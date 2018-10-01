Netflix Canada in October 2018: What’s coming and going this month

Spooky season is here, y’all! Now that we’re too old to go trick-or-treating (*sobs*), the way that we like to celebrate Halloween is spending all month long watching October flicks. And guess what? Netflix has answered our prayers. We rounded up all the TV shows and movies coming (like the highly anticipated reboot The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Kiernan Shipka and a new season of Riverdale) and going (like our fave vampire shows The Vampire Diaries and Buffy The Vampire Slayer) on Netflix Canada in October 2018. So, you better get started ’cause the only thing scarier than Halloween is not having enough time to binge the whole list.

October 1:

Anger Management

Synopsis: After a gentle businessman is forced to get anger management counselling, his therapist moves in—but turns out to have anger issues of his own.

See No Evil, Hear No Evil



Synopsis: Dave is deaf, and Wally is blind. They witness a murder, but it was Dave who was looking at her and Wally who was listening.

The Purge: Election Year



Synopsis: When a presidential candidate lobbies to end a custom allowing one brutal night of violence a year, she becomes a target and must fight for her life.

Warcraft

Synopsis: As an Orc horde invades the planet Azeroth using a magic portal, a few human heroes and dissenting Orcs must attempt to stop the true evil behind this war.

October 2:

Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Netflix Original comedy)



Synopsis: Comedian Joe Rogan takes on sexual politics, American politics, pro wrestling and vegans in a new stand-up special shot in Boston.

MeatEater, Season 7 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Steven Rinella returns for more hunting and cooking expeditions in rugged locales with friends that include the likes of comedian Joe Rogan.

October 3:

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein



Synopsis: At a movie-studio theme park, Alvin, Simon and Theodore make their way to the Frankenstein’s Castle attraction—where they meet the famous monster!

Angela’s Christmas



Synopsis: Set in Ireland in the 1910s, Angela’s Christmas is a funny, heart-warming and poignant story about the power of family and the innocent desire of a child to ensure everyone is safe, warm and loved at Christmas time.

Casper



Synopsis: A paranormal expert and his daughter bunk in an abandoned house populated by three mischievous ghosts and one friendly one.

Dawn of the Dead



Synopsis: A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple, a salesman, and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating zombies, take refuge in a mega Midwestern shopping mall.

Dune



Synopsis: A Duke’s son leads desert warriors against the galactic emperor and his father’s evil nemesis when they assassinate his father and free their desert world from the emperor’s rule.

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Synopsis: The hapless Mr. Bean takes a vacation on the French Riviera, where he becomes ensnared in an accidental kidnapping and a case of mistaken identity.

Operation Finale (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In 1960, Israeli spies undertake a daring mission to capture notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann and bring him to justice. Based on real events.



Spy Game

Synopsis: A veteran spy takes on the most dangerous mission of his career when he learns his former protégé is a political prisoner sentenced to die in China.

October 4:

Star, Season 3 (Streaming Every Thursday)

Synopsis: Two half sisters raised in foster care and a young songwriter hiding her celebrity parentage join forces in Atlanta to chase dreams of music stardom.

Violet Evergarden, Special: Extra Episode

Synopsis: Violet Evergarden, a young girl formerly known as “the weapon,” has left the battlefield to start a new life at CH Postal Service.

October 5:

Big Mouth, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Carnal urges and teen angst abound as Nick, Andrew and friends pursue new crushes, tangle with the Shame Wizard and sample pot for the first time.

Dancing Queen (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Yes, he owns a successful dance studio, but Justin Johnson also slays onstage as drag superstar Alyssa Edwards. It’s a fierce, full and fabulous life.

Élite (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When three working class kids enroll in the most exclusive school in Spain, the clash between the wealthy and the poor students leads to tragedy.

Empire Games (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Interviews with scholars and dramatic reenactments bring to life the origins and history-making achievements of the world’s greatest ancient empires.

Little Things, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: More fun ensues as Kavya and Dhruv’s relationship progresses amid conversations about their future and visits from family and friends.

Malevolent (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A brother-sister team who fake paranormal encounters for cash get more than they bargained for when a job at a haunted estate turns very, very real.

Private Life (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A couple coping with infertility struggles to keep their marriage afloat as they navigate the world of assisted reproduction and adoption.

Super Monsters Save Halloween (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: It’s Halloween, and the Super Monsters are ready to celebrate—with candy, costumes and music to get you in the mood!

Super Monsters, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis With curious new student Spike in the mix, the Super Monsters use their powers to solve problems—and conquer their fears about growing up.

The Rise of Phoenixes (Netflix Original series) (Streaming Every Friday)



Synopsis: When a secret from the past rears its head, a respected court scholar must choose between avenging her family and staying true to the prince she loves.

YG Future Strategy Office (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: K-pop star Seungri, Bigbang’s youngest member, tries to lead a team of bumbling staff at YG’s Future Strategy Office in this mockumentary sitcom.

