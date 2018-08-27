Netflix Canada in September 2018: What’s coming and going this month

Every month, Netflix refreshes the offerings in its streaming service in countries around the world, and Canada is no exception, with new TV shows, movies, and documentaries and comedy specials coming and going. Thanks to our colleagues at Flare, here’s a list of everything that’s coming and going in August 2018. And click here to read Maclean’s picks of the three things that you need to watch this month.

September 1:

Bad Neighbors 2

Synopsis: When a sorority with a progressive agenda moves in next door, parents Mac and Kelly must keep them at bay before closing the deal on their house sale.

Death at a Funeral

Synopsis: When a Los Angeles family’s patriarch dies, his dutiful eldest son plans the funeral—which becomes a fiasco thanks to a colorful cast of attendees.

Family Guy, season 16

Synopsis: In Seth MacFarlane’s no-holds-barred animated show, buffoonish Peter Griffin and his dysfunctional family experience wacky misadventures.

The Flash, seasons 1-4

Synopsis: A forensics expert who wakes from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp.

Hancock

Synopsis: Will Smith stars as Hancock, a down-and-out superhero who’s forced to employ a public relations expert to help repair his image.

The Hollars

Synopsis: A man returns to his small hometown after learning that his mother has fallen ill and is about to undergo surgery.

Kramer vs. Kramer

Synopsis: Ted is a career-driven yuppie whose wife leaves him and their six-year-old son. As he adjusts to life as a full-time dad, she comes to reclaim the boy.

La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In 14th-century Barcelona, a serf’s determined climb to wealth and freedom incurs the disdain of the noble class and the suspicion of the Inquisition.

Labyrinth

Synopsis: In Jim Henson’s fantasy, teen Sarah embarks on a life-altering quest to rescue her little brother from the clutches of a treacherous goblin.

Legend

Synopsis: Identical twins and notorious gangsters Reggie and Ronnie Kray elude the authorities in 1960s London while transfixing and terrifying the public.

Monkey Twins (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Inspired by Khon dance drama and Thai martial arts, a fighter scarred by the past joins forces with a determined cop to battle an organized crime ring.

Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.

Sisters (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Her dad’s deathbed confession leads Julia to discover she has more than 100 brothers and two sisters: troubled TV star Roxy and uptight lawyer Edie.

September 2:

Quantico, Season 3

Synopsis: When evidence in a deadly terrorist attack implicates FBI trainee Alex Parrish (played by former FLARE cover girl Priyanka Chopra), she must discover which one of her classmates framed her.

September 4:

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Synopsis: T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past.

September 5:

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Synopsis: After backing out of a duel and losing his girlfriend, sheep farmer Albert slowly rebuilds his self-respect with the help of a married woman.

The Adjustment Bureau

Synopsis: A successful new congressman finds himself entranced by a beautiful ballerina, but mysterious forces are conspiring to prevent their love affair.

Bridesmaids

Synopsis: When an underemployed baker becomes her best friend’s maid-of-honor, she almost ruins the big day due to her competition with the other bridesmaids.

Drag Me to Hell

Synopsis: Christine is convinced that she’s been cursed after crossing paths with a Gypsy. Now, she has only days to keep her soul from being dragged to hell.

Fear

Synopsis: A 16-year-old “good girl” goes to a party with her best friend and meets a handsome, enigmatic guy from the wrong side of the tracks.

Land of the Lost

Synopsis: After uncovering a portal to an alternate universe populated by strange creatures, Dr. Rick Marshall must navigate a dangerous new world.

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Synopsis: Dean Wormer puts the titular frat on double-secret probation, and it’s up to Bluto, Flounder, Pinto and the rest of the brothers to get even.

Neighbors

Synopsis: After a rowdy fraternity moves next door to a couple with a newborn and changes the block into party central, an epic battle ensues.

Paul

Synopsis: Two sci-fi freaks on quest to discover what lies at the heart of Nevada’s infamous Area 51 cross paths with an alien on the run.

