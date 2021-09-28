Five strange things that were up for rent in the 'sharing economy'

There's an Airbnb-type service for far more than home rentals these days

What happens when the “sharing economy” meets blistering real estate and rental markets? A world where the tiniest slices of one’s life can fetch a fee. Increasingly, if it’s bolted down, it can be had for a price. Some examples:

Swimming pool · $45/hour, St. Boniface, Man.

These homeowners have dubbed their backyard saltwater pool “Dabs Resort,” as an acronym for parents Darren and Andrea and two kids. Listed on Swimply, comes with tubloads of water toys.

Backyard & garden · $100/hour, Vancouver

Spacefy offers short-term venue rentals or film/photo locations like a grassy space off Cambie and King Edward with a vine-accented pergola and various chair-table setups. Complete with view of the laneway house.

Bicycle · $15/day, Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.

You can rent out your bicycle on Spinlister, whether it’s a mountain bike for weekend warriors or a road ride like this Newport Cruiser. Catherine B. throws in a helmet and lock, plus a pannier bag if you’d like to picnic.

Backyard shed · $75/month, Laval, Que.

SpaceiShare lets out private parking stalls and storage spaces that go beyond condo lockers and include spare rooms, basements—and a 10-by-10-foot backyard structure. “Ideal for Christmas decorations and sports equipment,” the ad reads.

Penthouse balcony · $25/hour, Toronto

Well, maybe not everything can be rented. A tiny 60th-storey downtown balcony with an Instagram-worthy view of Dundas Square and Lake Ontario was offered for hourly lease, but the venture came to a quick end when the condo management firm received complaints.