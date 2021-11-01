Netflix Canada in November 2021: What's new this month

Here's Jaime Weinman's list of the new shows and movies worth checking out on Netflix in Canada

Decoupled 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES

R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla play a couple who find that the process of getting divorced can be almost as complicated as staying married.

Happiness Ever After 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX FILM

A sequel to the popular 2016 film Happiness is a Four-Letter Word, picking up on what happened to the three main characters (played by Khanyi Mbau, Mmabatho Montsho, and Renate Stuurman) after they found happiness.

🎁 The Claus Family 🇳🇱 — NETFLIX FILM

Dutch-Belgian film about a kid who hates Christmas but discovers that his grandfather is Santa Claus. Will he help his ailing grandpa make his deliveries? Will he learn to like Christmas? Does it even count as a spoiler if you answer those questions?

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daddy’s Home

Dance with Me

Dear Santa

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downton Abbey

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas First Daughter

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Gather

The Hurt Locker

Hustlers

Just My Luck

L.A. Confidential

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Minority Report

My Dad’s Christmas Date

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

The Other Boleyn Girl

Shutter Island

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It’s not as sensational as the title sounds; this animated film features the voices of real Second World War veterans who recall a secret POW camp where captured Germans were interrogated on U.S. soil.

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated preschooler series about a girl who protects museum artifacts and wears a cool hat and is named Jones, but is no relation to Indiana Jones… at least not yet.

⭐️ The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM ⭐️

The Western is one of the few genres Netflix hasn’t fully embraced. This film, the first feature-length effort by co-writer and director Jeymes “The Bullitts” Samuel, aims to change that by doing a Western about the Black cowboys you rarely saw in traditional Hollywood Westerns: Jonathan Majors plays the legendary cowboy Nat Love, who organizes a gang to help him get revenge on outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). Jay-Z is one of the producers and Boaz Yakin (Remember the Titans) co-wrote the script.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Lords of Scam 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How to get rich by pretending to fight climate change: this French documentary covers a group of people who defrauded the European Union’s carbon credit system and almost got away with it.

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Richard Jewell

Scent of a Woman

Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Criminal Minds may be off the air, but this series will attempt to give us insight into the minds of real-life serial killers, through interviews with the people who caught them.

A Cop Movie 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In addition to a documentary about dysfunctional policing, director Alonso Ruizpalacios’s film is a meta-documentary about the differences between being a cop and being an actor who plays a cop – but also about the element of acting and performance that goes into police work.

Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

This animated comedy has a difficult-to-explain premise about two teenagers (voiced by co-creator Nick Kroll and John Mulaney) and the “hormone monsters” who follow them around and encourage their awkward sexual desires. This season, they’ve added “love bugs” and “hate worms,” sort of like the good angels and bad angels on people’s shoulders, except they’re insects.

The Club 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Period drama about political unrest and social change in 1950s Istanbul, told from the point of view of Matilda (Gökçe Bahadir), who has just gotten out of prison and takes a job at a nightclub in order to be near the daughter she hasn’t seen for 17 years.

Glória 🇵🇹 — NETFLIX SERIES

Period drama about political unrest and social change in 1960s Lisbon, told from the point of view of João (Miguel Nunes), who joins the Cold War-era radio service Radio Free Europe but is actually on a secret mission to sabotage it.

🎁 Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM

You can tell we’re getting closer to Christmas because Netflix is releasing a romantic comedy about a busy working woman and “hopeless romantic” (Nina Dobrev) who flies across the country for the holidays in the hopes of finding true love. In this case, she flies to meet the man she’s been corresponding with online, only to find out that it was actually another main using his account.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

Romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra as a couple trying to make their marriage work even after they’re forced to live in different cities for work reasons.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

In some ways, this is season 6 of the crime drama about the drug trade, but the first three seasons took place in Colombia and the next three seasons took place in Mexico. Proving that you can survive for more than three seasons on Netflix if you change the title to make it look completely new.

