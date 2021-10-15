No water in winter. No septic field. For $489,000 the 'Tom Selleck house' can be yours.

This Nova Scotia island home featured in the Jesse Stone TV movie series is best known by locals for the actor whose titular character lived there. The property is, in reality, not the ideal primary residence for a police chief with a drinking problem; it’s accessible via a four-foot-wide walking bridge over water. It may be more suitable for someone looking for a summer home with privacy, water views from every window and, according to the listing agent, “some of the best kayaking in North America.”

Asking Price:

$489,000

Overview

Searching for a place to Airbnb or live year-round? ‘It’s neither of those,’ says the listing agent.