October 6:

Little Things, Season 1

October 8:

Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Arab-American comedian Mo Amer brings his worldly experiences to his debut Netflix Original stand-up special, Mo Amer: The Vagabond. Filmed at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX, Amer enlightens audiences about the truths of his first hand experiences as a refugee. From the American immigration policy and touring internationally without a passport to the time he went viral for sitting next to Eric Trump on a flight, this is Amer like you have never seen before.

October 9:

Inferno



Synopsis: When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Dr. Sienna Brooks, and together they must race across Europe against the clock to foil a deadly global plot.

Supergirl, Season 3

Synopsis: To avert a disaster, Kara Danvers reveals her powers and true identity: she’s Superman’s cousin, now known as Supergirl,

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Noah juggles his love triangle with Mayu and Yui, Shohei plans to confess to Seina—but Terrace House’s repeat member might have other options.

October 10:

22 July (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After a pair of shocking attacks in Norway, survivors—and the country—rally for healing and justice. Based on true events.

October 11:

Riverdale, Season 3 (Netflix Original series) (Streaming Every Thursday)



Synopsis: After a riot and a season of high-stakes political warfare, the Riverdale gangcontinues to navigate high drama of surreal small town life.

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Chef and food writer Samin Nosrat brings her culinary manifesto of simple food rooted in tradition to the screen in a new cooking series.

October 12:

Apostle (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In this thriller, a man travels to a remote island in search of his missing sister, who was kidnapped by a murderous religious cult.

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A solitary blacksmith is locked in a vicious rivalry with the devil until a little girl appears in their lives by chance.

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Revisiting 1970s photos of women that captured a feminist awakening, this film explores those women’s lives and examines the continued need for change.

FightWorld (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Actor and martial artist Frank Grillo explores and experiences the diverse fighting techniques found in cultures around the world.

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In 1976, reggae icon Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt as rival political groups battled in Jamaica. But who exactly was responsible?

Tarzan and Jane, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Tarzan and Jane embark on a heroic adventure in the Brazilian rainforest, rescuing animals from an evil scheme and uncovering an ancient secret.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: There’s a new threat to baby popularity: old people. But a revolutionary “stinkless” serum could give Baby Corp a competitive advantage.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colourful collection of creatures.

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

The Kindergarten Teacher (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A devoted teacher takes interest in a young student’s creative potential after hearing his poetry, but she soon crosses the line into obsession.

October 13:

Dynasty, Season 2 (Netflix Original series) (Streaming Every Saturday)

Synopsis: In the wake of a calamitous fire that set their family home ablaze, the Carringtons sift through the rubble to rebuild their dynasty–and rise again.

October 14:

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix Original series) (Streaming Every Sunday)

Synopsis: Two brainy beauty queens—same heritage, on separate coasts—and one fateful decision that soon links their paths.

October 15:

Octonauts, Seasons 2-4



Synopsis: A team of brave underwater explorers known as the Octonauts combs the world’s oceans for aquatic creatures in desperate need of assistance.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.

October 16:

Black Lightning, Season 2 (Netflix Original series) (Streaming Every Tuesday)



Synopsis: Black Lightning may have survived, but his superpowers did not. Now, he must help his daughters harness their special abilities to continue the fight for good.

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up (Netflix Original comedy)



Synopsis: Ron “Tater Salad” White dishes out his signature brand of cynicism, riffing on sex, celebrity and the sinister habits of wild geese.

October 19:

Accidentally in Love (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A popular singer decides to go back to school, becoming the centre of attention there, and meets an ordinary female student with a dual personality.

Ask the Doctor (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: From exercise to infertility to sleep, a team of doctors share expert advice, bust medical myths and test the latest treatments.

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever., Limited Series (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this comedy series, teenage Zed and his pals face one ridiculous, hilarious predicament after another in their last weekend before high school.

Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis; Illusionist Derren Brown concocts a psychological experiment in which he tries to manipulate an ordinary person into taking a bullet for a stranger.

Distrito Salvaje (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: A former guerrilla soldier tries to reintegrate into Colombian society and finds himself taking part in an entirely new kind of war.

Gnome Alone (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: A high-schooler teams up with living garden gnomes to stop tiny creatures from another world who want to eat everything in sight.

Haunted (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: From the Executive Producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them.

Hip-Hop Evolution, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Shad Kabango traces the growth of hip-hop subcultures in New York, the South and Oakland, California, in the ’80s and ’90s.

Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: In 2029, a special unit of the South Korean police called Illang battles a terrorist group threatening to undo years of efforts to unify the two Koreas.

Larva Island (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Stranded on a tropical island, two goofy larva buddies find slapstick fun in everything from discovering food to meeting new animal friends.

Making a Murderer, Part 2 (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: With a national profile and new support after the release of Making a Murderer Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey continue to fight for exoneration.

Marvel’s Daredevil, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: With Wilson Fisk out of prison and back to corrupting Hell’s Kitchen, Matt Murdock must rise from the ashes.

The Night Comes For Us (Netflix Original film)



Synopsis: After sparing a girl’s life during a massacre, an elite Triad assassin is targeted by an onslaught of murderous gangsters.

Wanderlust (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A therapist tries to keep her spark with her husband alive after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship. Toni Collette stars.