The Unlikely Murderer 🇸🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

Period drama about 1986 Stockholm, a fictionalized story about Stig Engström (Robert Gustafsson) and how he managed to avoid being arrested for the assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme.

We Couldn’t Become Adults 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX FILM

Makoto (Mirai Moriyama) tries to recall how his life went wrong, and flashes back to the 1990s, when he found and lost Kaori (Sairi Itoh), the woman he can’t get over. Directed by Yoshihiro Mori.

Yara 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

Marco Tullio Giordana’s film tells the fictionalized real-life story of a prosecutor who becomes obsessed with trying to solve the case of Yara, a 13 year-old girl who has been abducted.

Zero to Hero 🇭🇰 — NETFLIX FILM

Another fictionalized real-life story, about Paralympic Games champion So Wa Wai (played by Choi Tin-nok as a child and Fung Ho-yeung as a teenager) and his demanding mother (Sandra Ng Kwan-yue).

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Animated spinoff of the “League of Legends” video franchise, which tells the origin stories of characters from the games. The voice cast is headed by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell.

🎁 Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM

It’s not a Christmas movie unless someone shows up at someone else’s house unexpectedly, so naturally this movie is about four sisters, whose last name actually is “Christmas,” whose estranged father crashes their family reunion. The father is played by John Cleese, so it’s probably a comedy.

Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES

A TV spinoff of the long-running Tennessee radio show “Swap Shop,” this reality show focuses on nine couples who listen to the show religiously and follows their quest for the best deals on everything from comics to classic cars.

Your Life Is a Joke 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX COMEDY

Combination of reality show and stand-up special, where we see stand-up comic Oliver Polak hang out with the episode’s celebrity guest, and then roasting them in a stand-up set based on the time they spent together.

Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In each of these eight episodes, a documentary crew follows a different animal family (such as kangaroos, octopi and lions), and each episode is narrated by a different celebrity, including Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Pedro “The Mandalorian” Pascal.

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5

Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

In the new season of the comedy-drama about taco-shop owner “Pop” (Joaquín Cosío) and his three grandchildren, the characters must try to prevent Pop from being deported.

Passing — NETFLIX FILM

English actress Rebecca Hall makes her debut as writer-director with this adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel about two biracial women (Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga), one of whom chooses to pass for white and keep her ancestry a secret from her husband.

Love Never Lies 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

A reality show format in which couples have to take a lie detector test, and are punished for telling lies and rewarded for being honest with each other.

⭐️ Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM ⭐️

Dwayne Johnson is rapidly becoming the king of escapist entertainment in a world that craves escapism. In his latest film, he takes some time off from car chases and boat chases to chase a sexy art thief, played by Gal Gadot. Johnson is a cop who can only catch Gadot by teaming up with a different sexy art thief, played by Ryan Reynolds. This frothy concoction was whipped up by writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber (DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story).

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Indecent Proposal

Lies and Deceit 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

Not to be confused with the earlier Netflix release “Lies and Deception,” this suspense series (based on a book by Harry and Jack Williams) stars Laura Munar as a woman who accuses a surgeon (Javier Rey) of raping her.

Snowbound for Christmas

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY

In this interactive special based on the Canadian/American cartoon series about a boy and his talking dog, the boy and dog go on a quest for a meatloaf that doesn’t taste terrible, and we vote on the best way for them to find it..

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY

The long-running educational children’s series uses music and singing to help kids learn the alphabet. They probably won’t be allowed to use that Three Stooges “Swinging the Alphabet” song, though.

🎁 Christmas Flow 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

A rapper (Tayc) and a reporter (Shirine Boutella) fall in love around Christmas time, which, by show business law, means that their odd-couple romance is guaranteed to be a success in the end.

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 🇨🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES

Not to be confused with “Christmas Flow.” In the new season of this Telenovela, Yeimy (Carolina Ramírez) tries to give up on revenge and concentrate on her music, but some of the people she got revenge on are still around to get revenge on her.