September 6:

Once Upon a Time, season 7

Synopsis: In this fantasy series, a young woman is drawn to a small Maine town and discovers that it’s filled with elements of the fairy tale world.

September 7:

Atypical, season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: While Elsa and Doug face the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey tries to adjust to her new school, Sam prepares for life after graduation.

Cable Girls, season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After a tragedy, Lidia fights passionately for her family, Carlota finds her voice, Ángeles goes undercover and Marga reveals a talent for accounting.

City of Joy (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: Women who’ve been sexually brutalized in war-torn Congo begin to heal at City of Joy, a center that helps them regain a sense of self and empowerment.

First and Last (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Filmmakers go inside Georgia’s Gwinnett County Jail to capture two days that define an inmate’s experience: the first and last.

Marvel’s Iron Fist, season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: With the defeat of the Hand, Chinatown is left vulnerable to turf wars, and Danny must protect the streets of New York.

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In 1930s Paris, an actress famous for her gory death scenes at the Grand Guignol Theater contends with a mysterious stalker and ghosts from her past.

Next Gen (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A friendship with a top-secret robot turns a lonely girl’s life into a thrilling adventure as they take on bullies, evil bots and a scheming madman.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Smart high school girl Sierra teams up with a more popular girl hoping to win over her crush. Starring Shannon Purser (Barb on “Stranger Things”).

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Wrongly accused for the attack on Rook Tower, the Flex Fighters must protect their city as wanted men. Will Charter City ever trust them again?

September 9:

Wynonna Earp, season 2

Synopsis: The outcast descendant of lawman Wyatt Earp teams up with an immortal Doc Holliday to rid the world of demonic revenants from the Wild West.

September 11:

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: The dark mind of Daniel Sloss is back, and he’s ready to find the funny in some very taboo topics, from the deeply personal to the highly irreverent.

The Resistance Banker (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Risking his family and future, a banker in occupied Amsterdam slows the Nazi war machine by creating an underground bank to fund the resistance.

September 12:

Jane

Synopsis: The life and work of the renowned primatology scientist, Jane Goodall, especially on her research about chimpanzees.

On My Skin (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Arrested for a drug-related offense, Stefano Cucchi suffers at the hands of Italy’s Carabinieri police and a broken legal system. Based on true events.

September 14:

American Vandal, season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the wake of the first documentary’s success, Peter and Sam seek a new case and settle on a stomach-churning mystery at a Washington high school.

The Angel (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: While operating at the highest levels of Egypt’s government, Ashraf Marwan walks a dangerously thin line as a spy for Israel. Based on a true story.

Archer, season 9

Synopsis: Suave, sophisticated spy Archer may have the coolest gadgets, but he still has issues when it comes to dealing with his boss, who is also his mother.

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, season 1

Synopsis: Get to know Barbie and her BFFs—including next-door neighbor Ken—in this animated vlog of adventures filmed inside her family’s new dreamhouse.

Bleach (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he’ll have to reap some souls first.

BoJack Horseman, season 5 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: BoJack’s back on screen as the star of Philbert, a new detective series produced by Princess Carolyn. But his demons are out in full force.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars, trading their way up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.

The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elven assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.

Ingobernable, season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Emilia takes on the leader of a drug trafficking empire in her fight to reunite her family and reduce corruption in her country.

The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After leaving his wife and his job to find happiness, Anders begins a clumsy, heartbreaking quest to reassemble the pieces of his fractured life.

Last Hope (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After causing the near extinction of mankind seven years ago, genius scientist Leon Lau must now fight the ecological disaster he unwittingly created.

Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Comedian Norm Macdonald hosts this talk show with celebrity guests, unexpected conversation and a behind-the-scenes view into Norm’s world.

Super Monsters Monster Party, Songs (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Sing along and move to this groovy collection of music videos featuring monster friends Katya, Lobo, Zoe, Drac, Cleo and Frankie!

September 17:

The Witch

Synopsis: Believing that a witch has cursed their family, pilgrims homesteading on the edge of a primeval New England forest become increasingly paranoid.

