Mr. Christmas” for his huge collection of Christmas memorabilia, stars in this series where he guides the viewers on how to decorate their homes for the season.

Leaving Netflix on November 18, 2020

Shrek

Shrek 2

Coming to Netflix on November 19, 2020

🎁 The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM

In 2018, Vanessa Hudgens starred in a “Princess and the Pauper” story about a Duchess who switches places with someone who looks exactly like her. In the sequel, they switch places again, but then it turns out there’s a third person who looks just like them.

Coming to Netflix on November 20, 2020

🎁 Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM

A stop-motion animated film about aliens who try to take over the world but are foiled by the Christmas spirit. From the Chiodo Bros. (Killer Klowns from Outer Space), based on their book.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary series about cooking in different regions of China, with this season focusing on Gansu province.

If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM

Animated short about a couple dealing with the aftermath of their child’s death.

Voices of Fire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this series, Pharrell Williams returns to his home town of Hampton Roads, Virginia to show how the local church, led by his uncle Ezekiel, built a world-class gospel choir.

Leaving Netflix on November 20, 2020

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Twilight

Coming to Netflix on November 21, 2020

Licensed content:

The Hangover: Part III

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Coming to Netflix on November 22, 2020

🎁 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM

Another original Christmas musical, with new songs by producer and star Dolly Parton. It stars Christine Baranski as a female Scrooge who wants to evict everyone from her hometown until an angel (Parton) shows her the way. Directed by Debbie Allen.

Coming to Netflix on November 23, 2020

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A documentary about a world tour by Canadian music star Shawn Mendes.

Coming to Netflix on November 24, 2020

🎁 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

A special Christmas episode of the DreamWorks animated series, a spinoff from How to Train Your Dragon.

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM

Based on a true story about a woman who, upon learning that she has a terminal illness, creates a notebook for her young son to remember her by.

Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated show for preschoolers where talking and singing animals provide educational fun.

Coming to Netflix on November 25, 2020

🎁 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM

Sequel to the 2018 film about a brother-sister team (Darby Camp and Judah Lewis) who had to replace Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on his annual duties. This time, they have to save Santa from a villain who wants to destroy the North Pole and, presumably, Christmas. Chris Columbus (Home Alone), who produced the first movie, writes and directs this one, which also stars Goldie Hawn and Mrs. Claus.

Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

More adventures of the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels-style odd couple of Laurent, an elegant and suave con artist, and Makoto, a vulgar small-time con artist.

Licensed content:

Halloween (2018)

Coming to Netflix on November 26, 2020

Mosul — NETFLIX FILM

Anthony and Joe Russo produced this film where renegade cops are the good guys: it’s based on a true story about a SWAT team that waged a fight against ISIS in their home town.

Licensed content:

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Coming to Netflix on November 27, 2020

🎁 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yet another instalment of Netflix’s animated show about a talking car. In this special, he meets Santa Claus, who is reimagined as a talking snow plow.

The Call — NETFLIX FILM

A woman picks up an old phone in her old home, and finds that it connects her directly to someone else who used to live in the house.

🎁 Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Legendary choreographer/director Debbie Allen, also present on Netflix this month as director of Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, is profiled in this documentary as she stages her annual production of “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” with a cast of young dancers.

Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM

Horror film about a man who thinks he hears the voice of his dead son.

🎁 Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Special Christmas-themed edition of the baking competition series.

🎁 Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three-part limited series, about a Christmas reunion between two brothers, one of whom is now dating the other one’s ex-girlfriend. Starring German comic Luke Mockridge.

Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) moved from the big city to a small California town last season and found that small-town life was a lot more dramatic than she expected. This season, the drama continues, including murder.

La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM

A man tries to capture the kidnappers of his daughter, but he’s also a suspect in the crime.

Leaving Netflix on November 27, 2020

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Coming to Netflix on November 28, 2020

The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Korean drama series about restaurant employees who are actually undercover demon slayers.

Coming to Netflix on November 29, 2020

🎁 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Wonderoos continue to teach children through talking and singing, this time with a holiday theme.

Coming to Netflix on November 30, 2020

A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Korean remake of the Chinese teen drama series about two childhood friends who fall in love.

Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM

Sue Ramirez and Jelson Bay star in the story of a man reconnecting with the mother who abandoned him.

Licensed content:

Doctor Strange

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving Netflix on November 30, 2020

E.T.

Jurassic Park