Riverdale: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

The dark ‘n’ gritty reboot of Archie Comics has been on the air so long that an entire generation may never remember a time when they weren’t dark ‘n’ gritty.

Tear Along the Dotted Line 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX SERIES

Created by Italian cartoonist Michele Reche, this animated comedy is about a cartoonist who confesses his problems and insecurities to a talking armadillo. All the characters are voiced by Reche, except for the armadillo.

⭐️ Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY ⭐️

After the breakout success of the original Tiger King crime documentary during the early days of the pandemic, was there really anything left to say about the ultra-controversial zookeeper Joe Exotic? Netflix sure hopes so, because they need another breakout hit a year and a half into the pandemic. They are, however, not saying much about what will happen, merely promising us that there will be more “twists and turns” to the story of Joe and his nemesis Carole Baskin.

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX COMEDY

After taking on domestic life in 2018’s Furia Ñera, the comedian’s new special gives us his views on Latin American culture and religion.

Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

This animated series is about genetically-altered dogs who are sent into space. It’s the most honest title since Snakes on a Plane.

Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary seeks to expose the bad and worsening conditions for homeless people in California.

🎁 The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM

Netflix’s 2018 Christmas comedy The Princess Switch had a simple “Prince and the Pauper” plot where Vanessa Hudgens plays a princess who switches places with a commoner who looks exactly ike her. Thanks to “sequel escalation,” there are now three characters who look like Vanessa Hudgens, and somehow they all have to use their uncanny resemblance to recover a stolen artifact.

🎁 Blown Away: Christmas 🇨🇦 — NETFLIX SERIES

A special Christmas edition of the Canadian reality competition series about glassblowing.

Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES

An American live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese animated series about intergalactic bounty hunters. John Cho plays the lead bounty hunter who, it must be said, is not named Cowboy Bebop.

Dhamaka 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

This thriller, a remake of a Korean film, stars Kartik Aaryan as a washed-up journalist who tries to revive his career by making a deal with a terrorist for the exclusive coverage rights to his crimes.

Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY

In an animated series that tries to make dystopia entertaining for kids, two lead characters get a glimpse of the future and find out that their species will go extinct if the world continues on its current path.

For Life: Season 2

Hellbound 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Live-action adaptation of an animated web series about a world where people are punished for their sins by monsters who drag them down to hell, and a cult that forms around the these creatures.

Love Me Instead 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

A corrections officer (Sarp Akkaya) takes a prisoner (Songül Öden) to visit the family he hasn’t seen in 14 years, but the reunion turns out to be bittersweet when a family secret is revealed. Directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin.

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Narrator Emma Stone and the gang from Vox Media continue to try to help us understand how the human mind works, and why it sometimes doesn’t work for us.

Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary about the Catholic clergy sexual abuse scandals focuses on six victims who have turned to creating their own films to help them express how they feel about the experience.

⭐️ tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM ⭐️

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first film as director is, not surprisingly, a musical; it’s an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by the late Jonathan Larson (Rent), starring Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson, a musical theatre composer on the verge of turning 30 and wondering if he will ever be successful; the story gains extra poignancy because the real Larson died just before Rent brought him his breakout success. Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) wrote the screenplay.

New World 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reality shows and islands just seem to go hand in hand; this format has six celebrities living on an island where the only money is a “virtual currency”; the contestants must do everything they can to get as much of it as they can, in the hope of trading it in for real money when they’re let off the island.

Jack Reacher

Outlaws 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

Not to be confused with Netflix’s upcoming film The Out-Law, this film is about a shy teenager who falls in with a bad crowd.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Kevin Smith’s nostalgic continuation of the 1980s “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” series has heroes and villains making unlikely alliances to save the entire Universe, of which some of them (though not all) are Masters.

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary series where, just like in a fictional crime series, a small offense (a fender bender) leads to the discovery of a major crime.