September 18:

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Comedian D.L. Hughley riffs on politics, Black Panther, his upbringing and more in a rapid-fire stand-up show at Philadelphia’s Merriam Theater.

September 20:

The Good Place, season 2

Synopsis: Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor Shellstrop (played by comedy queen Kristen Bell) arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person.

September 21:

Battlefish (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Over the course of the fishing season, a group of fishing boats pursues the lucrative albacore tuna in the competitive waters off the Oregon coast.

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Recently stationed Air Self-Defense Force rookie Hisone Amakasu is chosen by a dragon concealed within Gifu Air Base to be his pilot.

The Good Cop (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Honest cop Tony Jr. gets advice from his unscrupulous father, retired NYPD officer Tony Sr., about everything from his job to his love life.

Gotham, season 4

Synopsis: Long before he was commissioner, rookie cop James Gordon takes on Gotham City crime and corruption to avenge the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents.

Hilda (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Join Hilda as she travels from a wilderness full of elves and giants to Trolberg, a bustling city packed with new friends and mysterious creatures.

Maniac, Limited Series (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Two strangers find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry. Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Nappily Ever After (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Violet has it all: the perfect job, the perfect relationship and the perfect hair. Until she doesn’t. What happens when being perfect isn’t enough?

Quincy (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The life and career of legendary music producer Quincy Jones are traced in this biographical documentary directed by his daughter, Rashida Jones.

September 23:

The Walking Dead, season 8

Synopsis: In the wake of a zombie apocalypse, survivors hold on to the hope of humanity by branding together to wage a fight for their own survival.

September 25:

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Synopsis: After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him.

Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2

Synopsis: When an unscrupulous arms maker teams with a rogue Russian physicist, it’s up to Iron Man and his friend Lt. Col. James Rhodes to take them down.

September 26:

Lethal Weapon, season 2

Synopsis: After losing his wife and unborn child, ex-Navy SEAL Riggs joins the LAPD, where his recklessness creates tensions with seasoned partner Murtaugh.

Norsemen, season 2 (Netflix Original series)

The sea road to the west has been found, but Norheim’s villagers must still cope with power struggles and the ever-present threat of Jarl Varg.

This Is Us, season 2

Synopsis: A couple expecting triplets find themselves with a brood they weren’t anticipating, thanks to a twist of fate that shapes their future as a family.

September 27:

Grey’s Anatomy, season 14

Synopsis: Intern (and eventual resident) Meredith Grey finds herself caught up in personal and professional passions with fellow doctors at a Seattle hospital.

September 28:

Chef’s Table, volume 5 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This season, meet four innovative chefs who are shaking up the food culture in Philadelphia, Istanbul, Bangkok and Barcelona.

Forest of Piano (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Kai grows up playing an old piano discarded in the woods; Shuhei’s father is a famous pianist. Their chance meeting transforms their lives and music.

Hold the Dark (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This season, Jack and his not-so-adventurous dad Michael tackle Europe, including the Bavarian Alps, Istanbul, Budapest, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: Devastated by the school shooting in his town, a priest from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, bonds with a Scottish priest who experienced a similar tragedy.

Lost Song (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: War looms over the kingdom of Neunatia, where two young women are both burdened and blessed by the power of song.

Made in Mexico (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Get to know the opulent lifestyles and infamous dynasties of Mexico City’s socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their exclusive social order.

Skylanders Academy, season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Season 3 finds Spyro and the Skylanders forging unexpected alliances, taking on new adventures and even straddling the line between good and evil.

The 3rd Eye (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After the death of their parents, two sisters move back to their childhood home, where one sibling claims to be able to see a dark presence.

Two Catalonias (Netflix Original film)

September 29:

The Exorcist, season 2

Synopsis: Two priests put their lives on the line as they fight to free a possessed girl from a vicious demon that threatens to destroy her family.

September 30:

Annihilation

Synopsis: A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply.

Sherlock Gnomes

Synopsis: Garden gnomes Gnomeo & Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in September:

September 1:

13 Going on 30

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Pitch Perfect 2

September 14:

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

September 17:

Star Trek Beyond

September 30:

Jurassic World