October 20:

[REC]



Synopsis: A television reporter and cameraman follow emergency workers into a dark apartment building and are quickly locked inside with something terrifying.

Halloween



Synopsis: After Michael Myers’s horrific Halloween night rampage in Haddonfield, the townspeople try to recover–but the nightmare isn’t over.

Scary Movie



Synopsis: A year after disposing of the body of a man they accidentally killed, a group of dumb teenagers are stalked by a bumbling serial killer.

Scary Movie 2



Synopsis: Four teens are tricked by their professor into visiting a haunted house for a school project.

Scary Movie 3



Synopsis: Cindy must investigate mysterious crop circles and video tapes and help the President in preventing an alien invasion.

Scary Movie 4



Synopsis: Cindy finds out the house she lives in is haunted by a little boy and goes on a quest to find out who killed him and why. Also, Alien “Tr-iPods” are invading the world and she has to uncover the secret in order to stop them.

Scary Movie 5



Synopsis: A couple begin to experience some unusual activity after bringing their lost nieces and nephew home. With the help of home-surveillance cameras, they learn they’re being stalked by a nefarious demon.

Scream



Synopsis: A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a new killer, who targets the girl and her friends by using horror films as part of a deadly game.

Scream 2



Synopsis: Two years after the first series of murders, a new psychopath dons the Ghostface costume and a new string of killings begins.

Scream 3



Synopsis: While Sidney and her friends visit the Hollywood set of Stab 3, the third film based on the Woodsboro murders, a new Ghostface begins to terrorize them once again.

Sinister



Synopsis: Washed-up true-crime writer Ellison Oswalt finds a box of home movies that suggest the murder he is currently researching is the work of a serial killer whose work dates back to the 1960s.

The Cabin in the Woods

Synopsis: Five friends go for a nature vacation, where they get more than they bargained for, discovering the truth behind the cabin in the woods.

October 21:

Robozuna (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: A boy and his homemade robot attempt to free their oppressed nation from an evil empire and its robot centurions in this exciting animated series.

The Cured

Synopsis: A disease that turns people into zombies has been cured. The once-infected zombies are discriminated against by society and their own families, which causes social issues to arise. This leads to militant government interference.

October 22:

The Secret Life of Pets

Synopsis: The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes.

October 23:

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Adam Sandler takes his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.

October 24:

Batman Ninja

Synopsis: Batman, along with a number of his allies and adversaries, finds himself transplanted from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan.

Bodyguard (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a major proponent of the conflict he fought in.

October 25:

Great News, Season 2

Synopsis: A New Jersey mom puts her relationship with her daughter to the test when she lands an internship at her new job, which comes with many challenges.

Hell or High Water

Synopsis: A divorced father and his ex-con older brother resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family’s ranch in West Texas.

October 26:

Been So Long (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A single mother in London’s Camden Town hears music when she meets a handsome stranger with a past. But she’s not sure she’s ready to open her heart.

Castlevania, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Dracula and his legion of vampires prepare to rid the world of humanity’s stain, an unlikely trio of heroes dares to stand in their way.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. Based on the Archie comic.

Dovlatov (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An intimate portrait that captures six days in the life of influential Russian dissident writer Sergei Dovlatov.



Jefe (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: The story of a boss that everyone hates: some kiss up to him; nobody tells him the truth. He’s the successful entrepreneur about to fall off the cliff.

Shirkers (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: When she recovers stolen film of a movie she shot 25 years ago, novelist Sandi Tan revisits her time with the enigmatic man who swiped the footage.

Terrorism Close Calls (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Law enforcement officials look back on attempted terrorist attacks that were thwarted in the nick of time.

October 27:

Girl from Nowhere (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A mysterious, clever girl named Nanno transfers to different schools, exposing the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty at every turn.

October 28:

Bridget Jones’s Baby



Synopsis: Bridget’s focus on single life and her career is interrupted when she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch … she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.

Certain Women



Synopsis: The lives of three women intersect in small-town America, where each is imperfectly blazing a trail.

Collateral Beauty



Synopsis: Retreating from life after a tragedy, a man questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death. Receiving unexpected answers, he begins to see how these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix Original comedy) (Streaming Every Sunday)

Synopsis: In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

October 30:

Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Netflix Original series)



Synopsis: Having finally reached the seventh floor, Hakuno clings to the hope that he can somehow fix this defective war. But time is running out.

The Degenerates (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: A series of no-holds-barred comedy from the likes of rising comics like Big Jay Oakerson, Joey Diaz, Liza Treyger, Yamaneika Saunders, Christina P. and Brad Williams.

October 31:

Gun City (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Set in Barcelona in 1921, a double agent infiltrates the local mafia to find out who is selling weapons and explosives to anarchist groups.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in October:

Keeping Up with the Joneses

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Let’s Be Cops

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Season 1-7

The X-Files, Season 1-9

Freaks and Geeks, Season 1

Trainwreck

Pride & Prejudice

Minions

The Nice Guys

Supernatural, Season 1-12

The Vampire Diaries, Season 1-8