🎁 Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the special edition of Michelle Obama’s cooking series for kids, the title characters invent a holiday called “Freezie Day” and then have to travel around the world looking for food to serve at a Freezie Day party.

🎁 A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Henry Lawfull plays Nikolas, a boy who sets out on a journey to find his mysterious father and discovers that one or both of them might be the legendary Father Christmas. Not to be confused with The Claus Family, about a boy whose father may be Santa Claus, or Father Christmas, which is about a father whose last name is actually Christmas.

Bruised — NETFLIX FILM

Halle Berry made her directorial debut with this movie, screened at Toronto International Film Festival last September, where she plays a retired Mixed Martial Arts fighter who accepts a challenge to fight the reigning MMA champion.

🎁 Robin Robin 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated short film about a bird who is raised by mice, and has trouble fitting in among the other mice who, for example, don’t have wings.

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

A rare (for Netflix) fourth season for the reality show about real estate agents trying to sell properties in the increasingly-unaffordable Los Angeles.

True Story — NETFLIX SERIES

In this limited series, Kevin Hart plays a comedian whose life takes an unfunny turn when he makes an unfortunate visit to his older brother (Wesley Snipes).

Charlie’s Angels

F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The final season of the animated period comedy about Frank Murphy (voiced by series co-creator Bill Burr) and his dysfunctional family life in the 1970s.

Super Crooks 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX SERIES

Anime series based on the 2012 comic book by Mark Millar and Leinil Francis Yu, about a supervillain who puts together a team of superpowered crooks (hence the title) for one big heist that cannot possibly fail.

🎁 A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Brooke Shields plays a famous author who goes to Scotland to buy a castle whose owner (Cary Elwes) doesn’t want to sell. And you know the rules: if a high-powered professional woman travels somewhere in a Christmas movie, she is doomed to fall in love and live happily ever after.

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about a woman who mysteriously vanished in 1989 and her brother’s quest, decades later, to prove she had been murdered and find her body.

Green Snake 🇨🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

Animated film based on the folk tale “The Legend of the White Snake.” A sequel, White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake, has already been released, but for some reason, White Snake has been renamed Green Snake for the English-speaking market.

Light the Night 🇹🇼 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ruby Lin stars in this period drama as Rose, the Madam of a popular social club in 1980s Taipei.

🎁 School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES

Yet another new baking competition show, where chocolatier Amaury Guichon drives eight contestants to outdo themselves at making yummy chocolate desserts. The winner will get what Netflix describes only as “a career-changing opportunity,” which possibly means the opportunity to get rich by pitching a baking competition show to Netflix.

Spoiled Brats 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

Gérard Jugnot plays a rich man who pretends he’s lost all his money to force his spoiled kids to get a little less spoiled.

🎁 Elves 🇩🇰 — NETFLIX SERIES

In a possible exception to the rule that travel in a Christmas story always turns out for the best, this series is about a family that takes a Christmas trip to a Danish island that turns out to be populated by elves – not the nice and sanitized North Pole versions, but rough, tough, mean supernatural creatures who don’t take kindly to human strangers.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary chronicles mountaineer Nims Purja’s “Project Possible 14/7,” his attempt to scale the fourteen highest peaks in the world in seven months.

The Way Back

The Cable Guy

Charlie’s Colorforms City: — NETFLIX FAMILY

This month brings three special batches of episodes from the animated edu-tainment series: “Classic Tales With a Twist” (classic stories retold with an emphasis on teaching children about shapes), “Snowy Stories” (episodes about winter and snow), and “The Lost Valentine’s Musical” (which may involve singing).

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

Multi-plot comedy about a large cast of characters who have different experiences of “sexual self-discovery” in one eventful night.

My Christmas Inn

The Summit of the Gods 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

Based on Jiro Taniguchi’s manga, itself based on a novel by Baku Yumemakura, this animated film is about two young men who decide to scale Mount Everest in search of a missing climber.

Vikings: Season 4

Longmire: Seasons 1-3

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Rake: Seasons 1-4

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4